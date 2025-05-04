Sunday, May 4, 2025
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Pune: Chand Shaikh urinates on the idol of Goddess Annapurna, arrested along with his father Naushad who claimed ‘Hindus can’t do anything’

OpIndia Staff
Visuals from CCTV footage (via X/ Kashmiri Hindu)

Tensions mounted in Paud village of Pune in Maharashtra after a Muslim youth was captured on CCTV camera urinating on an idol of the Goddess Annapurna at Nageshwar Temple on Friday (2nd May).

Angry locals thrashed the accused Chand Shaikh (19) and his father Naushad Shaikh (44) and brought them to the police station.

Naushad had reportedly mocked the bystanders by claiming, “You Hindus can’t do anything to us.”

The villagers took out a protest march on Saturday (3rd May), condemning the disgusting act of Chand Shaikh. They chanted slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Pakistan Murdabad’ during the march.

Senior Inspector of Paud police station, Santosh Girigosavi, said that when the villagers informed Chand Shaikh’s family about his act, his father used abusive language with them.

As per reports, a case has been filed by the Paud Police against Chand Shaikh and his father. An investigation is going on in the case.

“Regarding the matter, Shivaji Waghvale (a resident of Paud) filed a complaint at the Paud Police Station. He said in the CCTV footage it was seen that the accused, Chand Naushad Shaikh, came to the Nageshwar temple, took down the idol of the deity, and desecrated it. Locals then went to his home to talk to his father. However, the boy’s father used threatening language and abused them,” the police said.

