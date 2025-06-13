As the country was engulfed with grief after the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash, the support and the sense of service of the people of Ahmedabad provided some positivity among the chaos. Immediately after the plane crash, locals flocked to help in the rescue and relief work at the crash site.

As the injured were undergoing treatment at the hospitals, several among the injured needed blood. Many NGOs appealed to people to donate blood, and in no time the locals gathered in large number for blood donation. Many pictures and videos of the people of Ahmedabad turning up in large numbers for blood donation are going viral on social media.

Speaking to OpIndia, Zeal Shah, Founder of Sahay Foundation said, “Whatever happened in our city yesterday was extremely heart-wrenching. As soon as the news of this tragic incident broke out, the spirit of service of the people of Ahmedabad came to the fore as always. As soon as our Sahay Foundation and many other NGOs posted on social media for blood donation, the people of Ahmedabad immediately responded.”

Power of social media and youth 🙏✨💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/MWJhfngMHq — Zeal Shah 🇮🇳 (@zeal1992) June 13, 2025

“Our NGO workers reached Red Cross and a group of Ahmedabad locals started arriving there to donate. In the first 2 hours, about 300 people contacted us and reached here. Since Red Cross was short of staff, our workers including Sagar and Parthil also helped them in their work and by the evening we collected more than 900 units of blood here. The same situation was with every other lab and blood bank,” Shah said.

“People always talk about the ‘spirit of Mumbai’, but we have been working in this field for the last many years, so we know that the ‘spirit of Ahmedabad’ is equally strong,” he added.

According to the available information, there were 600 units of blood in the Civil Hospital, after which 500 units were sent from Red Cross. Not only this, in just 2 hours, 350 people reached the Civil Hospital to donate blood. After waiting for hours, they donated blood.

RSS workers remained on ground round the clock

RSS volunteers also provided their unwavering support during the time this unfortunate tragedy. Their volunteers remained on duty for 24 hours and kept performing ‘seva yagya’.

An RSS official from Ahmedabad told OpIndia that the volunteers of the Sangh reached for service as soon as the incident of plane crash came to light. According to him, RSS volunteers offered their services in two phases. He further said that 176 volunteers directly performed the seva yagya. Apart from this, more than 250 volunteers also remained on duty.

RSS volunteers are providing relief material and assistance to plane crash victims at Civil Hospital in Karnavati. #AhmedabadPlaneCrash pic.twitter.com/EEko2CZASW — Friends of RSS (@friendsofrss) June 12, 2025

The volunteers participated in a range of activities from rescuing injured people to managing the traffic. They also helped in collecting DNA samples and also took care of over 2000 people including the families of the deceased and provided them refreshments. An RSS official said that food was arranged for the people with the help of Kalupur Swaminarayan Temple. The volunteers coordinated with the administration and the police department to help in the relief work.

Vantara sends team of doctors

Anant Ambani’s organization Vantara assisted in the relief work by sending a team of doctors to Ahmedabad. Apart from this, Vantara’s ambulance service was also opened for Ahmedabad. The organisation also rescued and provided treatment to birds and animals injured in the accident.