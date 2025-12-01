Monday, December 1, 2025
HomeNews ReportsKashi-Tamil Sangamam reborn: How the Modi government is revitalising ancient civilisational ties to strengthen...
Editor's picksNews ReportsOpinionsVarietyCulture and History
Updated:

Kashi-Tamil Sangamam reborn: How the Modi government is revitalising ancient civilisational ties to strengthen national unity

Varanasi will host the fourth Kashi-Tamil Sangamam from 2–15 December 2025, celebrating the ancient civilisational bond between Kashi and Tamil Nadu. With the theme “Learn Tamil – Tamil Karakalam”, the event promotes Tamil heritage through cultural exchanges and educational initiatives. It furthers the “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” vision by strengthening national unity.

Shraddha Pandey
Kashi Tamil Sangamam
The holy city of Varanasi is preparing to host the fourth edition of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam. (Image via Dainik Bhaskar)

Varanasi, the spiritual capital of India that is Bharat, is all set to host the fourth edition of the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, a confluence of the world’s oldest city and one of the oldest languages, Tamil.

The Kashi-Tamil Sangamam is a flagship cultural and educational initiative launched by the Central government under the Ministry of Education. The initiative is aimed at rediscovering and celebrating the ancient civilizational bond shared by Kashi, Bharat’s spiritual heart and Tamil Nadu, the epicentre of the country’s antiquity and unmatched glory.

Conceived as a part of the Modi government’s “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” vision, the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam is a new platform to bolster unity through shared Dharmic and cultural heritage. The event is organised in collaboration with Banaras Hindu University (BHU), IIT Madras, and the Uttar Pradesh government. The Sangamam brings delegates from Tamil Nadu for immersive experiences, including exhibitions, seminars, temple visits, cultural performances, handicraft exhibitions, spiritual discourse, and interactions with local crafts and cuisine.

The fourth edition of Kashi-Tamil Sangamam is set to commence on 2nd December 2025, in Varanasi at the Namo Ghat and BHU. The event will run for around two weeks and conclude on 15th December.

Kashi Tamil Sangamam
Kashi Tamil Sangamam preparations ongoing in Varanasi (Image via ANI)

This year, the Sangamam’s theme is “Learn Tamil – Tamil Karakalam”, focusing on promoting the Tamil language nationally. The event will involve campaigns like “Karpom Tamil” to teach Tamil to children in Uttar Pradesh. The Kashi-Tamil Sangamam aims to highlight Tamil inscriptions in Kashi, the glorious contributions of Tamil saints to the Bhakti Movement, as well as historical Tamil trading guilds along the Ganga.

The Sangamam will include an eight-day experiential tour visiting Kashi’s iconic sites like the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and the Mata Annapoorna Temple, Prayagraj, and Ayodhya.

During his Mann Ki Baat programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged widespread participation in the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam and called the event a “wonderful confluence of language and culture” that reinforces national unity.

Notably, the Kashi Tamil Sangamam was first launched in 2022. Around 10,000 Tamil delegates arrived in Kashi at that time. PM Modi formally inaugurated it on 19th November 2022. The second Sangamam event was organised in 2023 at the Namo Ghat in Varanasi. Back then, the Varanasi Tamil Sangamam train was flagged off and multilingual, and Braille translations of Thirukkural, Manimekalai, and other classic Tamil literature were launched.

The third Kashi-Tamil Sangamam was held in February 2025, providing an opportunity for scholars, students, philosophers, merchants, artisans, and artists from Kashi and Tamil Nadu to come together and share their experiences.

The Dharmic and cultural connection of Kashi and Tamil Nadu

The deep reverence for Kashi and Baba Vishwanath can be traced in Tamil literature. In fact, the ties between Tamil Nadu and Kashi are millennia-old, woven by the shared intellectual, spiritual and economic threads of Hindu civilisation. Being the spiritual capital of India, Kashi has long been a Teerth/pilgrimage hub for Tamil devotees, including kings, fostering a profound dharmic bond between Lord Shiv and his Shaivs (followers of Shiv).

Tamil Nadu houses more than 450 temples dedicated to Kashi Vishwanath, including the 15th-century Kasi Viswanathar Temple in Tenkasi (also spelt Thenkasi). This temple is counted among the Pancha Kasi or five Kashis alongside Sivakasi, Uttarkasi, Varanasi and Guptkasi.

The Tenkasi Shiv temple was built by Pthe andyas as a surrogate for those Tamil Shivbhakts unable to travel north to Varanasi.

Interestingly, it is a legend that King Harikesari Parakkirama Pandian (also spelt, Parakrama Pandyan) journeyed to Kashi to fetch a Shiv Lingam for a temple he wished to construct; however, when the Shiv Lingam could not be moved from a rest spot, the King understood the “divine will” and installed the Lingam in what became Sivakasi.

