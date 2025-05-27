Tuesday, May 27, 2025
News Reports
Updated:

Be proud of ‘Made in India’: PM Modi urges citizens to champion local products and prioritize Indian-made goods

PM Modi's comments coincided with concerns that China is flooding the Indian market with low-quality items. In recent years, holiday sales have been dominated by low-cost imports from the country, including religious idols, toys, firecrackers and decorative lights which have affected local producers and artisans.

OpIndia Staff
Image from DD News
Image via DD News

On 27th May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jibe at Chinese goods by pointing to the import of “small-eyed Ganesh idols” as an example and urged Indians to purchase indigenous products instead, especially during festivals like Holi, Diwali and Ganesh Puja. He encouraged Indians to reduce their reliance on imported commodities, stating that doing so is essential to India’s aspirations to become a developed country and the third-largest economy in the world by 2047.

PM Modi stated that although the military’s might initiated “Operation Sindoor,” it is now time for people to fortify the cause for a self-reliant India, during a speech in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar. “Operation Sindoor began with the strength of our armed forces on the night of 6th May and will now advance with the strength of the people. Every citizen must become a partner in the nation’s development,” he declared.

“If we all contribute to building a Viksit Bharat by 2047 and help take our economy from the fourth to the third position globally, we will not rely on foreign products,” PM Modi expressed. “We must encourage village traders to pledge that no matter how much profit they make, they will not sell foreign goods. But unfortunately, even Ganesh idols come from abroad, small-eyed Ganesh idols whose eyes don’t even open properly. Even the colours for Holi come from outside,” he further highlighted.

He emphasized the government’s objective of turning India into a developed country by 2047 and promised that no compromise will be made to reach this milestone. He stated that India’s metropolitan areas, especially tier 2 and tier 3 cities need to develop into thriving centers of activity and economic progress.

Additionally, he directed people to list the things they possess in order to determine how many imported goods they utilize. “As a citizen, I have a task for you: go home and make a list of how many foreign products you use in 24 hours. You don’t even realise but even hairpin, comb used are foreign-made.”

He then added, “If we want to save India, to make India, to make India grow, then Operation Sindoor is not just the responsibility of armed forces, it’s the responsibility of 104 crore citizens.” He asserted that government programs like “One District One Product” (ODOP) and “Vocal for Local” will increase the use of domestic goods.

He voiced that Indians should try to use local products, with the exception of those that need to be imported because they are not produced domestically. “We should be proud of our brand Made in India,” he emphasised.

PM Modi also remarked that terrorism perpetrated by Pakistan is a calculated war plan rather than a proxy war. He mentioned, “We can’t call this a proxy war as those who were killed on 6th May night were given state honours in Pakistan. Pakistani flags were draped over their coffins, and their military saluted them. This proves that these terrorist activities are not just a proxy war but a deliberate war strategy. If they engage in war, the response will be accordingly.”

Notably, Turkey and Azerbaijan supported Pakistan during the recent conflict with India which sparked a robust boycott drive in th country. Many Indian tourists are canceling their vacation plans to both countries. Indian tour operators have pulled promotional packages to both countries and boycott calls are rife on social media. Celebi, a Turkish business, no longer has a ground handling license at Indian airports.

The initiative “Viksit Bharat 2047” led by the Bharatiya Janta Party government, seeks to transform India into a developed nation by the 100th anniversary of its independence. According to the government, the initiative focuses on inclusive economic growth, social equity, environmental sustainability and effective governance, thereby creating a foundation for a prosperous and resilient India. A strong embrace of renewable energy, top-notch education, better healthcare, upgraded infrastructure, open governance and inclusive development are also among its goals.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

