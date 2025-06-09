As the Narendra Modi-led NDA government completes 11 years, BJP President and Union Minister JP Nadda, on Monday June 9, shared how India has made significant progress in economic growth, social welfare, and global leadership under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership. He also mentioned that the people of India firmly believe that “Modi hai toh Mumkin hai” (If Modi is there, it is possible).

JP Nadda highlighted the three main achievements of the government: development, invention, and innovation.

Mr Nadda also highlighted achievements like India rising to the fourth-largest economy, success in rescue operations like Operation Ganga, effective COVID-19 management, and efforts to uplift women, SC, ST, and OBC communities.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started a new era by changing the political culture of the country, where accountability, transparency and development have replaced appeasement. The BJP President described the Narendra Modi-led government as a strong government and said that this is a government that takes strong decisions and brings economic discipline.

PM Modi changed India’s political culture

Talking about the change brought by PM Modi in India’s political culture, JP Nadda said, “We are completing 11 years under PM Modi’s leadership. It is very difficult to confine 11 years in a press conference. The work done under PM Modi’s leadership is written in golden words because of the unimaginable and unique works. PM Modi has changed the country’s politics, political culture. The country was appeased 11 years ago. Earlier, saving a political chair by dividing the society was the norm. When I say he changed the political culture of the country, it means politics of performance, responsive and responsible government, along with politics of report card, which means we are accountable. The work we are doing is in front of the public.”

“I can proudly say that in the last 11 years, the government led by PM Modi has changed the culture of Indian politics and established a new normal, a new order. This government is effective, this government takes strong decisions, it is a government that brings economic discipline,” he added.

JP Nadda highlights Indian economic progress in 11 years of Modi rule

Addressing a press conference, JP Nadda said, “In the last 11 years, we jumped to the fifth position from the 10th position in the world’s economies. The new data from the IMF confirmed our move to the fourth position. We have been the fastest growing economy in the world…If we talk about Operation Ganga, PM Modi proactively brought back the Indian citizens from Ukraine. Not only Indians but people from other countries also came back from Ukraine under this operation.”

JP Nadda lauds Modi government’s leadership in Covid era

The BJP President said that the Modi government showed strong and proactive leadership through major rescue and relief operations, including during COVID-19. He said that India ran the world’s largest and fastest vaccination drive, giving 220 crore free double-dose vaccines, and that no other country responded to the pandemic like India did.

“We’ve demonstrated proactive governance through various operations like Operation Devi Shakti, Operation Rahat, Operation Maitri, Operation Vaccine Maitri, and Operation Ganga. Our COVID-19 management was exemplary, with the world’s largest and fastest vaccination program…The way India responded to COVID-19, no other country could do it. In India, India gave 220 crores free double-dose of vaccines,” JP Nadda said.

Article 370, CAA, Triple Talaq and Waqf Act: Modi government’s decade of tough decisions and reforms

The BJP President highlighted the notable decisions taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, including abrogation of Article 370, abolition of Triple Talaq, bringing of the Waqf Amendment Act and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), etc.

Mr Nadda said, “In the last 11 years, we have moved forward with the mantra of ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’. Abrogation of Article 370, the country had accepted that this was not possible, but the Modi government removed Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. The turnout in the Lok Sabha was 58.46 per cent, while the turnout in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections was 63 per cent. This change has come due to the bold decision of the Modi government. Similarly, Triple Talaq was against the interests of women and was even against humanity. Even Muslim countries didn’t have the system of Triple Talaq, it was removed under Modi government. Similarly, the Waqf Amendment Act, the Citizenship Amendment Act, demonetization, and women’s reservation were undertaken under Modi Govt.”

JP Nadda highlights Modi govt’s efforts towards social justice, women-centric initiatives and upliftment of poor

JP Nadda said that the Modi government has worked for the welfare of SC, ST, and OBC communities, and has promoted women-led development. “Over the past decade, we have worked with deep concern for all sections of society, including SC, ST, and OBC communities. At the same time, we have actively promoted the vision of Women-Led Development. From empowering Lakhpati Didis to promoting Self-Help Groups (SHGs), the Modi government has made dedicated efforts to bring women, as well as SC, ST, and OBC communities, into the mainstream of national development. We’ve increased maternity leave from 12 to 26 weeks with salary and promoted women-led development, with women excelling in various fields, including space exploration (Chandrayaan),” he said.

He said that the Modi government has focused on real work for the poor, not just slogans. He said 25 crore people have come out of poverty in the last 10 years, and extreme poverty in the country has dropped by 80 per cent. “We have not come with the slogan of eradicating poverty, we have shown the results by doing welfare for the poor. When I talk about accountable government, we talk about gareeb kalyan.. The statistics are proof of this…25 crore people in the country have come out of the poverty line. In this way, extreme poverty has been reduced by 80 per cent,” Mr Nadda added.

He further talked about the recently inaugurated Chenab Bridge and said, “…In 1995, during the time of Narasimha Rao ji, the foundation stone of Chenab Bridge was laid, Atal ji declared it a “project of national importance” and PM Modi completed this project and dedicated it to the nation on 6th June 2025. Postponing problems has neither been the policy nor the practice of this government. The government took care of all sections of the society and tried to improve their lives, and today we are ready to take a leap towards a developed India with full strength.”

It must be recalled that Narendra Modi first took oath as the Prime Minister of India on May 26, 2014, and is currently serving his third consecutive term. Last year, he took oath as Prime Minister on June 9 after winning elections for the third term. Marking the occasion, the Union government also released a comprehensive e-book detailing achievements across various sectors over the past 11 years. The year 2025 marks 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.