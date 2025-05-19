On 18th May, the reports of former US President Joe Biden suffering from an aggressive stage of prostate cancer that has already metastasised to his bones shocked the world. His office issued a statement about his health on Sunday. The revelation, coming months after he stepped down from office on 19th January this year, has triggered a renewed debate about his medical fitness and honesty during his presidency.

The official statement from his office read, “Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone. While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management. The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”

82-year-old Biden was diagnosed on 17th May after experiencing urinary symptoms. His team stated that while the cancer is advanced, it remains hormone-sensitive and “can be effectively managed”. However, the Gleason score, an indicator of cancer aggressiveness, rated the disease at a worrying 9 out of 10.

Reactions flood after news about Biden’s illness

In a post on Truth Social, US President Donald Trump said, “Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery.”

Source: Truth Social

Physician and scientist Dr Steven Quay questioned why his cancer was not diagnosed earlier as according to him, “Prostate cancer is the easiest cancer to diagnose when it first starts and to watch it progress to bone metastases. The PSA blood test shows the rate of cancer cell growth. For even with the most aggressive form, it is a 5-7 year journey without treatment before it becomes metastatic.” He further argued that it would be “malpractice for this patient to show up and be first diagnosed with metastatic disease in May 2025”. Dr Quay further asserted Biden might have carried a “diagnosis of prostate cancer throughout his White House tenure and the American people were uninformed”.

Prostate cancer is the easiest cancer to diagnose when it first starts and to watch it progress to bone metastases. The PSA blood test shows the rate of cancer cell growth. For even with the most aggressive form, it is a 5-7 year journey without treatment before it becomes… — Dr Steven Quay (@quay_dr) May 18, 2025

Questions arise again, allegations of lying and covering up resurface

Several people have pointed out that in July 2022, Biden had said he has cancer. However, it was brushed off suggesting he was referring to skin cancer lesions, which he had got removed in March 2023. People are now questioning if he had been suffering from prostrate cancer for over three years and people of America were kept in dark.

? WOW: Joe Biden said literally over TWO YEARS AGO that he had cancer.



The Biden regime at the time called it a “gaffe”



Have they been covering this up for YEARS? pic.twitter.com/rfVEDFtsIM — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 18, 2025

A disease that progresses slowly but has been hidden for years?

Prostate cancer, no matter how aggressive it is, is known to develop slowly. According to experts, even metastatic cases can allow patients to live for years. Furthermore, such a diagnosis does not occur overnight. That means Biden likely lived with serious health concerns while continuing to occupy the office of the President of the United States. He did not stepped down and his supporters like actor and producer Michael Douglas defended him by calling Biden “sharp as a tack”.

Haha Yup Fit for Duty…lets check old blood tests – you can see PSA numbers…just like they said he was Sharp as a Tack mentally – How LONG have we been Lied to about Biden’s health? pic.twitter.com/9rXJpC5CzG — ??The REAL Lady De’Plorable?? (@LadyRedWave) May 19, 2025

That statement now appears less about confidence and more about damage control.

Media silence and deliberate deception?

The Western liberal media long painted Biden as cognitively sound and medically fit. However, the liberal media is now under the spotlight for failing to investigate or question evident signs of his declining health. Not to forget, he abruptly ended his 2024 re-election bid after a visibly faltering debate performance. It was, however, dismissed by pro-Biden liberal media as a “one-off”.

Now, as the truth has been exposed, it is clear that not only Biden, as the President, was battling a debilitating disease, but his team also continued to shield the information from the public. Journalistic complicity ensured that the narrative about Biden remained clean, that he was perfectly fine and any doubts about his faculties were merely conspiracy against him.

Democratic miscalculation and public backlash

An interesting admission had come hours before the cancer diagnosis was revealed. Democrat Senator Chris Murphy had acknowledged that the party erred in pushing Biden as the 2024 nominee despite persistent public scepticism over his age and capability. Polls conducted by different agencies throughout 2023 showed most Americans, including Democrats, believed he was too old to serve another term.

Legacy media: Boy, we really missed how bad Biden was the last four years.



Biden the last four years: pic.twitter.com/K8ciDYwo6C — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 9, 2025

However, those who defended Biden argued that he was a fighter, invoking his tragic loss of son Beau to brain cancer and highlighting his revival of the Obama-era Cancer Moonshot programme. Contrary to what his supporters say, it was not just an issue about the illness but about transparency, honesty and responsibility to the people.

The US mainstream media not only continued to assert that Biden was in excellent health, they even labelled all concerns and questions regarding his fitness and ability as conspiracy theories.

A presidency built on concealment and media management

Joe Biden’s diagnosis is not the problem, millions battle prostate cancer with courage. The problem is that a man suffering from such a serious illness occupied the Oval Office, took decisions regarding wars and weapons and energy supplies around the world, while his team and the press pretended all was well. It was not. And if voters and lawmakers had known the truth earlier, decisions may have been very different.

The question now – Was this merely a health issue, or a historic deception?