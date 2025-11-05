In what could be called a collective outcome of the suicidal empathy of the non-Muslim New Yorkers and an Islamist zeal of propelling ‘one-of-our-own’ to the helm of power, Zohran Mamdani, a Democrat Socialist and undeclared Islamist, won the mayoral election of New York. Mamdani’s mayoral campaign was marked with sheer Hinduphobia, anti-India falsehoods, and antisemitism, all while posing as a ‘progressive Muslim’. Zohran Mamdani has inherited his limerence for Islamic terrorists from his father, Mahmood Mamdani.

Mahmood Mamdani, a Ugandan scholar, author and political theorist of Indian origin. Known in the Islamo-leftist ideological circles as an outspoken intellectual and scholar having expertise on decolonisation-related studies, there is more to him. In his pursuit of criticising Western interventions, colonialism and deconstructing power structures, Mahmood Mamdani humanised terrorists and suicide bombers.

Mahmood Mamdani equated the Hindus of India to the Hutus of Rwanda

In his book, “When Victims become Killers”, Mamdani compares India to Rwanda and Hindus to the Hutus.

“We may agree that genocidal violence cannot be understood as rational; yet, we need to understand it as thinkable. Rather than run away from it, we need to realize that it is the “popularity” of the genocide that is its uniquely troubling aspect. In its social aspect, Hutu/Tutsi violence in the Rwandan genocide invites comparison with Hindu/Muslim violence at the time of the partition of colonial India. Neither can be explained as simply a state project. One shudders to put the words “popular” and “genocide” together, therefore I put “popularity” in quotation marks. And yet, one needs to explain the large-scale civilian involvement in the genocide. To do so is to contextualize it, to understand the logic of its…” Mahmood Mamdani writes.

In the Rwandan genocide, the Hutu Militia had systematically ethnically cleansed the Tutsi. In the passage mentioned above, Mahmood Mamdani seems to suggest that Hindus are the Hutus who are cleansing the Muslims in India, when the reality is exactly the opposite.

Eulogising Jinnah to dissociating the Islamic Ulema from his demands, favouring the creation of Pakistan: Mahmood Mamdani’s self-created alternate version of history

Mahmood Mamdani has also been a fanboy of Mohammed Ali Jinnah, the founding father of Pakistan, whose genocidal call for a ‘Direct Action Day’ resulted in the killings of countless Hindus. Jinnah. In his book, ‘Good Muslim, Bad Muslim’, Mamdani hails Jinnah as a political intellectual who had a completely secular disposition. He makes these grand claims because, according to him, Jinnah wanted a Pakistan where minorities would get equal rights.

The reality, however, was the exact opposite. Jinnah wanted Pakistan on purely Islamic religious lines, claiming that Muslims were a nation unto themselves and could not co-exist with Hindus.

In addition to whitewashing Jinnah’s Islamic jihadist proclivities, Mahmood Mamdani also claimed that the Islamic Ulema did not favour the creation of Pakistan and were a part of the Indian National Congress. In our research paper “CSDS: The Spider Web”, OpIndia highlighted that while the Ulema may have been a part of the Indian National Congress, since there is no concept of nationhood in Islam, the Ulema was not interested in establishing a political state based on Islam. Rather, it was interested in establishing a Caliphate and that subscribing to the creation of Pakistan would essentially mean giving up the Islamic prophecy of Ghazwa-e-Hind since they would be relinquishing their ‘claim’ on the rest of India.

While the Islamic Ulema and Jinnah’s Muslim mobs inflicted atrocities on Hindus in the name of Islam, Mahmood’s ‘intellectual’ Mamdani passed them off as secular, peaceful and scholarly folks.

Mahmood Mamdani justified terrorism and hailed suicide bombers as ‘soldiers’

Beyond whitewashing and glorifying those behind the massacre of Hindus in the run of India’s partition in 1947, Mamdani also justified Islamic terrorism. In his 2004 book “Good Muslim, Bad Muslim”, Mahmood Mamdani says that suicide bombers or Fidayeens should be considered ‘soldiers’. He claims that political modernity is predicated on the subordination of life in pursuit of a higher goal. Suicide bombers also follow that goal, and therefore, calling them terrorists would stigmatise the Islamic terrorists. Mamdani, however, either failed to or deliberately did not mention that the “higher purpose” that Jihadis serve is that of a vengeful doctrine in which the persecution and subjugation of non-Muslims is an essential tenet.

