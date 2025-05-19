Wednesday, August 13, 2025
HomeNews ReportsNews of Joe Biden’s aggressive stage prostate cancer fuels old questions regarding his capabilities:...
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

News of Joe Biden’s aggressive stage prostate cancer fuels old questions regarding his capabilities: Was he fit to remain in Oval Office for 4 years?

In a post on Truth Social, US President Donald Trump said, "Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery."

Anurag
Joe Biden’s Stage 4 prostate cancer raises concerns over presidency transparency
Joe Biden’s Stage 4 prostate cancer raises concerns over presidency transparency (image: Business Insider)

On 18th May, the reports of former US President Joe Biden suffering from an aggressive stage of prostate cancer that has already metastasised to his bones shocked the world. His office issued a statement about his health on Sunday. The revelation, coming months after he stepped down from office on 19th January this year, has triggered a renewed debate about his medical fitness and honesty during his presidency.

The official statement from his office read, “Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone. While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management. The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”

82-year-old Biden was diagnosed on 17th May after experiencing urinary symptoms. His team stated that while the cancer is advanced, it remains hormone-sensitive and “can be effectively managed”. However, the Gleason score, an indicator of cancer aggressiveness, rated the disease at a worrying 9 out of 10.

Reactions flood after news about Biden’s illness

In a post on Truth Social, US President Donald Trump said, “Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery.”

Source: Truth Social

Physician and scientist Dr Steven Quay questioned why his cancer was not diagnosed earlier as according to him, “Prostate cancer is the easiest cancer to diagnose when it first starts and to watch it progress to bone metastases. The PSA blood test shows the rate of cancer cell growth. For even with the most aggressive form, it is a 5-7 year journey without treatment before it becomes metastatic.” He further argued that it would be “malpractice for this patient to show up and be first diagnosed with metastatic disease in May 2025”. Dr Quay further asserted Biden might have carried a “diagnosis of prostate cancer throughout his White House tenure and the American people were uninformed”.

Questions arise again, allegations of lying and covering up resurface

Several people have pointed out that in July 2022, Biden had said he has cancer. However, it was brushed off suggesting he was referring to skin cancer lesions, which he had got removed in March 2023. People are now questioning if he had been suffering from prostrate cancer for over three years and people of America were kept in dark.

A disease that progresses slowly but has been hidden for years?

Prostate cancer, no matter how aggressive it is, is known to develop slowly. According to experts, even metastatic cases can allow patients to live for years. Furthermore, such a diagnosis does not occur overnight. That means Biden likely lived with serious health concerns while continuing to occupy the office of the President of the United States. He did not stepped down and his supporters like actor and producer Michael Douglas defended him by calling Biden “sharp as a tack”.

That statement now appears less about confidence and more about damage control.

Media silence and deliberate deception?

The Western liberal media long painted Biden as cognitively sound and medically fit. However, the liberal media is now under the spotlight for failing to investigate or question evident signs of his declining health. Not to forget, he abruptly ended his 2024 re-election bid after a visibly faltering debate performance. It was, however, dismissed by pro-Biden liberal media as a “one-off”.

Now, as the truth has been exposed, it is clear that not only Biden, as the President, was battling a debilitating disease, but his team also continued to shield the information from the public. Journalistic complicity ensured that the narrative about Biden remained clean, that he was perfectly fine and any doubts about his faculties were merely conspiracy against him.

Democratic miscalculation and public backlash

An interesting admission had come hours before the cancer diagnosis was revealed. Democrat Senator Chris Murphy had acknowledged that the party erred in pushing Biden as the 2024 nominee despite persistent public scepticism over his age and capability. Polls conducted by different agencies throughout 2023 showed most Americans, including Democrats, believed he was too old to serve another term.

However, those who defended Biden argued that he was a fighter, invoking his tragic loss of son Beau to brain cancer and highlighting his revival of the Obama-era Cancer Moonshot programme. Contrary to what his supporters say, it was not just an issue about the illness but about transparency, honesty and responsibility to the people.

The US mainstream media not only continued to assert that Biden was in excellent health, they even labelled all concerns and questions regarding his fitness and ability as conspiracy theories.

A presidency built on concealment and media management

Joe Biden’s diagnosis is not the problem, millions battle prostate cancer with courage. The problem is that a man suffering from such a serious illness occupied the Oval Office, took decisions regarding wars and weapons and energy supplies around the world, while his team and the press pretended all was well. It was not. And if voters and lawmakers had known the truth earlier, decisions may have been very different.

The question now – Was this merely a health issue, or a historic deception?

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsprostate cancer
Anurag
Anuraghttps://lekhakanurag.com
B.Sc. Multimedia, a journalist by profession. Contact: anurag[at]opindia[dot]com

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Aadhaar not proof of citizenship, SIR in Bihar to continue’: SC affirms EC’s power to revise voter rolls, rejects mass disenfranchisement claim

OpIndia Staff -
The Court did not accept the petitioners' claim that the SIR in Bihar would result in disenfranchisement of lakhs of voters, as they are poor and do not have the necessary documents.
News Reports

Will Rahul Gandhi follow Khaleda Zia’s playbook and boycott all upcoming elections as he ramps up attack against ECI and hopes for a regime...

Shraddha Pandey -
Is Rahul Gandhi sowing long-term distrust in India’s democratic institutions? Is the Congress leader, joined by the anti-BJP parties, laying the groundwork for a more radical and destructive political manoeuvre—an election boycott? Is Rahul Gandhi planning to replicate the Khaleda Zia playbook?

“Voter fraud in Wayanad, Rae Bareli, Mainpuri…?”: BJP pays back in same coin, shows Lok Sabha seats won by INDI leaders had serious electoral...

From Blue House to jail cells: Read why South Korea’s former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife are both in jail

Haryana: Parking dispute escalates into communal clashes as Muslim mob gathers on calls from Masjid to attack Hindus in Nuh, stones pelted, shops set...

Was a $1.5 billion Trump family golf project the price paid by Vietnam to get 46% tariff reduced to 20% and a trade deal?...

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

‘Aadhaar not proof of citizenship, SIR in Bihar to continue’: SC affirms EC’s power to revise voter rolls, rejects mass disenfranchisement claim

OpIndia Staff -

Will Rahul Gandhi follow Khaleda Zia’s playbook and boycott all upcoming elections as he ramps up attack against ECI and hopes for a regime...

Shraddha Pandey -

Uttar Pradesh: Court orders police to file FIR against Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh and his associate in connection with a land dispute case

OpIndia Staff -

Adani Digital Labs unveils next-gen digital solutions to transform and enhance airport experience

OpIndia Staff -

“Voter fraud in Wayanad, Rae Bareli, Mainpuri…?”: BJP pays back in same coin, shows Lok Sabha seats won by INDI leaders had serious electoral...

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi starts crackdown on stray dogs, 700 caught near Red Fort; dedicated helpline to start soon

OpIndia Staff -

Centre debunks Mamata Banerjee’s claims of BJP govt forcibly evicting Bengali-speaking citizens from Delhi’s Vasant Kunj, tells parliament that no such eviction drive was...

OpIndia Staff -

Meerut: Two Central Government Health Scheme officials arrested by CBI for demanding bribe of ₹50 lakh for not de-empanelling hospitals

OpIndia Staff -

India’s Current Account Deficit to stay below 1% of GDP despite Trump’s tariff assault, estimates CareEdge Ratings

ANI -

After Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir, PM Shehbaz Sharif threatens India with consequences if the water of Indus River is stopped

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com