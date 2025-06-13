Friday, June 13, 2025
HomeNews ReportsLocals line up to donate blood in true 'Amdavadi spirit', Vantara sends doctors, RSS...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Locals line up to donate blood in true ‘Amdavadi spirit’, Vantara sends doctors, RSS organises seva after the Ahmedabad plane crash

Many NGOs appealed to people to donate blood, and in no time the locals gathered in large number for blood donation.Several pictures and videos of the people of Ahmedabad turning up in large numbers for blood donation are going viral on social media.

OpIndia Staff
After the plane crash, people of Ahmedabad flocked to donate blood, RSS also held a service event

As the country was engulfed with grief after the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash, the support and the sense of service of the people of Ahmedabad provided some positivity among the chaos. Immediately after the plane crash, locals flocked to help in the rescue and relief work at the crash site.

As the injured were undergoing treatment at the hospitals, several among the injured needed blood. Many NGOs appealed to people to donate blood, and in no time the locals gathered in large number for blood donation. Many pictures and videos of the people of Ahmedabad turning up in large numbers for blood donation are going viral on social media.

Speaking to OpIndia, Zeal Shah, Founder of Sahay Foundation said, “Whatever happened in our city yesterday was extremely heart-wrenching. As soon as the news of this tragic incident broke out, the spirit of service of the people of Ahmedabad came to the fore as always. As soon as our Sahay Foundation and many other NGOs posted on social media for blood donation, the people of Ahmedabad immediately responded.”

“Our NGO workers reached Red Cross and a group of Ahmedabad locals started arriving there to donate. In the first 2 hours, about 300 people contacted us and reached here. Since Red Cross was short of staff, our workers including Sagar and Parthil also helped them in their work and by the evening we collected more than 900 units of blood here. The same situation was with every other lab and blood bank,” Shah said.

“People always talk about the ‘spirit of Mumbai’, but we have been working in this field for the last many years, so we know that the ‘spirit of Ahmedabad’ is equally strong,” he added.

According to the available information, there were 600 units of blood in the Civil Hospital, after which 500 units were sent from Red Cross. Not only this, in just 2 hours, 350 people reached the Civil Hospital to donate blood. After waiting for hours, they donated blood.

RSS workers remained on ground round the clock

RSS volunteers also provided their unwavering support during the time this unfortunate tragedy. Their volunteers remained on duty for 24 hours and kept performing ‘seva yagya’.

An RSS official from Ahmedabad told OpIndia that the volunteers of the Sangh reached for service as soon as the incident of plane crash came to light. According to him, RSS volunteers offered their services in two phases. He further said that 176 volunteers directly performed the seva yagya. Apart from this, more than 250 volunteers also remained on duty.

The volunteers participated in a range of activities from rescuing injured people to managing the traffic. They also helped in collecting DNA samples and also took care of over 2000 people including the families of the deceased and provided them refreshments. An RSS official said that food was arranged for the people with the help of Kalupur Swaminarayan Temple. The volunteers coordinated with the administration and the police department to help in the relief work.

Vantara sends team of doctors

Anant Ambani’s organization Vantara assisted in the relief work by sending a team of doctors to Ahmedabad. Apart from this, Vantara’s ambulance service was also opened for Ahmedabad. The organisation also rescued and provided treatment to birds and animals injured in the accident.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

When 240 lives aren’t enough: How for ‘woke liberals’, the victimhood priority still goes to ‘Muslims’. Read about the Left’s moral collapse over Ahmedabad...

Jinit Jain -
Even as 240 Indians perished in a devastating plane crash, woke liberals hijacked the tragedy to peddle Muslim victimhood, proving once again that for them, imagined identity politics trumps real human suffering.
News Reports

Calcutta High Court commutes death sentence of man who stabbed ex-girlfriend 45 times, cites ‘rarest of the rare’ doctrine: Here is why such verdicts...

OpIndia Staff -
Cases where courts show the convicts of brutal crimes leniency often leave an impression on the minds of people that perhaps the 'reformation' or the 'prospects' of convicts weigh more in the minds of judges than the rights of innocent victims.

Inside ‘Operation Rising Lion’: Israel launches pre-emptive strike against Iran, neutralises top commanders to foil nuclear threat, Ali Khamenei vows revenge

As India is considering Russian fifth generation Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jets, here’s why buying American F-35 instead of Su-57 makes no sense for India

Ahmedabad plane crash: Air India’s Boeing 787-8 crashed into doctors’ hostel of BJ Medical College, photos show walls destroyed, plane parts lodged into the...

Ahmedabad plane crash: Air India releases statement- 169 Indians, 53 British, 7 Portuguese and 1 Canadian national were on the Boeing 787-8 aircraft

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

The Print journalist Amana Begum Ansar blames Raja Raghuvanshi murder solely on caste even before motive is known, ignores stark socio-economic realities

Shraddha Pandey -

When 240 lives aren’t enough: How for ‘woke liberals’, the victimhood priority still goes to ‘Muslims’. Read about the Left’s moral collapse over Ahmedabad...

Jinit Jain -

Supreme Court orders release of journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao, who was arrested by Andhra Police after a panellist on his show called Amaravati the...

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala HC orders arrest of sister ship to recover cost of raw cashew nuts carried by MSC Elsa-3 that had sunk near Kerala coast

OpIndia Staff -

Calcutta High Court commutes death sentence of man who stabbed ex-girlfriend 45 times, cites ‘rarest of the rare’ doctrine: Here is why such verdicts...

OpIndia Staff -

Inside ‘Operation Rising Lion’: Israel launches pre-emptive strike against Iran, neutralises top commanders to foil nuclear threat, Ali Khamenei vows revenge

Shraddha Pandey -

As India is considering Russian fifth generation Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jets, here’s why buying American F-35 instead of Su-57 makes no sense for India

Shraddha Pandey -

Delhi HC denies bail to separatist leader Shabir Shah, says overwhelming evidence against him appears to be true and indulgence in unlawful activities can’t...

ANI -

While Muhammad Yunus ignored Indian Govt’s concerns over attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, now he seeks PM Modi’s help to silence ex-PM Sheikh Hasina

Shraddha Pandey -

Western Railway to run two Superfast Special trains from Ahmedabad to Delhi and Mumbai after Air India plane crash

ANI -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com