As anticipated, Donald Trump’s tariff assault on India has resulted in Indian government having a rethink on multi-billion-dollar defence equipment import from the USA. Days after Trump announced 50% tariff on imports from India for buying Russian oil, the Modi government has reportedly put on hold the plans to procure new weapons and aircraft from the USA.

As per a report by Reuters, the two most important procurements put on hold are Stryker combat vehicles and Javelin anti-tank missiles. The report stated, “Reuters is reporting for the first time that discussions on India’s purchases of Stryker combat vehicles made by General Dynamics Land Systems and Javelin anti-tank missiles developed by Raytheon and Lockheed Martin have been paused due to the tariffs.”

The report also confirmed earlier reports that India has paused a $3.6 billion deal to purchase six Boeing P-8I Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft. Indian Navy currently operates 12 P-8I aircraft, and India was buying 6 more to augment the navy’s capacity. Talks over the deal were at an advanced stage, but now that has been put on hold.

Reuters stated that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was to visit Washington DC in the coming weeks to finalise some of these deals, but now that visit has been cancelled. However, the report added that these are all oral instructions, and no written official order has been issued.

This means, if Trump reverses his Tariff stand, India may also revive the procurement processes for American defence systems. Reuters cited a source saying that the defence purchases could go ahead once India had clarity on tariffs and the direction of bilateral ties.

Trump’s tariffs have effectively halted plans for India’s procurement and joint production of American defence equipment. Trump had also proposed to sale the F-35 aircraft to India, but multiple sources in the govt and the IAF have stated that they are not keen on acquiring the American fifth generation fighter jet. While India’s own fight generation jet AMCA will be ready after a decade, India may procure Russian Su-57 jets to meet its current needs.