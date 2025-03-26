Tuesday, June 17, 2025
HomeNews Reports'A Muslim family feels safest among 100 Hindu families. But can 50 Hindu families...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

‘A Muslim family feels safest among 100 Hindu families. But can 50 Hindu families be safe among 100 Muslim families?’ UP CM Yogi Adityanath

"A Muslim family is the safest among a hundred Hindu families. They will have the freedom to practice all their religious deeds. But can 50 Hindus be safe among 100 Muslim families? No. Bangladesh is an example. Before this, Pakistan was an example. What happened in Afghanistan?" Yogi said, while adding that he treats everyone equally.

ANI
Yogi Adityanath ANI podcast
Yogi Adityanath in ANI Podcast (Source: ANI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured that people from all religions are safe in the state, asserting that as a Yogi, he wishes for everyone’s happiness.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, speaking to ANI, said that if Hindus are safe, then Muslims are also safe in his state.

CM Yogi, highlighting the tolerant nature of Hindus, said that a Muslim family would feel safe among a hundred Hindu families. He, however, questioned the possibility of 50 Hindu families being safe among a hundred Muslim families.

“A Muslim family is the safest among a hundred Hindu families. They will have the freedom to practice all their religious deeds. But can 50 Hindus be safe among 100 Muslim families? No. Bangladesh is an example. Before this, Pakistan was an example. What happened in Afghanistan? If there is smoke or someone is being hit, we should be careful before we get hit. That is what needs to be taken care of,” Yogi said, while adding that he treats everyone equally.

CM Yogi reiterated that Muslims in Uttar Pradesh are the safest, emphasizing that communal riots in the state have stopped since the BJP came to power in 2017.

“In Uttar Pradesh, Muslims are the safest. If Hindus are safe, then they are also safe. If there were riots here in UP before 2017, if Hindu shops were burning, then Muslim shops were also burning. If Hindu houses were burning, then Muslim houses were also burning. And after 2017, the riots stopped,” he added.

“I am an ordinary citizen, a citizen of Uttar Pradesh. And I am a Yogi who wishes for everyone’s happiness. I believe in everyone’s support and development,” the UP CM stated.

He termed Sanatan Dharma as the most ancient religion in the world while asserting that there are no examples in the world where Hindu rulers, using their own strength, have established dominion over others.

“Sanatan Dharma is the most ancient religion and culture in the world. You can guess from its name. Sanatan Dharma followers have not converted others to their faith. But what have they received in return? What did they gain in exchange? There is no example anywhere in the world where Hindu rulers, using their own strength, have established dominion over others. Such instances do not exist. While everyone has this mind-set–‘this belongs to me, and that belongs to someone else’–which is a product of narrow and limited intellect. In contrast, for Sanatan Dharma followers, the whole world is considered a family, guided by this universal feeling,” he said.

Speaking about law and order in the state during Ram Navami and Eid, he said, “We sit with the administration from time to time, and we have already prepared an SOP for this. Uttar Pradesh is the first state that, according to the instructions of the Supreme Court, has controlled noise coming from outside its territory or has had it removed and controlled it through this communication.”

Referring to violence in West Bengal last year during Ram Navami, he asserted, “If we can do it, then why can’t it be done in Bengal?”

Speaking on the tarpaulin used to cover the mosque during Holi in Uttar Pradesh, the CM said that there are strict instructions not to throw colours at the mosque, but colours do not harm anyone.

“If you are playing with colours, it does not harm anyone’s existence. You tell me. It is not like that; there are rallies during Muharram. Doesn’t the shadow of their flag fall on any Hindu house near the temple? Does it make the Hindu house impure? These are strict instructions not to put anything that is not coloured. But even then, if it has fallen, then the administration is cleaning it and repainting it,” Yogi Adityanath said.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsYogi Adityanath Kathmulla Muslims
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Leela Samson, a Gandhi family loyalist, apologises for defaming Kalakshetra student as ‘mistress’ of a teacher who was accused of sexual harassment

OpIndia Staff -

How violence against Hindus started in Maheshtala? Muslims triggered over a Tulsi plant near temple, Junaid’s wife spreading rumors of being forced to chant...

OpIndia Staff -

Healthcare transformation in 11 years of Modi Sarkar: From scarcity and disarray to digitalised, streamlined development

Dhruv Mishra -

‘Make In India’ success story: Now the parts of smartphones made in India are also indigenous, value addition reaches above 20%

अर्पित त्रिपाठी -

‘They don’t let us celebrate our festivals or chant Jai Shri Ram’: 40 Hindu families in Azamgarh put homes on sale after repeated harassment...

OpIndia Staff -

India enters Quantum era: DRDO & IIT Delhi successfully demonstrate Quantum entanglement-based free-space secure communication

OpIndia Staff -

Sending a strong signal to Turkey, strengthening India’s EU pivot: Read why PM Modi’s landmark visit to Cyprus is strategically significant

Rukma Rathore -

How Rajdeep Sardesai’s TikToker guest ‘Steve’ blamed pilots for Air India crash, without a shred of evidence, changed tune after experts pointed to engine...

Shraddha Pandey -

Khalistanis threaten to disrupt PM Modi’s visit for the G7 meet: The 7 active terror organisations in Canada that the Carney govt needs to...

अर्पित त्रिपाठी -

Islamic Fulani Militia has been killing Christians for months in Nigeria, local politicians and media wash it off as local conflict between herders and...

Anurag -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com