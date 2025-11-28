Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tourism initiative has resulted in a notable rise in the footfall of foreigners in the country, positively impacting numerous states. West Bengal, which held the third position in tourism for 2023-2024, has advanced to second place in 2025. This is undoubtedly a source of pride for India. However, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appears to be claiming all the credit for this progress.

She has taken to social media to commend herself for this achievement. However, the truth is that Mamata, who has been in power since 2011, has not demonstrated any significant effort and the state has benefited from campaigns launched under the Modi government, including Incredible India, e-visas, medical visas and improvements in infrastructure from cruises to roads.

Bengal emerges as the third most favored destination

The state rose to become the third and currently the second, most sought-after tourist location for international visitors. Previously, Maharashtra, followed by Gujarat, topped the rankings. However, Bengal has now overtaken Rajasthan and Delhi in this regard.

Earlier this year, reports indicated that Bengal was expected to experience an increase in tourist numbers this year compared to prior ones. Now, it seems that the projection holds true, upon reviewing the figures. The Union Tourism Ministry’s “India Tourism Data Compendium 2025” has positioned the state as the second highest in the nation for international tourist arrivals, totaling 3.12 million.

What has contributed to this sudden growth in Bengal? The reasons for this spike can be attributed to the unwavering programs of the Modi government.

Durga Puja achieves global recognition

The cultural richness and festivals have drawn the attention of international tourists. Kolkata’s Durga Puja has attained worldwide recognition. This festival marks the time when several foreigners come to Bengal. Nonetheless, it is due to the efforts of the Modi government that, in December 2021, UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation) recognised Kolkata’s Durga Puja as part of the “Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.” It was recognised as the “finest example of the fusion of religion and art.” This, undoubtedly, has motivated artisans and artists who dedicate the entire year to crafting idols of Goddess Durga.

E-Visa and Medical Visa

Bengal’s private hospitals attract a large number of medical visitors from Bangladesh due to the state’s proximity to the border and the straightforward process of acquiring medical visas. These individuals also overlook the declining healthcare system under Mamata Banerjee.

PM Modi’s “Heal in India” drive aims to partner with the private sector to elevate healthcare to international standards. Bengal is reaping the benefits of this program. Moreover, the central government has streamlined the process for obtaining medical visas leading to a record number of Bangladeshi medical visitors in Bengal. The introduction of e-visas has further facilitated the visa acquisition process, resulting in a notable rise in tourist arrivals.

Incredible India

The unprecedented rise in foreign tourists in India is a result of the “Incredible India” initiative, which was started by former Prime Minsiter Atal Bihari Vajpayee and later expanded by PM Modi with the introduction of e-visas, medical visas and global outreach campaigns alongside easy entry options. The program, based on the philosophy of “Atithi Devo Bhava,” was revitalised in 2017. The “Incredible India 2.0” campaign received extensive promotion through digital and social media channels. Furthermore, the government is preparing to launch the “One State, One Global Destination” campaign, designed to benefit all states by 2027.

The “Incredible India” digital portal was introduced, specifically tailored for tourists arriving in India. It offers travelers all the essential information and services, ranging from discovering and researching tourist attractions to planning, booking, traveling and returning. The “Book Your Travel” feature streamlines the process of booking flights, hotels and cabs, enhancing accessibility for travelers. Bengal has undoubtedly gained from the same.

Incredible India Homestay Initiative

The centre has introduced the Voluntary Homestay Initiative for the ease of travelers, ensuring they do not encounter any accommodation issues while also allowing local residents to generate income. This initiative permits 5 to 6 villages to establish 5 to 10 homestays, with financial support of up to ₹5 crore.

Development of Tribal Tourism Circuits

Theme-oriented circuits are being formed under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme, including the Ramayana Circuit and the Buddhist Circuit. Additionally, the “Tribal Homestay Project” has been initiated under this scheme to enhance tourist destinations, with funding provided by the central government.

Prasad initiative to promote pilgrimage

This initiative aims to safeguard major pilgrimage locations within the state while improving the facilities to access them. Development strategies have been formulated for the Tripura Sanduri Temple, the Chamundeshwari Devi Temple and Patna Sahib. The government has actively promoted domestic tourism to various attractions across the nation. The “Dekho Apna Desh” program has been introduced in support of this.

Specialised segments of tourism have emerged, including festival tourism, adventure tourism, wedding tourism and cruise tourism. These consist of the promotion of Indian festivals and events, mountaineering activities and the marketing of wedding destination centers through the “India Says I Do” program.

Enhancement of Cruise Tourism

Kolkata has gained from the rise of cruise tourism. Several cruise services have been introduced in Bengal, including the “Bengal Ganga Cruise.” Moreover, a new cruise tourism corridor is under development in the Bay of Bengal, linking India and ASEAN countries. There is also a luxury cruise service that departs from Kolkata, showcasing the culture and architecture of the state along the Hooghly River.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has raised questions regarding Mamata’s claims about the rise in tourist figures. BJP leader Amit Malviya took to social media to inquire what she is attributing her success to, considering that tourism is a key focus for the Modi government.

The Mamata government would clearly seek to claim every possible accolade with the forthcoming assembly elections. Tourism not only enhances the state’s revenue but also offers substantial advantages to the average citizen. For almost 15 years, Mamata has made minimal efforts to advance tourism. Culturally vibrant Bengal could have gained considerably during this period.

