Wednesday, August 20, 2025
'Trans toddlers' can now avail gender treatment on UK's NHS

As per the data, over 10 children of nursery in the UK are being treated for gender dysphoria, while over 157 children aged nine or younger have been referred to the clinics.

In a disturbing development in the United Kingdom, children of all age groups who believe that they are transgenders would be eligible for gender treatment on the National Health Service (NHS). This means that the NHS will be treating nursery-age children who identify as transgender.

NHS had canned the previously proposed minimum age limit of seven years old, saying that anything less than this would be “just too young”. The United Kingdom’s National Health Service earlier cited an example of a young child taking a liking to toys or clothes typical of the opposite sex as normal.

“We know that showing an interest in clothes or toys of the opposite sex – or displaying behaviours more commonly associated with the opposite sex – is reasonably common behaviour in childhood and is usually not indicative of gender incongruence,” the NHS earlier said.

This draft guideline was published in 2023 after a Cass review into children’s transgender services found the NHS had been sending children on a one-way path to change gender at the Tavistock clinic. This review led by the paediatrician Baroness Cass found that children were frequently prescribed puberty blockers even though there were adequate evidence proving safety and effectiveness of these measures. The doctors did not even assess these children for other conditions and routinely prescribed puberty blockers.

However, taking a U-turn now, the age limit to undergo gender dysphoria treatment has been removed by the NHS after the proposals were put out to consultation, with new guidance due to be published showing that children of any age are eligible, The Telegraph reported.

It is being said that the NHS has “caved in” to the pressure of trans activists to remove the age limit.

In its defence, NHS says that it is following the the Cass review’s recommendation not to set an age limit adding that any care for children aged under seven would be focused on family support and advice. The NHS further stated that the Labour government has backed its decision to remove the age limit. This, however, has sparked public anger against the Labour government in the United Kingdom.

Taking to X, bestselling author and women rights activist J.K. Rowling said: The class action lawsuits coming down the line are going to turn all previous medical scandals into mere footnotes. The medical establishment has buckled to the demands of an unfalsifiable ideology and children are being sacrificed on its altar.”

