On 28th May, a French court is going to issue a decision in one of the worst child sex abuse cases in the nation in which a paedophile doctor confessed to sexually abusing hundreds of patients over a 20-year period. The 74-year-old former surgeon named Joel Le Scouarnec is charged of sexually assaulting and raping 299 minors.

Prosecutors called him “a devil in a white coat” and asked for the maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on 23rd May. He was found guilty in 2020 of preying on four children, including two nieces, and is currently serving a 15-year prison sentence. The current trial, which started in February, exposed a pattern of abuse that took place in Brittany of western France, between 1989 and 2014.

The majority of the victims were hospital patients who were either sedated or asleep when the assaults occurred. Their average age was 11 and 256 of them were under 15. There were 141 girls and 158 boys among the victims. Le Scouarnec is anticipated to become one of the most prominent convicted sex offenders in French history after being charged with 111 rapes and 189 sexual assaults. Approximately 60 attorneys have represented the victims.

Advocacy organizations have accused health authorities during the trial of failing to take action after learning about Le Scouarnec’s conviction for collecting child pornographic images as early as 2005. No action was taken at the time to restrict his interaction with children or suspend his medical license as he persisted in abusing patients in hospitals until his arrest in 2017.

Prosecutor Stephane Kellenberger asked, “Should Joel Le Scouarnec have been the only one in the defendant’s box,” during his closing arguments, reported Associated Press. “More could have been done. Things could have been done differently, even within the notorious layers of French bureaucracy, where responsibilities are so often passed from one authority to another until, eventually, that responsibility is lost, and hits innocent lives,” he pointed out.

Gross negligence and lack of attention

Le Scouarnec has admitted to other assaults that are now past the statute of limitations in addition to all of the sexual abuse that the 299 civil parties have claimed. He also admitted to sexually abusing his granddaughter, in a startling admission made during the trial in front of her parents.

He was given a four-month suspended prison sentence in 2005 after being found guilty of importing and possessing materials related to child sexual abuse. The following year, however, he was hired as a hospital practitioner. The legal framework to prevent such abuse is expected to be strengthened by the case, according to child protection organizations that have joined the proceedings as civil parties.

The trial of Le Scouarnec took place as campaigners work to break down the taboos surrounding sexual abuse in France. The most well-known case involved Gisele Pelicot, who was drugged and sexually assaulted by her now-ex-husband and several other men who were found guilty. They were given prison terms ranging from three to twenty years in December.

An inquiry commission of the National Assembly, France’s lower house of parliament, is looking into claims of physical and sexual abuse that spans 50 years in a different case that centers on alleged abuse at a Catholic school. However, Le Scouarnec victims have expressed dissatisfaction about what they consider to be a lack of attention.

“This trial, which could have served as an open-air laboratory to expose the serious failings of our institutions, seems to leave no mark on the government, the medical community, or society at large,” some victims expressed.

Shocking account of perversion

More than 300,000 photographs, 650 pedophilic, zoophilic and scatological video clips were recovered during a search of his house. Le Scouarnec kept a record of his crimes, including the names, ages, addresses and nature of abuse of his victims. The doctor called himself a “paedophile” and a “major pervert” in his notes. He even boasted, “And I am very happy about it.”

At first, not every victim knew they had been abused. Some were contacted by investigators when their names were found in Le Scouarnec’s well recorded journals of his atrocities. Others checked their medical records and realized they had been hospitalized at the time. A few years prior to the trial, two of his victims committed suicide themselves.

The former abdominal and digestive surgeon exploited times when youngsters were alone in their hospital rooms by using the pretext of medical operations. His strategy was to target young patients who were unlikely to recall the interactions by disguising sexual assault as medical care. The notebooks, which contain detailed descriptions of the abuse, are now a key component of the prosecution’s case.

Victims reject apology

“I didn’t see them as people. They were the destination of my fantasies. As the trial went on, I began to see them as individuals, with emotions, anger, suffering and distress,” Le Scouarnec voiced. He stated that raping his 5-year-old niece in 1985 was his first abusive act. Although he apologized to some victims, his manner came across as cold and heartless to many.

“I am not asking the court for leniency. Simply grant me the right to become a better person,” he claimed in his closing statement in Vannes of Brittany on 26th May, per a report in France 24. However, people have questioned the sincerity of his apologies, which he repeated, sometimes word for word and mechanically, during the trial’s weeks.

One of the attorneys of the victim called him the “atomic bomb of paedophilia” and declared, “You are the worst mass paedophile who ever lived.” The retired surgeon added that he felt “responsible” for the deaths of two of his victims: Mathis Vinet, who died due to an overdose in 2021 which his family claimed was suicide and another man who was passed away in 2020.

The matter was initially made public in April 2017 after a 6-year-old neighbor reported to her mother that the man next door had touched her through the fence dividing their homes and exposed himself. “Joel Le Scouarnec says he no longer feels any sexual attraction to children, but there’s no way to verify that. Experts concluded that we cannot rely on his word alone and that his potential for future danger remains significant,” Kellenberger mentioned.

In addition to a 20-year prison sentence with a two-thirds minimum term, prosecutors are advocating for post-sentence preventive custody, a rarely employed strategy in France that targets the most dangerous criminals in the nation. If authorized, Le Scouarnec might be detained in a safe socio-medical center indefinitely, even after completing his sentence.

A third trial is anticipated in the upcoming years due to further accusations that surfaced during this trial, such as abuse involving his granddaughter. Moreover, two investigations have been launched by the Lorient public prosecutor’s office in connection with case, one of which focuses on “possibly unidentified or newly reported victims” of rape and sexual assault.