India launched “Operation Sindoor” on 7th May early morning and targeted Pakistan’s terror infrastructure at nine locations in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack which ended the lives of 26 Hindu tourists and injured several others. Following the attack, Pakistan has been making ridiculous assertions in international media while simultaneously attacking innocent people in Jammu and Kashmir in a bid to save face.

While Pakistan is under the spotlight for its lies, some Indian politicians have taken it upon themselves to challenge their own government in a shameful display of petty politics.

The very name ‘Operation Sindoor’ has become a problem for quite a few, including Delhi Congress leader Udit Raj. While talking to the media, he said, “During discussions with intellectuals, it was pointed out that Sindoor is associated with a specific religion, and it would have been better if a different name was chosen.”

However, he tried to claw himself out of the hole he had dug by saying, “What matters is that Pakistan has been taught a lesson.”

Delhi: When asked about the name "Operation Sindoor" for the operation targeting terrorists



Congress leader Udit Raj says, "During discussions with intellectuals, it was pointed out that Sindoor is associated with a specific religion, and it would have been better if a different… pic.twitter.com/ef58ZH3mph — IANS (@ians_india) May 8, 2025

“The operation is not just a name, it is a tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam attack. This is not the weak India of the past, but a strong, resolute India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership,” Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Agnimitra Paul slammed Udit Raj and termed him “foolish and ignorant.”

Similar remarks were made by senior Congress politician and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Prithviraj Chavan, who said the government might have chosen the codename “Operation Sindoor” to garner “sentimental benefits.” Additionally, he insisted that emotions cannot win a battle. He further conveyed that the government should routinely provide information to the public to prevent the propagation of false information on social media following the destruction of terrorist camps in Pakistan and the Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

He alleged, “A war is fought with bombs, guns, and aircraft, and not on symbolism or tokenism. A war cannot be won through the name of the operation. The name of the operation is fine. Indian government might have thought that giving this name (Sindoor) to the operation, they might derive some sentimental benefits.” He added, “Names of the operations don’t matter, ultimately, you have to go to Pakistan and show that you have destroyed terrorist camps.”

Rashid Alvi and Imran Masood raise questions about the operation

Rashid Alvi, another veteran Congress leader sought to downplay the significant successes of India’s action in Pakistan. He contended that the operation was only the bare minimum response, attempting to diminish the considerable achievement of neutralizing terror launch pads in both Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. He failed to mention that during UPA government, even this “bare minimum” (as he puts it) response was not given to Pakistan after 26/11 attack.

“Much better reply needs to be given, this is bare minimum. Our forces did what govt of India told them to do, but the question again arises. Was every single terrorist killed? Will there won’t be another Pahalgam? PM Modi had said that the remaining land of terrorists will be destroyed if that has happened, then it is good,” he stated.

Controversial Congress Lok Sabha MP Imran Masood also questioned the operation, stating that he won’t be satisfied unless its specifics are made public. He asked the government to reveal the particulars of the operation, including the names and number of terrorists who were eliminated and the magnitude of damage caused by the strikes.

“Salute to Indian security forces, this was the kind of reply we expected. How many (terrorists) were killed and what all damages could they inflict, this also should be announced, then we will feel at peace. We had said several times, we are with govt and that they should give befitting reply,” he voiced. The parliamentarian is a habitual offender. He previously criticized the 2019 Balakot airstrike and 2016 surgical strike, which were carried out in response to the Pulwama and Uri terrorist attacks, respectively. In a TV interview with journalist Megha Prasad for the ABP News show Inside Out, he claimed that the Balakot surgical strike was ridiculed globally.

“The whole world mocked the air strike. Pakistanis were saying that they killed our three crows,” he answered when she inquired if he believed that India had conducted successful surgical strikes on terrorist launch pads based in Pakistan. Notably, he has a prolonged history of delivering objectionable statements. He first gained public attention in 2014 when he threatened to dismember Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Lok Sabha elections.

JMM MP Mahua Maji sees politics over the operation

Mahua Maji, a Rajya Sabha MP from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, expressed her discontent with the operation’s name, suggesting it could have been more appropriately titled. She asserted that the name itself reeked of politics and emphasized that it could have been designated differently. She stated that this name was selected for women whose spouses lost their lives in the terrorist attack and adopting such a name aligns with their feelings.

“When the three armies were given a freedom to choose their own targets and time, then Prime Minister Narendra Modi named it ‘Operation Sindoor,’ therefore, some politics is definitely involved in it. There could have been some other name,” she stated. She shared her opinions about the airstrike on Pakistan, noting that it is a positive step to safeguard our nation’s integrity. However, she then urged the nation’s citizens to preserve communal harmony and even reiterated Pakistan’s nuclear threat.

“No country should attack civilians, because then this attack may take another direction. Since every country is equipped with nuclear power, therefore, it (Operation Sindoor) should not be given much importance and the life of civilians should be protected. If a nuclear war starts, not only India or Pakistan, but the entire world will have to bear its consequences. Therefore, we should act with patience,” the lawmaker warned.

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Pradeep Sinha countered her commnets and declared, “This is nothing but a statement to demoralise the morale of the Indian Army by those who are running anti-India agenda in the country. BJP believes in sacrificing its life for the country stands with it.” He further highlighted, “This is the reason that the entire country stands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his support.”

India destroys terror camps in Pakistan

India launched “Operation Sindoor” at 1:05 am on 7th May and destroyed several camps associated with Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) based terrorist organisations including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and their headquarters. The Indian government has informed that more than 100 terrorists have been eliminated, although this figure remains provisional as the operation continues to be in progress. Notably, it has been reported that at least 10 family members of Mohammad Masood Azhar, the founder of JeM, were killed in the assault along with 4 close associates.

The diplomatic relationship between the two countries is at its lowest point after the massacre of Hindu individuals in the Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam on 22nd April, by Pakistan-supported terrorists. The victims were ordered to provide their names and identification cards, they were also instructed to recite Islamic verses and their trousers were forcibly removed to verify their religious identity prior to merciless execution of the non-Muslim men by the assailants.

India has implemented various measures to isolate and penalize Pakistan since then, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, the downgrading of diplomatic relations, the halting of trade and the cancellation of visas for Pakistani nationals. Thereafter, “Operation Sindoor” was launched to strike against the terrorist factions that have been fostered in the country by its government, army, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and civilian administration.