Friday, August 8, 2025
HomeNews ReportsIndia halts purchase of Stryker vehicles and Javelin missiles due to Trump’s tariff assault...
Government and PolicyNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

India halts purchase of Stryker vehicles and Javelin missiles due to Trump’s tariff assault after pausing Boeing P-8I purchase, Rajnath Singh’s US visit cancelled

Reuters reported that India's purchases of Stryker combat vehicles made by General Dynamics Land Systems and Javelin anti-tank missiles developed by Raytheon and Lockheed Martin have been paused due to the tariffs

OpIndia Staff

As anticipated, Donald Trump’s tariff assault on India has resulted in Indian government having a rethink on multi-billion-dollar defence equipment import from the USA. Days after Trump announced 50% tariff on imports from India for buying Russian oil, the Modi government has reportedly put on hold the plans to procure new weapons and aircraft from the USA.

As per a report by Reuters, the two most important procurements put on hold are Stryker combat vehicles and Javelin anti-tank missiles. The report stated, “Reuters is reporting for the first time that discussions on India’s purchases of Stryker combat vehicles made by General Dynamics Land Systems and Javelin anti-tank missiles developed by Raytheon and Lockheed Martin have been paused due to the tariffs.”

The report also confirmed earlier reports that India has paused a $3.6 billion deal to purchase six Boeing P-8I Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft. Indian Navy currently operates 12 P-8I aircraft, and India was buying 6 more to augment the navy’s capacity. Talks over the deal were at an advanced stage, but now that has been put on hold.

Reuters stated that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was to visit Washington DC in the coming weeks to finalise some of these deals, but now that visit has been cancelled. However, the report added that these are all oral instructions, and no written official order has been issued.

This means, if Trump reverses his Tariff stand, India may also revive the procurement processes for American defence systems. Reuters cited a source saying that the defence purchases could go ahead once India had clarity on tariffs and the direction of bilateral ties.

Trump’s tariffs have effectively halted plans for India’s procurement and joint production of American defence equipment. Trump had also proposed to sale the F-35 aircraft to India, but multiple sources in the govt and the IAF have stated that they are not keen on acquiring the American fifth generation fighter jet. While India’s own fight generation jet AMCA will be ready after a decade, India may procure Russian Su-57 jets to meet its current needs.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Sanjay Raut provides cover fire to jihadis claiming that ‘Pahalgam attack wasn’t only against Hindus, it was a narrative to provoke communal riots’, supports...

OpIndia Staff -

Chinese state media now talking friendship and development with India: Read how the headlines have changed after Trump’s tariff war

Shraddha Pandey -

Rahul Gandhi targets common man to amplify his ‘vote chori’ conspiracy theory, victim debunks lies of the Congress leader: Here is what you should...

OpIndia Staff -

Supreme Court bench recalls its harsh order against Allahabad HC judge barring him from criminal roster after the intervention of CJI Gavai

OpIndia Staff -

Only 69 Waqf properties registered on new UMEED portal while 8.72 lakh were shared on old WAMSI portal; Read why Muslim community is reluctant...

शिव -

India flagged 3,582 cases of violence against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh since 2021, 334 such incidents in Pakistan, MEA tells parliament

ANI -

Allahabad HC turns down protection for Muslim man in live-in relationship with Dalit Hindu woman, says petition filed to circumvent anti-conversion law

OpIndia Staff -

Indore: 27 madrasas, schools suspected of embezzling lakhs in name of minority scholarship, FIR against Rafiq, Shahnaz, and 3 others

OpIndia Staff -

‘No complaints, zero appeals’: Chief Electoral Officers of various states slam Rahul Gandhi for ‘vote chori’ allegations, demand oath

OpIndia Staff -

Rahul Gandhi claims same voter is listed in 4 places in 3 states, a search of the number on voter’s portal shows something else

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com