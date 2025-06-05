In Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, a case of disproportionate assets has been registered against Inspector Nargis Khan by the state’s anti-corruption department under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The investigation has revealed that Nargis Khan has earned assets worth more than Rs 10 crore in the last 14 years, which is way higher than her income.

Nargis Khan is the wife of Samajwadi Party leader Suresh Yadav and was posted on many important posts during the SP rule in Uttar Pradesh. During this time, she used her reach and influence while holding influential posts in Meerut and surrounding areas. Khan’s posting in the SP government was always at such places from where it was easy to earn financial benefits. When she was made in-charge of the women’s police station in Meerut, she established her dominance in the police station by introducing her husband as SP leader Shivpal Yadav’s OSD.

The investigation by the Anti-Corruption Department revealed that Nargis Khan has acquired property many times more than her income as her total legal income was Rs 5.36 crore, while she bought property worth Rs 10.59 crore in 14 years. This property includes a house in Shastrinagar, Meerut and Nandini Bar in Nauchandi police station area on Garh Road. The price of her Shastrinagar bungalow built in 640 yards is said to be around 5 crore rupees. Apart from this, there is also a plot worth about 50 lakh rupees in their name in Meerut itself. Nargis’s husband Suresh Yadav has a house, bar, restaurant and 21 shops in Meerut in his name.

In addition to this, Nargis Khan also has many other movable and immovable properties, the investigation of which is still ongoing.

Besides, Nargis Khan and her husband have two flats worth Rs 1 crore in Noida, UP, adjacent to Delhi. Suresh Yadav also has a bar. Apart from this, Inspector Nargis’ husband also has a flat in Ghaziabad. The duo also have a plot in Amroha, two apartments in Lucknow, a farmhouse built in two bighas in Kanpur and about 50 bighas of land in their names. Nargis Khan and her husband’s property extends to Uttarakhand. Her husband has two flats in Dehradun.

As per reports, there is also a benami property worth crores of rupees which Nargis had bought in the name of her husband. Apart from land, house, bungalow, plot and flat, there are three petrol pumps in Kanpur and Bareilly in the name of Nargis’s husband Suresh Yadav. Nargis Khan has a good collection of luxury cars including Thar, BMW, Mercedes, Range Rover.

This, however, is not the first time that Inspector Nargis Khan has been embroiled in controversies. Back in 2021, she and her husband Suresh were arrested from a flat in Aliganj, Lucknow. This arrest was made in a case of fraud of Rs 1.72 crore from the wife of a retired Deputy Labour Commissioner. In that case, she was accused of misusing her influence and influencing the investigation. Besides, many other complaints were also filed against her when Samajwadi Party was in power in the state, including cases like making a constable wear shoes and handing over a girl recovered from the railway station to a beggar gang.