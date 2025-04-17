On 17th April, the Calcutta High Court issued a directive for central forces to remain present in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal after violent Muslim mobs attacked Hindu families in the under the pretext of Waqf (Amendment) Act agitation. Additionally, the court emphasized the need for restraint, advising all parties to avoid making instigating comments during this period of heightened tension.

“We will continue with the central force deployment. No provocative speeches will be allowed. This implies to all,” the court pronounced. The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC or TMC)-led state administration was also directed by a division bench of Justices Soumen Sen and Raja Basu Chowdhury to assemble a team to restore and rehabilitate individuals who were compelled to flee to nearby districts in an attempt to escape the violence.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognizance of the horrible events. Given the seriousness of the situation, it declared on 15th April that a team from its investigative division will carry out a field investigation in Murshidabad. The action comes after a complaint was submitted to the commission, citing several social media posts that reported a father and son were killed during the anti-Hindu riots.

The court recommended that a three-person panel, consisting of one representative from each of the State Legal Services Authority, West Bengal State Human Rights Commission and National Human Rights Commission visit the impacted areas of the district to supervise the rehabilitation of those displaced by the violence and ensure the restoration of peace.

The center’s attorney asked the court to extend the CAPF’s (central armed police forces) deployment in Murshidabad in light of the delicate circumstances. There are currently about 17 companies of central forces stationed in the district’s troubled areas of Suti and Samserganj-Dhulian. On 12th April, the high court ordered the CAPF to be deployed in the district to restore peace after BJP leaders including Adhikari submitted a plea.

Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, also petitioned the court, contending that bombings occurred during the violence in the Muslim-majority district and seeking that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) be given the reins of the investigation into the unrest. He asserted that there was a major national security threat from the incident, which implicated elements from Bangladesh. Another petitioner asked the state government to take action to help those who were displaced return to their homes.

The court was briefed by the state administration on its attempts to bring peace back to the impacted districts. Additionally, it asked the court to prevent visit to Murshidabad until the situation with law and order improves. Two Special Investigation Teams (SITs) have been established to look into the violence during the protests, according to the administration of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. It further claimed that the state administration has implemented prohibitory orders and halted internet services in Murshidabad as a precaution.

“We are carrying out drone surveillance. Thirty-eight families have been rehabilitated. Seventy-nine people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man and his son. We have registered two cases under the Explosives Act,” the state claimed.

The relatives of the victims rejected the government’s offer of compensation, according to the administration. It also rejected Adhikari’s charge that Murshidabad was “burning” and claimed, “That’s not true.” The state also expressed no opposition to the deployment of central forces. The suffering of Hindu victims who have sought safety in a temporary relief camp established in a school in the nearby Malda region after the violence upended their lives and compelled them to leave their homes was also discussed during the hearing.

The turmoil in places like Suti, Jangipur, Shamsherganj and Dhulian resulted in three fatalities and hundreds of homeless Hindus. Their properties were burned and looted, they were assaulted and even threatened with murder. Hindu women were molested and received rape threats. Their drinking water was poisoned and they had to flee to Malda with their infants.

Vehicles were set ablaze and railways were obstructed. Cops were also injured during stone pelting. On 14th April, more violent episodes shook the Bhangar neighborhood in the South 24 Parganas district, despite police claims that the law and order situation was under control.