Amidst criticism over advocating for calling suicide bombers ‘soldiers’, Mahmood Mamdani, in an interview with the Asia Society, attempted to contextualise and justify his terror-supporting viewpoint.

He said, “To understand terrorism, we need to go beyond self-defence, beyond the violence of liberation movements, beyond the violence of anti-colonial struggles and liberation movements. To understand non-state terror today, we need to understand the historical relationship between state terrorism and non-state terrorism.”

Building his argument on this, Mamdani said that, unlike the Western media’s view of the suicide bombers as a throwback to pre-modernity, either as adult irrationality or as a response of adolescents coerced by patriarchal authority. The suicide bomber comes out of the history of the Intifada.”

He equated the so-called Palestinian ‘freedom struggle’ with the Vietnam War and apartheid South Africa; Palestine remains occupied.

“The failure of the older generation to find a humane alternative in Palestine, in part, explains the desperation of the younger generation, resorting to violence in politics. Even then, we need to recognise that the term suicide bomber is a misnomer. The suicide bomber is a category of soldier whose objective is to kill – even if he or she must die to kill,” he said.

Source: Asia Society Online

Mamdani, however, did not care to mention that even after taking control of the Gaza Strip in 2006, Hamas has recurrently been attacking Israel. Unlike Mahmood Mamdani’s portrayal of Hamas terrorists as youths forced to resort to violence to end Israeli occupation and somehow not driven by religious hatred, it is utterly dishonest. The fight of Palestinian terrorists is not merely about territory or its supposed illegal occupation. Hamas, in its 1988 ‘charter’, also called the “Hamas Covenant”, essentially declares Israel as a “Waqf” property. This, in short, means that all of Israel, from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea, is a property of Allah and belongs exclusively to Muslims.

The Palestinian jihadist outfit draws inspiration from the Islamic holy texts to justify its hatred for and fight against the Jews. The Hamas Covenant’s Article 7 says,“The Day of Judgment will not come about until Moslems fight Jews and kill them. Then, the Jews will hide behind rocks and trees, and the rocks and trees will cry out: ‘O Moslem, there is a Jew hiding behind me, come and kill him,”

Clearly, unlike Vietnam or apartheid South Africa, the Palestine-Israel conflict stems from the Islamist hatred for Jews, although territorial claims remain the apparent trigger. From the 7th century to the 21st, “Khybar Khybar Ya Yahud” has been the war cry of Muslims against the Jews. Territorial contest, ambition to establish control from ‘river to the sea’ is a part of the agenda of Palestinian Islamic terror outfits, not the crux of it.

Mamdani also wants Islamic fundamentalism to be called “political Islam”. He argues that, unlike political Christianity, political Islam marks the movement of secular intellectuals into the religious domain.

“Extremist political Islam, by which I mean Islamist thought which puts political violence at the center of political action, came into its own with Mawdudi and Syed Qutb. Neither was an alim or a mullah. Both had this-worldly pursuits. Mawdudi says, “Mere preaching will not do, it is not enough.” Now, which religious person is going to say mere preaching is not enough?” he told Asia Society.

However, there is a difference between any religious person and an Islamic religious person. Even Prophet Muhammad preached what he believed was the word of Allah, but was that enough for him and his followers to spread Islam? Did he not fight any wars, seize control of power, and lead expeditions to expand his territory? Can his idea of Islam be called “political Islam”?

Interestingly, Mamdani, in his lectures and writings over the years, has called for the ‘dismantlement’ of the Jewish state of Israel. He argues that the existence of a Jewish state embodies settler-colonialism akin to apartheid South Africa.

