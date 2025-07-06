Sunday, July 6, 2025
Muslim man abuses Hinduism in public, says ‘stone worshippers are not trustworthy’, Islamic propaganda outlet presents him as the victim

The Muslim man was arrested by the Narayanguda police, and a case was registered against him under sections 302, 196, and 351 of the BNS. He was sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

Islamic propaganda portal Muslim Mirror recently spread lies to further its anti-Hindu agenda by distorting an incident involving a Muslim man in Hyderabad. The media outlet made a desperate attempt to defame Hindus by falsely portraying the Muslim man as a victim.

In its report, the Muslim Mirror misrepresented the incident and claimed that he was attacked by a ‘Hindu mob’ because of his Islamic faith. The Islamic propaganda portal posted a video of the incident on Instagram and wrote, “A Hindu mob attacked a Muslim man after he questioned being overcharged and expressed his faith, which they claimed hurt their religious sentiments”.

Screenshot of Instagram post of Muslim Mirror

What actually happened

A CCTV footage of the incident, which took place on Friday (4th July) night, has been going viral on the internet, showing the Muslim man getting involved in an altercation with a shopkeeper and the customers present at the shop. In the viral footage, the Muslim man can be heard complaining about being overcharged by the shopkeeper.

He reportedly claimed that the shopkeeper did not give him the remaining amount of money after he paid the bill. “I paid Rs 450. I should get back Rs 140 and ask for the remaining Rs 140. But these people (shop owners) got angry with me,” the man alleged.

As he was arguing over the alleged unpaid money, the Muslim man went on to attack the shopkeepers for being Hindu. Aggressively pointing at the shopkeeper, the Muslim man said,” I am a Muslim. I have imaan. He is a mere stone-worshiper. How can he be trusted over me?”

His insulting remarks about the Hindu religion outraged the customers present there, who countered him, and a scuffle broke out.

Based on the complaint of the shopkeeper, the Muslim man was arrested by the Narayanguda police, and a case was registered against him under sections 302, 196, and 351 of the BNS. He has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

Propaganda outlet ‘Muslim Mirror’ chose to omit all facts of the case to present the accused as the victim.

