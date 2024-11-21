In a dramatic turn of events, US talk show host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres has reportedly left the United States and shifted to England with her wife Portia de Rossi. According to TMZ, the celebrity couple felt “very disillusioned” with Donald Trump’s historic victory in the US presidential election and wanted to leave USA.

The report said that Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi have relocated to the Cotswolds, a region in South West England. The duo had purchased a house there before the US presidential elections. It is being said that the couple will not return to the United States.

It is interesting to note that DeGeneres earlier endorsed Kamala Harris, expressing her enthusiasm for Harris’ candidacy for president. In August, DeGeneres officially supported Harris on Instagram. “There’s nothing more powerful than a woman whose time has come!! I can’t wait for @KamalaHarris to be our next president,” DeGeneres said.

Following Trump’s victory, Ellen and Portia put their Montecito mansion up for sale and want to list another California property. Ellen DeGeneres received flak and was asked to leave the entertainment industry in 2022 after allegations of toxic behaviour at her workplace surfaced.