Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, West Bengal and Bihar from 13th to 15th September, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a press release on 12th September.

He will reach Mizoram on 13th September, and then proceed to Manipur in the afternoon. PM Modi will then travel to Assam on the same day evening. After spending two days in Assam attending various programs, he will move to West Bengal on 15th September. He will travel to Bihar on the same day, from where he will return to New Delhi.

On 13th September, the Prime Minister will visit Mizoram and lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over ₹9000 crore at Aizawl, at around 10 AM. He will also address a public function.

Thereafter, he will visit Manipur and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over ₹7,300 crore at Churachandpur at around 12:30 PM. He will also address the gathering on the occasion. Further, he will inaugurate various projects worth over ₹1,200 crore at Imphal, at around 2:30 PM and address a public function.

Prime Minister Modi will thereafter visit Assam and participate in the celebrations of the 100th birth Anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika in Guwahati, at around 5 PM. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

On 14th September, Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of major infrastructure and industrial development projects worth over ₹18,530 crore in Assam. He will lay the foundation stone of various projects in Darrang district at around 11 AM and address a public function. Thereafter, he will inaugurate Assam Bio-ethanol Private Limited, Numaligarh Refinery Plant in Golaghat district, at around 1:45 PM. He will also lay the foundation stone of Polypropylene Plant there.

On 15th September, Prime Minister will visit West Bengal and inaugurate the 16th Combined Commanders’ Conference-2025 in Kolkata, at around 9:30 AM.

Thereafter, Prime Minister will visit Bihar and inaugurate the new terminal building of Purnea airport at around 2:45 PM. Further, he will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth around ₹36,000 crore at Purnea and address the gathering on the occasion. He will also launch the National Makhana Board in Bihar.

PM Modi in Mizoram

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over ₹9000 crore at Aizawl. These projects will cater to multiple sectors including Railways, Roadways, Energy, Sports among others.

In line with his commitment to world-class infrastructure and last mile connectivity, Prime Minister will inaugurate the Bairabi-Sairang New Rail line, worth over ₹8,070 crore, connecting the capital of Mizoram to the Indian Railways network for the first time. The Rail line Project, built in a challenging hilly area, has 45 tunnels constructed under complex geological conditions. Additionally, it also includes 55 major bridges and 88 minor bridges. The direct rail connectivity between Mizoram and the rest of the country will offer the people of the region safe, efficient, and cost-effective travel options. It will also ensure the timely and reliable supply of food grains, fertilizers, and other essential commodities, thereby enhancing overall logistical efficiency and regional accessibility.

Prime Minister Modi will also flag off three new express trains, Sairang (Aizawl)-Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal) Rajdhani express, Sairang-Guwahati Express and Sairang-Kolkata Express on this occasion. Aizawl will now be directly connected with Delhi through a Rajdhani Express. The Sairang-Guwahati Express will facilitate movement between Mizoram and Assam. Sairang-Kolkata Express will directly connect Mizoram to Kolkata. This enhanced connectivity will improve access to hospitals, universities, and markets, thereby strengthening educational, cultural, and economic ties across the region. It will also generate employment opportunities, and significantly boost tourism in the region.

In a major boost to road infrastructure, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of multiple road projects. It includes Aizawl Bypass Road, Thenzawl–Sialsuk Road and Khankawn–Rongura Road.

The 45 km Aizawl Bypass Road, worth over ₹500 crore, under Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE) scheme will aim to decongest Aizawl city, improve connectivity to Lunglei, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Lengpui Airport, and Sairang Railway Station among others. It will reduce the travel time from southern districts to Aizawl by around 1.5 hours significantly benefitting the people in the region. The Thenzawl–Sialsuk Road under North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme NESIDS (Roads), will benefit many horticulture farmers, dragon fruit growers, paddy cultivators, and ginger processors, while strengthening connectivity with the Aizawl–Thenzawl–Lunglei Highway. The Khankawn–Rongura Road under NESIDS (Roads) in Serchhip District will provide better access to markets and benefit various horticulture farmers and other people in the region, while supporting the planned Ginger Processing Plant.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Chhimtuipui River Bridge on the Lawngtlai–Siaha Road. It will provide all-weather connectivity and reduce travel time by two hours. The bridge will also support cross-border commerce under the Kaladan Multimodal Transit framework.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Khelo India Multipurpose Indoor Hall for Sports Development. The hall at Tuikual will provide modern sports facilities including a multipurpose indoor arena benefitting and nurturing Mizoram’s youth for national and international competitions.

Strengthening the energy infrastructure in the region, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of 30 TMTPA (thousand metric tons per annum) LPG Bottling Plant at Mualkhang in Aizawl. It will aim at ensuring a steady and reliable supply of LPG in Mizoram and neighbouring states providing easier access to clean cooking fuel. It will also create local employment opportunities.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate Residential School at Kawrthah under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) scheme. The school in Mamit aspirational district will provide modern classrooms, hostels, and sports facilities including an artificial football turf. It will benefit over 10,000 children and youth, laying the foundation for long-term social and educational progress.

Furthering his vision of quality education for all, Prime Minister will also inaugurate Eklavya Model Residential School at Tlangnuam. The school will improve enrollment, reduce dropout rates, and provide holistic education opportunities for tribal youth.

