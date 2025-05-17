Thursday, August 7, 2025
From US taking over Gaza to relocating all Palestinians to Jordan and Egypt to now sending them all to Libya: Donald Trump’s ‘out of the box’ ideas to resolve Gaza conflict

Even American lawmakers have criticised Trump’s idea of relocation. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, though an ally, called the idea “problematic at many, many levels”. Arab nations too have shown little interest in the permanent resettlement of the people of Gaza.

Trump Gaza Libya relocation plan proposes moving Palestinians to war-torn Libya
The Trump administration is reportedly considering relocating up to one million Palestinians from Gaza to Libya, according to NBC News. (Image: Dall-E)

The Trump administration is reportedly exploring possibilities to permanently relocate up to one million Palestinians from Gaza to Libya. According to an exclusive report by NBC News, the proposal is still in the early stages. According to NBC, if the plan progresses further, the United States will discuss the possibilities with Libya’s leadership and may unfreeze billions of dollars in Libyan funds in exchange for hosting Palestinians.

NBC quotes several unnamed individuals familiar with the matter, including two with direct knowledge and a former US official. Israel has also reportedly been kept in the loop regarding these deliberations. However, speaking to NBC, a spokesperson for the Trump administration denied the report. They said, “These reports are untrue. The situation on the ground is untenable for such a plan.”

The suggestion reported is one in a series of controversial proposals by Donald Trump to “resolve” the so-called Gaza crisis. Earlier this year, Trump proposed that the US should “take over” Gaza and rebuild it as the “Riviera of the Middle East”. At that time as well, Trump had suggested relocating the population elsewhere. Previously, he had floated the idea of sending Palestinians to Egypt or Jordan.

According to some experts, the plan to relocate Palestinians to Libya is unrealistic and dangerous. Libya is currently embroiled in conflict between two rival governments: one in Tripoli under Abdul Hamid Dbeibah and the other in Benghazi led by Khalifa Haftar. The State Department continues to advise against travel to Libya due to instability, terrorism, and civil unrest.

Furthermore, to fulfil Trump’s desire to move a million people from Gaza to Libya would require a massive logistical undertaking. There is no functional airport in Gaza, meaning such a large-scale evacuation would require first moving people to Cairo or elsewhere. It would take around 1,100 flights of the world’s largest passenger aircraft, the Airbus A380, to transport that many people. If waterways or land transport are considered, they too are riddled with challenges.

Reportedly, Hamas has rejected the idea. The terrorist outfit’s official, Basem Naim, said, “Palestinians are very rooted in their homeland. They are exclusively the only party who have the right to decide what to do and what not to do.”

Interestingly, NBC’s report claimed that another option being considered is Syria, under new leadership following Bashar al-Assad’s ouster. Trump has moved to re-establish ties with Syria, lifting sanctions and meeting its new leader, Ahmad al-Sharaa.

Following the terrorist attack of 7th October 2023 on Israel that led to military action against Hamas, around 50,000 people have been killed. Thousands more have reportedly been injured or are missing amid Israel Hamas War. At such a time, Trump’s “out of the box” idea of relocating Gaza’s people is being seen as detached from reality.