Mahmood Mamdani (Image via Hindustan Times)

In 2015, he said, “The Palestinian challenge is to persuade the Jewish population of Israel and the world that­ – just as in South Africa – the long-term security of a Jewish homeland in historic Palestine requires the dismantling of the Jewish state. Jews can have a homeland in historic Palestine, but not a state.”

This essentially means that Israelis should voluntarily dissolve their state and hand over their territory and fate into the hands of Palestinian ‘authorities’ so that the same Hamas, which continues to attack ‘occupier’ Israel, can completely wipe out Jews who would be living at their mercy. In a nutshell, Mahmood Mamdani wants to convince Jews to commit hara-kiri or ‘Palestinian soldiers’ will continue to be forced to resort to violence.

While America’s most populous city, New York, has voted his son to lead the city, Mahmood Mamdani opines that the Nazis learned to commit ethnic cleansing from the United States. “The Allies who prosecuted individual Nazis at Nuremberg were invested in ignoring Nazism’s political roots, for these roots were also America’s,” Mamdani wrote in one of his books, “Neither Settler Nor Native: The Making and Unmaking of Permanent Minorities.”

Be it in India or anywhere in the world, the Islamo-leftist intellectual cabal has a knack for rewarding genocide whitewashers, Islamists and their sympathisers. The Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS), a research institute founded by Rajni Kothari, which has a history of anti-Hindu and anti-India bias, honoured Mahmood Mamdani by hosting him as the Rajni Kothari chair in CSDS for the year 2017-18. Interestingly, CSDS receives foreign funding from the Open Society Foundations (OSF), which was founded by American-Hungarian billionaire and a known Modi detractor, George Soros.

OpIndia, in its research paper, revealed that the CSDS receives funding from many other anti-Hindu and anti-India foreign entities, including the Siemenpuu Foundation, Ford Foundation, Henry Luce Foundation, Omidyar, and International Development Research Centre (IDRC), among others. These foreign entities employ anti-Hindu and anti-India ‘intellectuals’ to push narratives undermining India’s democracy and unity, in addition to amplifying Western narratives about oppression and dispossession in India.

Mahmood Mamdani is also a member of the advisory council of an Israel-hating organisation, the Gaza Tribunal. This London-based group, comprising 29 members, besides peddling anti-Israel propaganda, also backs Zohran Mamdani’s BDS (boycott, divest and sanctions) movement against Israel. The Columbia University professor also ran his BDS propaganda on campus and partook in anti-Israel varsity encampment protests last year.

The newly elected New York Mayor’s father also sits on the advisory council of the Arab and Muslim Ethnicities and Diasporas Initiative (AMED). This group is also an anti-Israel outfit which sympathises with the Palestinian Islamic terror group Hamas, which massacred thousands of Israeli civilians on 7th October 2023 and brutalised hostages.

Even in his post-9/11 writings, Mahmood Mamdani argued that the roots of terrorism lie in the US’s Cold War era policies that armed Mujahideen in Afghanistan. He also criticised the “culture talk” that ‘demonises’ Islam wholesale.

In his book, “Good Muslim, Bad Muslim”, Mamdani wrote, “If 9/11 cut short the celebration of that victory, it also posed the question: at what price was the Cold War won?” No wonder, Mamdani in his Asia Society interview argued that Osama Bin Laden, the mastermind of the 9/11 attacks that killed over 2,000 in New York, was a “political strategist” and not a Kafir-hating Islamic jihadist.

Zohran Mamdani taking forward Mahmood Mamdani’s legacy of whitewashing Islamist terror while posing as a ‘progressive Muslim’

Both Mahmood and Zohran Mamdani have mastered the art of blaming everyone and everything under the sun for Islamic terrorism, but not he actual root cause of it.

In October this year, Zohran Mamdani was seen gleefully posing for pictures with Siraj Wahhaj at the Masjid At-Taqwa, the Bedford-Stuyvesant Mosque, during a visit. Siraj Wahhaj is listed by prosecutors as an “unindicted co-conspirator” in the 1993 World Trade Centre bombing. Besides mollycoddling terrorists publicly to play to the Islamist gallery, Zohran Mamdani also invoked Islamophobia by crying about his Muslim aunt, who somehow did not feel safe taking the subways in her Hijab.

