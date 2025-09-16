In another recent rant against India, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick was seen lamenting over India’s refusal to import more US corn.

“India brags that they have 1.4 Billion people, then why wouldn’t they buy one Bushel of corn from us? Doesn’t that rub you the wrong way, that they sell everything to us, and they don’t buy our corn? They put tariffs on everything. The President (Trump) says, ‘treat us the way we treat you. We got to right years of wrong. So we want the tariff going the other way. We fix this. That’s the President’s motto, and you either accept it, or you are going to have a tough time doing business with the world’s greatest consumer, ” Lutnick was seen saying to Axios.

.@mikeallen asks on The Axios Show if the U.S. is “pissing away valuable relationships” with steep tariffs against allies.@howardlutnick: “India brags that they have 1.4 billion people. Why won’t their 1.4 billion people buy one bushel of U.S. corn?” pic.twitter.com/SPZUJLzWEM — Axios (@axios) September 12, 2025

Well, Lutnick is partially wrong here, because India did buy some US corn in 2024-25. India imported 1100 tonnes of US corn, as per reports. The 1100 tonnes were a minor part of India’s total corn imports of 0.97 million tonnes in 2024-25, the majority of which comes from Myanmar and Ukraine.

India imported 0.53 million tonnes of corn from Myanmar and 0.39 million tonnes of corn from Ukraine in 2024-25, the Indian Express stated.

Why doesn’t India import more corn from the USA?

India’s domestic demand for corn is steadily rising keeping track with its rapid economic growth. India imports corn mainly for the purposes of feeds in the livestock and poultry industry, and as a feedstock for the ethanol production industry. Historically Myanmar and Ukraine have been the biggest exporters of corn to India.

India doesn’t buy more US corn for the following reasons:

Almost all US corn is from genetically modified crops. India does not allow the import of GM crops unless specifically approved by the relevant authorities. This makes a large volume of US corn restricted for Indian import. India operates a Tariff Rate Quota (TRQ) for corn imports. Limited quantities can enter at a lower duty, but volumes beyond that face 50% duty, making US corn uncompetitive. Pre-war Ukraine and primarily Myanmar sell corn to India at a cheaper price and importing from Myanmar costs less in terms of freight charges. Also Indian government has been traditionally favouring imports from Myanmar as per its neighbourhood first policy. In the past years, there has been a push for self-sufficiency. The Indian government tries to avoid expensive agricultural imports from faraway nations. Even when small consignments of US non-GM corn are available, certifying their non-GM status and meeting India’s strict phytosanitary requirements is a cumbersome process for indian importers.

Why is the US so keen to sell corn to India?

USA is the world’s biggest producer of corn. On average, the USA grows around one-third of the world’s corn. In good harvest years, output far exceeds what domestic livestock, ethanol, and food industries can absorb. Not having enough exports means surplus corn in their domestic market that will crash corn prices and cause losses to corn farmers.

The sheer volume of corn production in the US is the reason corn exports often feature as a part of trade negotiations and deals of the US done with several countries, like Japan, Mexico and South Korea.

Farm lobbies and commodity groups like the US Grains Council and National Corn Growers Association push the US government hard to open new export markets, to keep domestic farmers happy and land prices high. The trend for EVs in the US means that there is a reduce in demand and consumption of corn for ethanol production domestically.

Apart from the above, the US has been in sharp competition from nations like Brazil, Argentina, etc for corn exports into large Asian markets.

For the past several years, China has been the largest importer of US corn. In 2022, China imported $5.21 billion worth of corn from the USA. In 2024, the corn import by China from the USA was reduced to a mere $331 million. Following Donald Trump’s trade war with China, there has been a sharp decline in China’s imports and in the first 7 months of 2025, China has imported only a tiny amount of US corn, worth a minuscule $2.4 million, as per reports.

Hence, the US is in desperate need of a new and sufficiently large market to export its corn.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s whining about India not buying enough US corn is more rooted in desperation to sell, rather than a trade balance, as he is trying to portray it as.