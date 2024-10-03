In a significant move marking a victory for post-colonial justice, the United Kingdom has announced its decision to hand over the sovereignty of the Chagos Archipelago to Mauritius. This transfer comes after decades of legal battles and diplomatic efforts by Mauritius to reclaim the islands, which were separated from it in the 1960s. The UK government’s decision follows international pressure, particularly after a 2019 ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and a UN General Assembly resolution, both of which declared the UK’s continued control over the islands in the Indian Ocean illegal.

This decision also marks a turning point in British decolonization efforts, as the Chagos Islands remain one of the last vestiges of its colonial empire. The handover, which will take place gradually over the coming years, is expected to resolve a long-standing territorial dispute while ensuring that the US military presence on Diego Garcia remains intact.

Notably, the tropical atoll of Diego Garcia is used by the US government as a military base for its navy ships and long-range bomber aircraft. UK gave the island to US on lease, and UK will retain the authority over this island for “an initial period” of 99 years, ensuring that the US military base remains there. The military base was a key factor in the negotiations.

A joint statement by the Prime Ministers of UK and Mauritius announced the deal, ending years of negotiations. The deal is still subject to finalisation of a treaty, but both sides have promised to complete it as quickly as possible.

The statement said, “following two years of negotiation, this is a seminal moment in our relationship and a demonstration of our enduring commitment to the peaceful resolution of disputes and the rule of law. Negotiations have been conducted in a constructive and respectful manner, as equal sovereign States, on the basis of international law, and with the intention of resolving all outstanding issues between the United Kingdom and Mauritius concerning the Chagos Archipelago, including those relating to its former inhabitants.”

“This is a seminal moment in our relationship and a demonstration of our enduring commitment to the peaceful resolution of disputes and the rule of law,” the joint statement added. The leaders of the two countries also committed “to ensure the long-term, secure and effective operation of the existing base on Diego Garcia which plays a vital role in regional and global security”.

The joint statement stated that the new treaty to be formulated will herald a new era of economic, security and environmental partnership between the two nations.

As part of the deal, the UK will provide a package of financial support to Mauritius, including annual payments and infrastructure investment. It will include an indexed annual payment for the duration of the agreement and the establishment of a transformational infrastructure partnership, underpinned by UK grant funding, to deliver strategic projects generating meaningful change for ordinary Mauritians and boosting economic development across the country.

Mauritius will also be able to resettle people on the Chagos Islands, except Diego Garcia which is completely covered by US military base. Many Chagossians have long demanded the right to return to their ancestral lands, having lived in exile for over five decades. While the return of the population remains uncertain, Mauritius has pledged to address their plight once it gains sovereignty.

The UK and Mauritius governments also thanked India and the US for assisting them in reaching this historic agreement.

Talking about the diplomatic breakthrough, the UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly confirmed that the UK has entered negotiations with Mauritius to transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Archipelago. Cleverly emphasised that this would be a peaceful and cooperative process, ensuring that the existing military arrangements with the US would not be disrupted.

“The UK and Mauritius have agreed to negotiate a settlement, which will include a framework to maintain the existing security arrangements on Diego Garcia,” Cleverly stated. This framework reassures both the UK and the US, which relies heavily on Diego Garcia for its military operations in the region, that their strategic interests will be preserved under Mauritian sovereignty.

According to reports, the negotiations are expected to take several months, and the final sovereignty transfer will likely involve legal, logistical, and diplomatic intricacies. The UK government has expressed that the return of the Chagos Islands is part of its broader commitment to decolonization, acknowledging the need to correct past injustices, especially with regard to the displacement of the Chagossian people.

Many of the Chagos islanders themselves live in Mauritius and the Seychelles, but some others living in Sussex in the UK. Among those in the UK, some are determined to return to live on the isolated islands, some are more focused on their rights and status in the UK.

Historical Background: The Chagos Archipelago and Mauritius’ Claim

The Chagos Archipelago, located in the Indian Ocean, consists of over 60 islands, with Diego Garcia being the largest and most geopolitically significant. The UK forcibly detached the islands from Mauritius in 1965, three years before Mauritius gained independence. In a controversial move, the UK retained control of the islands and leased Diego Garcia to the United States for the establishment of a military base. This base has been a crucial asset for the US, serving as a hub for military operations, surveillance, and intelligence in the Indian Ocean and surrounding regions.

