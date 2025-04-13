Laser weapons are no longer the stuff of science fiction—they’ve stepped off the silver screen and into real-world defense arsenals. Once imagined in intergalactic wars in movies and TV shows, including the epic Star Wars, directed-energy weapons are now being developed and deployed by some of the world’s most advanced militaries. India has joined an elite group of nations—alongside the United States, China, Israel, and Russia—that have successfully developed laser weapon systems capable of disabling or destroying drones, missiles, and even aircraft.

In a major breakthrough in the field of defense technology, India has developed a laser weapon system capable of shooting down fixed-wing aircraft, missiles and drones. The 30-kilowatt Mk-II(A) laser weapon system has a range of 5 km. It has advanced electronic warfare capabilities, including blocking communication and satellite signals and is capable of neutralising unmanned aerial threats. The system is adapted for ground-based as well as shipborne applications. It is equipped with a 360-degree Electro-Optical/Infrared (EO/IR) sensor, which enables it to locate its target with precision.

With this accomplishment, India has joined the league of the United States, China, and Russia, which have been able to develop this technology. The Mk-II(A) Direct-Energy Weapon (DEW) is developed by the combined efforts of the different centres of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) including Centre for the High Energy Systems and Sciences (CHESS), Electronics and Radar Development Establishment (LRDE), Instruments Research & Development Establishment (IRDE), Defence Electronics Research Laboratory (DLRL), academic institutions and industries. The system, which was successfully tested at the National Open Air Range (NOAR) in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, is now ready for production and deployment in military platforms.

“As far as I know, it is the United States, Russia and China that have demonstrated this capability. Israel is also working on similar capabilities, I would say we are the fourth or fifth country in the world to demonstrate this system, ” said DRDO Chairman Dr Samir Kamat. He said that the organisation is working on scaling the capabilities of the system and trying to reduce the size of the equipment to make it suitable for airborne applications.

“This is just the beginning of the journey. The synergy that this lab has achieved with other DRDO labs, industry and academia, I am sure we will reach our destination soon… We are also working on other high-energy systems like high-energy microwaves, electromagnetic pulses. So we are working on a number of technologies that will give us Star Wars capability. What you saw today was one of the components of Star Wars technologies,” said Dr Kamat.

Indigenously designed and developed Mk-II(A) DEW system was demonstrated in its entire spectrum of capability by engaging the fixed-wing drones at long range, thwarting a multiple drone attack and destroying enemy surveillance sensors and antennae. The lightning speed of engagement, the precision and the lethality delivered to the target within few seconds made it the most potent Counter Drone System.

Once detected by a radar or by its inbuilt Electro Optic (EO) system, laser-DEW can engage targets at the speed of light and use an intense beam of powerful light (Laser Beam) to cut through the target, leading to structural failure or more impactful results if the warhead is targeted. This type of cutting-edge weaponry has the potential to revolutionize the battlespace by reducing the reliance on expensive ammunition while also lowering the risk of collateral damage.

The proliferation of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and the emergence of drone swarms as asymmetric threats are driving the demand for directed energy weapons with counter-UAS and counter-swarm capabilities. The DEW will soon be replacing traditional kinetic weapons and missile defence systems due to its ease of operation and cost-effectiveness. The requirement for cost-effective defence solutions to offset the low-cost drone attacks is driving the adoption of DEWs by military organisations worldwide. The cost of firing it for a few seconds is equivalent to the cost of a couple of litres of petrol. Therefore, it has the potential to be a long-term & low-cost alternative to defeat the target.

The DRDO is also working on developing more powerful laser weapon systems, like the 300-kilowatt laser weapon system, which will have a range of 20 km.

DRDO has also developed Laser Ordnance Disposal System (LORDS), which is designed for remote disposal of unexploded ordnances, surface-laid mines, IEDs and other explosive threats located above ground. It is a self-contained system along with all its support system integrated on TATA-LSV vehicle for stand-alone operation.