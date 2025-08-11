Monday, August 11, 2025
Kerala: 23-year-old Christian woman commits suicide after being pressurised by her boyfriend Ramis and his family to convert to Islam

Sona’s brother said she left a note saying she was being forced to convert to Islam. Soon after, she took her own life.

OpIndia Staff
Image via News 18

The family of 23-year-old Christian girl Sona Eldos from Kothamangalam, Kerela has made serious allegations against her muslim boyfriend Ramis and his family after the girl committed suicide on Saturday, 9th August, in Kochi district of Kerala.

They said Sona was pressurised to convert to Islam for marriage and was subjected to harassment.

According to a report by News 18, Sona and Ramis, a native of Paravoor, fell in love during college. Later, Ramis’s family told her she would have to leave the church and convert to Islam if she want to marry him. Sona had reportedly agreed at one point, but her family says she was still treated cruelly.

Her brother told News18 that after their father passed away 40 days ago, the family had planned to hold the wedding for a year. However, he said that Ramis took Sona to his house, where she was locked in a room and beaten in the presence of family and friends.

The brother also claimed that in the past, Ramis had been involved in immoral activities but Sona had forgiven him. On the day of the incident, she was reportedly told again to register the marriage and change her religion. When she refused, Ramis told her she was “better off dead.”

Sona’s brother said she left a note saying she was being forced to convert to Islam. Soon after, she took her own life.

The family has called for a thorough investigation into the case, saying Sona’s death was the result of mental torture and religious pressure from her boyfriend and his family.

