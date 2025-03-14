Wednesday, September 17, 2025
Russian President Vladimir Putin thanks Trump, PM Modi, Xi Jinping and others for efforts to halt Ukraine war and bring peace

ANI
PM Modi meets Russian President Putin in Moscow
Modi and Putin in July 2024, images via PM Modi's X handle

 Russian President Vladimir Putin has made his first public remarks on Ukraine’s willingness to negotiate a ceasefire, expressing gratitude to world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, for their efforts in addressing the conflict.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday, Putin said that Russia agrees with the proposals to cease hostilities but “proceeds from the assumption that this cessation should lead to long-term peace and eliminate the root causes of the crisis.”

When asked about Ukraine’s readiness for a ceasefire, Putin said, “As for Ukraine’s readiness for a ceasefire, I will tell you how I view it, of course. But I would like to start by thanking the President of the United States, Mr Trump, for paying so much attention to the Ukraine settlement. We all have enough of our own domestic affairs to attend to. But many leaders of states, among them the President of the People’s Republic of China, the Prime Minister of India, the Presidents of Brazil and the Republic of South Africa are addressing this issue and give it a lot of their time. We are grateful to all of them for that because this activity is aimed at achieving a noble mission – the mission of ending hostilities and loss of life.”

He further said, “We agree with the proposals to cease hostilities but proceed from the assumption that this cessation should lead to long-term peace and eliminate the root causes of this crisis.”

He also referred to the recent US-Ukraine discussions in Saudi Arabia, suggesting that Ukraine’s willingness for a ceasefire was likely influenced by American pressure.

“Now, on Ukraine’s readiness to cease the hostilities. You know, on the face of it, the US-Ukraine meeting in Saudi Arabia may look like the Ukrainian side made this decision under pressure from the United States. In fact, I am absolutely convinced that the Ukrainian side should have asked the Americans for this decision most emphatically, in view of the situation evolving on the ground, as has just been mentioned here,” Putin said.

On March 11, Ukraine expressed readiness to accept the US proposal to enact an “immediate, interim 30-day ceasefire,” which can be extended by mutual agreement of the parties and is subject to Russia’s acceptance and concurrent implementation.

US President Donald Trump welcomed Ukraine’s agreement to the ceasefire after the peace talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and further affirmed hope that Russia will also agree to it. Stating that soldiers of both Russia and Ukraine are being killed in this “horrible war”, Trump said reaching a ceasefire is “very important”.

Earlier in February, PM Modi welcomed Trump’s efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict and reiterated India’s position that the conflict should be resolved on the negotiating table.

He also reiterated that India’s stance in the conflict is not neutral, but rather it is on the side of peace. The Prime Minister emphasised that he has himself met leaders of both Russia and Ukraine and also pointed to his ‘this is not an era of war’ remark that he made in the presence of Russian President Putin.

“I have always been in close contact with Russia and Ukraine. I have met the leaders of both countries. Many people are in a misconception that India is neutral, but I want to reiterate that India is not neutral; we are on a side, and that is peace,” PM Modi said in a joint presser at the White House.

He further reiterated India’s position that a solution to the conflict can’t be found on the battlefield and appreciated President Donald Trump’s efforts in this direction.

“I have said that ‘this is not a time of war’ in front of the media when President Putin was with me. Even today, my conviction is that the solutions to war cannot be found on the battlefield, and ultimately, we have to be at the table,” PM Modi said.

He added, “India believes that the solution to the war can be found only when the issue is discussed in a forum where both countries (Russia and Ukraine) will be present. The efforts made by President Trump – I support, and welcome it. I hope he succeeds as soon as possible.”

In July last year, PM Modi travelled to Russia to participate in the 22nd India-Russia Bilateral Summit. He also travelled to Ukraine in August last year.

During the bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, PM Modi emphasised India’s position of peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

He said that India was ready to play an active role in the path to peace and progress. Russia and Ukraine have been engaged in war since February 2022.


(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