The most contentious part of the UK’s control over the islands was the forced expulsion of the indigenous Chagossian population between 1968 and 1973. Thousands of Chagossians were deported to Mauritius and the Seychelles to make way for the US military base on Diego Garcia, and their displacement has since been a human rights issue at the core of the dispute. Many such displaced people also took British government to court several times.

Mauritius has consistently argued that the separation of the islands was illegal and violated UN General Assembly Resolution 1514, which prohibits the dismemberment of colonial territories prior to independence. The ICJ and the UN General Assembly, in separate rulings, sided with Mauritius, declaring that the UK’s continued control over the Chagos Islands was unlawful and called for their return to Mauritius.

But the British govt continued to claim that the islands belong to it, and its view on the matter started to change only recently. In recent years, African countries came together to support Mauritius, pressing UK on the issue of decolonialisation.

After Brexit, several European countries also became reluctant to support UK on the issue, weakening UK’s position and support. The negotiations started during the previous govt in the UK, and the majority of talks were held under the Conservative government.

India’s Support for Mauritius and the Chagos Claim

India has played a crucial role in supporting Mauritius’ claim over the Chagos Archipelago. As a close historical and cultural ally of Mauritius, India has consistently advocated for the decolonization of the islands. At the United Nations, India strongly backed Mauritius’ case and welcomed the 2019 ICJ ruling that declared the UK’s occupation of the Chagos Islands illegal.

India’s support for Mauritius is rooted not only in shared cultural ties but also in strategic interests in the Indian Ocean region. With China’s growing influence in the Indian Ocean, India has sought to strengthen its alliances with countries like Mauritius to maintain regional stability and ensure the security of vital maritime routes. The resolution of the Chagos dispute underlines India’s commitment to upholding international law and supporting decolonization efforts globally.

At the ICJ hearings, India emphasized that the Chagos Archipelago had always been part of Mauritius and that the UK’s separation of the islands was a violation of Mauritius’ territorial integrity. India’s diplomatic efforts were instrumental in building international support for Mauritius’ claim, and this recent decision by the UK represents a significant victory for Indian diplomacy as well.

The UK-Mauritius joint statement acknowledged the support of India along with the USA in the negotiations. It stated, “In reaching today’s political agreement, we have enjoyed the full support and assistance of our close partners, the United States of America and the Republic of India.”

The Geopolitical and Strategic Importance of Diego Garcia

Diego Garcia in Chagos Islands is strictly out of bounds to most civilians, and remains a crucial asset in global geopolitics. It is described as a secretive UK-US military base shrouded for decades in rumour and mystery.

Located in the middle of the Indian Ocean, it serves as a key base for US military operations in the Middle East, South Asia, and the Pacific. The base has played an important role in supporting operations in Afghanistan and Iraq, as well as in broader counter-terrorism efforts.

Despite the sovereignty transfer, Diego Garcia will continue to serve as a US military base. The UK Foreign Office said the status of the base will be undisputed and legally secure following a political agreement between the two countries.

Mauritius also has expressed its willingness to continue the US military lease, ensuring that the strategic interests of the US and its allies in the Indian Ocean remain intact. This continuity will also be critical for the UK, which shares defence cooperation agreements with the US.

A Step Toward Decolonization and Justice

The UK’s decision to transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius marks a major step in addressing the legacies of colonialism. While the agreement will preserve the strategic importance of Diego Garcia for US and UK defence interests, it also represents a long-awaited victory for Mauritius and the Chagossians, who have fought for decades to regain control of their homeland.

For Mauritius, the sovereignty transfer is a culmination of years of diplomatic and legal efforts to reclaim the islands and secure justice for the displaced Chagossians. For the international community, this move represents a reaffirmation of the principles of decolonization and international law.

India’s steadfast support for Mauritius throughout this process further underscores its role as a champion of decolonisation and post-colonial justice. The successful resolution of the Chagos dispute strengthens India’s diplomatic standing in the Indian Ocean region, where geopolitical competition continues to intensify.

As the world watches this peaceful resolution unfold, the return of the Chagos Archipelago to Mauritius is a reminder that historical injustices can be rectified through international cooperation and legal frameworks. For the Chagossians, it is a long-overdue step toward the possibility of returning to their homeland and reclaiming their heritage.