The strategy has been simple and apparently now successful too: pander to Islamists on one hand, cry Islamophobia on the other.

For a quick rise in the Islamo-leftist ecosystem, slandering Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most convenient and effective way. In May this year, New York City mayoral candidate and Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani employed the same tactic and called PM Modi a “war criminal” during a public forum. He said in the context of the 2002 Gujarat Riots, which erupted after Islamists burnt a train bogey full of 59 Hindu pilgrims returning from Ayodhya, who were burnt alive. Mamdani claimed that Modi, who was then the Chief Minister of Gujarat, helped the slaughter of Muslims and that hardly any Gujarati Muslims are there.

This, however, was a blatant lie as the Indian Supreme Court has already given a clean chit to PM Modi. Moreover, the population of Muslims in Gujarat, far from decreasing, has only increased over the years.

At the event, titled “New Mayor, New Media”, Mamdani also compared Modi to Israeli PM Netanyahu, saying, “This is someone we should view in the same manner we do Benjamin Netanyahu. This is a war criminal.”

Born in Uganda to ‘filmmaker’ Mira Nair and ‘author’ Mahmood Mamdani, Zohran Mamdani has earned notoriety for making derogatory remarks against Indian Hindu leaders, especially PM Modi. In 2020, he called Hindus associated with Modi’s party “fascists” and attacked fellow New York politicians Jenifer Rajkumar and Kevin Thomas for not denouncing Modi. At that time, Rajkumar responded strongly, calling Mamdani’s comments “extreme and divisive,” and urged voters to “reject hate, whether from the far left or far right.”

A video from August 2022 showed him leading a mob shouting, “Who are the Hindus? “Harami (Bastards),” which went viral on social media

When the Ram Mandir was being built in Ayodhya, he led a rally against it in 2020. While he was speaking at the rally, derogatory remarks against Hindus were being raised behind him. The rally was organised by Khalistani elements.

In 2023, as well, when PM Modi was scheduled to visit New York, he spewed venom against him, accusing him of the 2002 Gujarat Riots.

Mamdani earlier defended the anti-semitic “Globalise the Intifada” cry, which essentially calls for hatred and violence against Jews across the world. He also refused to acknowledge Israel’s right to exist, a common trait among Islamists and their liberal cheerleaders.

Unsurprisingly, Zohran Mamdani received funding from anti-India and anti-Hindu groups active in the US. OpIndia reported earlier that the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), an Islamist outfit, contributed $100,000 to New Yorkers for Lower Costs, the largest Parliamentary Action Committee (PAC) backing Zohran Mamdani. Not to forget, CAIR officials were among those who celebrated the Palestinian Islamic terror group Hamas’s massacre of innocent Israeli civilians on 7th October 2023.

OpIndia has constantly reported about how CAIR, which always complains about alleged Islamophobia in the United States, has been aggressively promoting Hinduphobia and anti-Hindu propaganda in India. CAIR was also offended earlier when the names of the LeT terrorists and scenes from the deadly 26/11 terror attack were displayed on a mobile billboard truck in New Jersey. No wonder those who whitewash 26/11 funded the one who downplays 9/11 and mollycoddles Jihadis.

Mamdani also received funding from Anti-Semitic activist Linda Sarsour and many anti-Israel groups. He also received support from Soros-funded Hindus for Human Rights (HfHR) anti-Hindu outfit’s co-founder, Sunita Vishwanath.

Father defends suicide bombers; son clicks pictures with terrorists and supports Jihadis. Heavily influenced by his father Mahmood Mamdani’s academic works and viewpoints, New York’s new mayor Zohran Mamdani has become the youngest mayor in over a century, the first African born and Indian origin mayor as well as the first Muslim mayor of the biggest city and financial hub of the United States.

While Islamists and their useful idiots have all the reason to rejoice over his victory, Democrat leader Zohran Mamdani’s win marks a concerning tectonic shift in America’s politics, which comes only months after the Donald Trump-led Republican Party registered a thumping triumph in the presidential elections.