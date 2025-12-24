The Seventh Day Adventist High Secondary School in Khokhra Maninagar area of Gujarat’s Ahmedabad has been under the scanner after a controversy following the brutal murder of a Hindu student by a Muslim minor student. The school has now been taken over by the state government. The Ahmedabad City District Education Officer has been appointed as the administrator. On December 22, the DEO of Ahmedabad took charge as the administrator of the school. Following the official takeover, the parents’ association and the Janakrosh Sangharsh Samiti celebrated by beating drums and distributing sweets. The parents welcomed the officials and also expressed their gratitude to OpIndia.

After taking charge, the DEO appointed officers and issued instructions for the smooth running of the school. DEO Rohit Chaudhary told the parents that the government will work keeping in mind the educational and safety interests of the students. The officer added that no new admissions will be given in this school for now. During this, parents and people of the Hindu community gathered in the school and expressed their gratitude to the government by celebrating. An OpIndia team was also present at the spot.

What the parents told OpIndia

Speaking to OpIndia, a local parent said that the government had supported the project from the beginning, adding that officials, including the DEO, were also cooperating. Describing his meeting with the education officer, he said that the DEO had assured him that the future of no child would be ruined and no one needed to worry. Another local also expressed his gratitude to the BJP government and local leaders. Parents who are members of the Janakrosh Sangharsh Samiti have also welcomed the government’s decision and expressed their gratitude to the government.

Another parent said that what happened in the Seventh Day School in Ahmedabad was very serious, and the government has taken exemplary action and warned the schools that if other schools are involved in such serious incidents, the government should take similar action. A leader of the Sindhi community also called this decision a victory for the Hindu community.

Meanwhile, another local told OpIndia that the brutal murder of a Hindu student had repercussions throughout the country, after which the agitation by the entire Hindu community also had repercussions throughout the country. As the conflict over all these matters increased, the government also started taking strong action and constituted an inquiry committee to investigate the school. After that, when irregularities and clumsy administration came to light, the government took the administration of the entire school into its own hands and took exemplary action. He also said that not only a son from the Sindhi community but also from the Hindu community was killed in this school, and therefore, the entire Hindu community fought together.

In addition, the members of the parent council also expressed special gratitude to OpIndia. The local Hindus said that from the time of the murder incident till the school was taken over by the government, OpIndia has done a commendable job by giving special coverage. Another parent thanked OpIndia, saying that it has been successful in conveying correct information to society.

A Hindu student was brutally murdered at the Seventh Day School

It must be recalled that on August 19, 2025, after school, a Hindu student, studying in Class 10, was attacked by a minor Muslim student, studying in Class 8, with a sharp weapon, resulting in the Hindu student’s death. The attack stemmed from a minor dispute between the victim and the attacker. However, there were also indications of a pre-planned conspiracy.

Immediately after the incident, the Instagram chat of the accused went viral on social media. The chats of the accused showed that he admitted to killing the Hindu student and showed no remorse or fear. “Yes…so what…?” and “Now stop…what’s done is done,” the accused said in the chat. His friend advised him to delete the chat. The police took the accused, who considered the notorious criminal Pablo Escobar his role model, into custody under the Juvenile Justice Act. His bail application was rejected.

OpIndia provided comprehensive on-the-spot coverage of the incident. The deceased student’s grandfather and classmates told OpIndia that there had been past incidents of bullying, threats, and even the feeding of meat by Muslim students to Hindu students at the school, but the school ignored the complaints and took no action. The locals rose in protest. Meanwhile, OpIndia highlighted multiple controversies linked to the school in question as well as its questionable foreign connections.

This report was originally published in OpIndia Gujarati which can be checked here.