Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the tallest bronze statue of Lord Rama on Friday, 28th November. This 77-foot-tall statue stands at Shree Sansthan Gokarna Partgali Jivottam Math in Partgali village, Canacona, South Goa. The statue was crafted by the famous sculptor Ram Sutar, who also created the Statue of Unity in Gujarat. Lord Rama is depicted holding a bow and arrow to show his divine and gentle nature.

Goa Governor Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Union Minister Shripad Naik, and other ministers attended. PM Modi first prayed at an ancient temple inside the monastery complex.

PM Modi’s words on the Math and Statue

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi highlighted the rich 550-year history of the monastery. He said, “Shri Sansthan Gokarna Partgali Jivottam Math has endured the test of time for over five centuries. Despite all changes and challenges faced by society and the country, this monastery has remained a guiding light for the people.”

A memorable programme in Canacona, marking the 550th-year celebration of the Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math. Here are some glimpses. pic.twitter.com/WVGnE0xTRr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 28, 2025

He praised India’s cultural revival, mentioning the restoration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the grand restoration at Kashi Vishwanath Dham, and the expansion of Mahakal Mahalok in Ujjain. These developments, he said, show how India is waking up to its spiritual heritage with renewed energy and confidence.

Referring to Goa’s past hardships, PM Modi said the state’s temples and traditions once faced challenges, and language and culture were under pressure. However, these difficulties only made the cultural spirit stronger. Goa’s uniqueness lies in how its culture stayed true and even revived over time, with institutions like the Partgali Monastery playing a vital role.

Highlighting current developments, PM Modi spoke about the newly unveiled Lord Rama statue and a Ramayana theme park inaugurated alongside it. He said these additions will be permanent centres for meditation, inspiration, and spiritual learning for generations. The monastery is also developing a museum and a 3D theatre with modern technology to connect youth to their traditions.

During the event, PM Modi urged the people to commit to nine important resolutions, including conserving water, planting trees, helping the poor, adopting Swadeshi, promoting natural farming, leading a healthy lifestyle, practising yoga regularly, preserving ancient manuscripts, and visiting heritage sites across India.

Shree Sansthan Gokarna Partgali Jivottam Math

The Shri Samsthan Gokarna Partgali Jivottam Math is the oldest Vaishnava monastery of the Gaud Saraswat Brahmin community. It was founded in the 13th century by Jagadguru Madhvacharya, following the Dvaita Vedanta tradition. The monastery’s headquarters are in Partgali, a peaceful town on the banks of the Kushavati River in South Goa, where the current complex was built around 370 years ago.

This math is one of India’s oldest spiritual institutions, known not only for its religious importance but also for promoting social and cultural values.

The monastery historically provided strength and hope to Hindu families during difficult periods like the Portuguese colonial era, when Hindu temples were often under threat. It became a symbol of unity and resilience for the community, rallying Saraswats and preserving their identity.

Math actively supports education, too. It runs schools and a Vedic pathshala, a traditional learning centre, drawing students from all over India to study Sanskrit and old religious texts. This keeps Hindu educational traditions alive.

Over centuries, it expanded its reach with centres across India, including Varanasi, Mangalore, and Belgaum, and supported education, Sanskrit studies, and Vedic traditions.

Recent developments and celebrations

To mark its 550th anniversary, the monastery is creating a Ramayana theme park and a Ram museum, designed to bring devotees closer to Lord Rama’s story and encourage cultural tourism. The anniversary celebrations from 27th November to 7th December are drawing thousands daily, with 7,000 to 10,000 visitors attending bhajans, spiritual talks, and cultural programs that showcase the rich heritage of the math.

The Goa Public Works Department recently renovated the complex, adding modern amenities to serve visitors better. Goa Minister Digambar Kamat remarked, “This centuries-old spiritual centre has now received a modern facelift that will carry its legacy forward to the new generation.”

How the Math had powered India’s cultural renaissance

At a time when India is reclaiming its civilizational confidence, the Partagali Math stands as a living example of how ancient institutions can drive a modern cultural renaissance. The Math is not merely preserving heritage; it is actively revitalizing it. By installing a monumental 77-foot bronze statue of Lord Rama, launching a Ramayana theme park, and building a state-of-the-art museum and 3D theatre, the Math is ensuring that timeless dharmic values are communicated through contemporary forms. This blend of tradition and technology reflects the very ethos of New India, where cultural identity is not a relic of the past but a foundation for the future.

The Math’s cultural impact also lies in its centuries-long commitment to education, Sanskrit learning, and Vedic scholarship. In an age where rootlessness and civilizational amnesia pose real challenges, institutions like Partagali Math offer continuity, clarity, and grounding.

Its Vedic pathshalas, heritage programmes, and spiritual camps ensure that the younger generation reconnects with their linguistic, philosophical and spiritual inheritance. By nurturing both knowledge and character, the Math helps cultivate the very consciousness that fuels India’s ongoing cultural resurgence, from Ayodhya to Kashi to Ujjain.

Above all, the Partagali Math embodies the civilizational resilience that PM Modi often highlights. For centuries it protected Hindu faith in Goa during adversity, kept traditions alive through colonial suppression, and provided refuge, unity, and leadership.

Today, that same spirit of service is being channelled into building a culturally confident India, a Bharat that is modern yet rooted, progressive yet anchored in dharma. As India experiences a nationwide spiritual revival, the Math stands as both a symbol and a catalyst, proving that when ancient institutions rise with renewed purpose, an entire civilization rises with them.