PM Modi in Manipur

In line with his commitment to inclusive, sustainable and holistic development of Manipur, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over ₹7,300 crore at Churachandpur. The projects include Manipur Urban Roads, drainage and asset management improvement project worth over ₹3,600 crore; 5 National Highway projects worth more than ₹2,500 crore; Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) project, Working Women Hostels at 9 locations, among others.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate multiple development projects worth more than ₹1,200 crore at Imphal. They include the Civil Secretariat at Mantripukhri; IT SEZ Building and New Police Headquarters at Mantripukhri; Manipur Bhawans at Delhi and Kolkata; and Ima Markets, unique all women’s market, in 4 districts.

PM Modi in Assam

On 13th September, Prime Minister will participate in celebrations to commemorate the 100th Birth Anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika in Guwahati. The celebration will honour the life and legacy of Dr. Hazarika, whose contributions to Assamese music, literature and culture remain unparalleled.

On 14th September, Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of major infrastructure and industrial development projects worth over ₹18,530 crore in Assam.

In Darrang district’s Mangaldoi, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of multiple projects. The projects include Darrang Medical College & Hospital and GNM School and B.Sc. Nursing College, strengthening medical education and healthcare delivery in the region; Guwahati Ring Road Project that will enhance urban mobility, decongest traffic, and improve connectivity in and around the capital city; and Kuruwa–Narengi Bridge over River Brahmaputra improving connectivity and promoting socio-economic development in the region.

At Numaligarh in Golaghat, Prime Minister will inaugurate the Assam Bioethanol Plant at Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) aimed at promoting clean energy and reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

He will also lay the foundation stone of the Polypropylene Plant at Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) adding significant value to Assam’s petrochemical sector. It will also generate employment opportunities and lead to overall socio economic development of the region.

PM Modi in West Bengal

In line with his commitment to a strong, secure and self-reliant India, Prime Minister will inaugurate and address the 16th Combined Commanders’ Conference-2025 in Kolkata on 15th September. It is the apex-level brainstorming forum of the Armed Forces, that brings together the nation’s top civilian and military leadership to exchange views and lay the groundwork for the future development of India’s military preparedness.

Held once in two years, the 16th Combined Commanders’ Conference would be held in Kolkata from 15th – 17th September. The theme of this year’s conference is ‘Year of Reforms – Transforming for the Future’.

PM Modi in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the National Makhana Board in Bihar. The Board will promote production and new technology development, strengthen post-harvest management, promote value addition and processing and facilitate market, export and brand development in Makhana, thereby benefiting the Makhana farmers of Bihar and the country.

Bihar accounts for approximately 90% of the country’s total Makhana production. Key districts like Madhubani, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, Saharsa, Katihar, Purnea, Supaul, Kishanganj and Araria serve as the primary hubs since they have favourable climatic conditions and fertile soil that contribute to the superior quality of makhana. The establishment of the Makhana Board in Bihar will give a major boost to the Makhana production in the State and the country and strengthen the presence of Bihar on the global map in this sector.

Prime Minister will inaugurate the Interim Terminal Building at New Civil Enclave of Purnea Airport which will enhance passenger handling capacity in the region.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth around ₹36,000 crore at Purnea.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of 3×800 MW thermal power project at Pirpainti, Bhagalpur. It will be Bihar’s largest private sector investment worth ₹25,000 crore. It is designed on ultra-super critical, low-emission technology. The project will provide dedicated power and strengthen Bihar’s energy security.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Phase 1 of Kosi-Mechi Intra-State River Link Project worth over ₹2680 crore. It will focus on upgrading the canal including desilting, reconstruction of damaged structures, and renovation of the settling basin, while also enhancing its discharge capacity from 15,000 to 20,000 cusecs. It will benefit multiple districts in northeastern Bihar with irrigation expansion, flood control, and agricultural resilience.

In line with his commitment to improve rail connectivity, Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of rail projects and flag off multiple trains in Bihar.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Rail Line between Bikramshila – Katareah worth over ₹2,170 crore, providing direct rail link across the river Ganga. It will provide a direct rail link across the Ganga significantly benefitting people in the region.

Prime Minister will inaugurate the new Rail Line between Arariya – Galgalia (Thakurganj) worth over ₹4,410 crore.

Prime Minister will flag off train in Araria – Galgalia (Thakurganj) Section which establishes direct rail connectivity between Araria and Kishanganj districts, significantly improving access across Northeastern Bihar. He will also flag off Vande Bharat Express Train between Jogbani and Danapur, directly benefitting districts such as Araria, Purnea, Madhepura, Saharsa, Khagaria, Begusarai, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, and Patna. He will also flag off Amrit Bharat Express Trains between Saharsa and Chheharta (Amritsar) and Jogbani and Erode. These trains will provide modern interiors, improved facilities, and faster travel capabilities, while enhancing economic, cultural, and social integration across regions.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Sex Sorted Semen Facility at Purnea. It is a state-of-the-art semen station under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission, capable of producing 5 lakh sex-sorted semen doses annually. The facility, first of its kind in eastern and north-eastern India, uses indigenously developed technology launched in October 2024, aligning with the vision of Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat. By enabling higher chances of female calf births, the technology will help small, marginal farmers and landless labourers secure more replacement heifers, reduce economic stress, and raise incomes through improved dairy productivity.

Prime Minister will also participate in Griha Pravesh ceremonies being held for 35,000 rural beneficiaries under PMAY (R) and 5,920 urban beneficiaries under PMAY (U) and hand over keys to a few beneficiaries.

Prime Minister will also distribute Community Investment Funds of around ₹500 crore to Cluster Level Federations under DAY-NRLM in Bihar and hand over cheques to a few CLF Presidents.