Rishi Agastya is credited with having played a major role in bridging the north and the south. He migrated from Kashi to the Thamizhagam or simply the Tamil region to transmit Vedic knowledge, Ayurveda and Siddha medicine. An ardent Shivbhakt himself, Rishi Agastya forged a deep bond between Sanskrit and Tamil and compiled early Tamil grammar. This shared bond is evident in Tamil literature’s echoes of Sanskritic themes and shared Bhakti traditions, like the Alvars and Nayannars drawing inspiration from Kashi’s Shaiv and Vaishnav ethos.

Even 2300 years ago, the streets of Tamil Nadu’s towns and villages echoed with songs praising the ‘Nagari of Mahadev’.

It is said that the first Tamil Sangam was held in Madurai, the capital of the Pandya kings, and scholars such as Agastya, Shiva, and Murugavel participated in it. The second Sangam, which followed, was centred in Kapatapuram. According to Dr Vishudhanand Pathak, a former professor of Indian Oriental History at Banaras Hindu University, the Kapatapuram Sangam was the largest in history, bringing together scholars from both the north and south.

The Tamil language is so rich that there is mention of a grammar book named ‘Agatitayam Agastyam’ in this language; the period of its composition is before Christ.

The exchanges between Kashi and Thamizhagam extended beyond Dharma to encompass cultural influences and economic activities. Tamil scholars like Subramania Bharati studied in Kashi, while Tamil trading guilds flourished on the banks of the Ganga River. It is also said that around 40,000 Tamil people have settled in Kashi, and the holy city is home to various Tamil-style mutts and Shivalayas within Tamil homes.

Kashi is truly the spiritual centre of gravity for Sanatan Hindu Dharma, and the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam sends out a message to those dreaming of stirring linguistic and regional divisions to eradicate Sanatan Dharma, that in Dharma, Karma, and Moksha, language or regionality are no barriers for Hindus.

In a country like Bharat with a tapestry of over 1,600 languages and myriad regional customs, keeping the country united against divisive forces within and outside the nation is a Herculean task; however, the Hindu culture and civilisation serve as an invisible glue, embodying the idea of unity in diversity in its truest and practical sense. Vedas, Upanishads, Ramayan and Mahabharat or the Tamil Vedas, including the Nalaiyira Divyaprabandham (Vaishnav collection of hymns) and the Tevaram (Shaiv collection of hymns), transcend linguistic barriers and continue to intrigue and inspire Hindus.

Bharatnatyam in the south and Kathak in the north, the river Kaveri, which is also revered as the Ganga in the south and the Ganga River in the north, from dance, literature, to even rivers, Hindu civilisation truly unites the nation.

The Kashi-Tamil Sangamam serves as a great initiative to strengthen national unity and bridge gaps between the south and north, through Dharma, education and culture to make a truly “Shreshtha Bharat”.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Shraddha Pandey
Shraddha Pandey
Shraddha Pandey is a Senior Sub-Editor at OpIndia, where she has been sharpening her edge on truth and narrative. With three years in experience in journalism, she is passionate about Hindu rights, Indian politics, geopolitics and India’s rise. When not dissecting and debunking propaganda, books, movies, music and cricket interest her. Email: [email protected]

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

RSF targets OpIndia: Their dubious Press Freedom Index and the global regime change orgs – How Western-funded fiction factories are targeting nationalist voices in...

Divyansh Tiwari -
When taken as a whole, this demonstrates a model. Western governments finance media outlets via middlemen like RSF and CFI, then sponsor content and "capacity building" for journalists whose work supports a specific interpretation of the conflict, typically one in which the targeted government is an inhumane authoritarian and Western-backed opposition forces are democrats.
News Reports

Smartphone makers directed to pre-install Sanchar Saathi: Here’s why the govt wants it to be a must-have app on every phone

Jinit Jain -
India’s push to make Sanchar Saathi a mandatory, non-removable app on every smartphone marks its most aggressive move yet to combat mobile fraud, IMEI cloning, and telecom cybercrime.

From JeM posters in Kashmir to 2900 kg of explosives and a massive blast: The timeline of a conspiracy and terror module of doctors

Hailing Naxalities to defending anti-Hindu Delhi riots accused: A brief history of Urban Naxal CASR’s devious actions

India’s new seismic map puts entire Himalayan region in high-risk zone: Read what it means and how it is more about building design and...

Bhopal man Shubham Goswami’s Muslim girlfriend’s family forced him to covert, renamed him Aman Khan, and fed him beef, case filed after 3 years...

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

RSF targets OpIndia: Their dubious Press Freedom Index and the global regime change orgs – How Western-funded fiction factories are targeting nationalist voices in...

Divyansh Tiwari -

Smartphone makers directed to pre-install Sanchar Saathi: Here’s why the govt wants it to be a must-have app on every phone

Jinit Jain -

From JeM posters in Kashmir to 2900 kg of explosives and a massive blast: The timeline of a conspiracy and terror module of doctors

Shriti Sagar -

Delhi pro-Naxal protests: Who is ‘independent journalist’ Saurav Das who backed Urban Naxals who raised pro-Maoist slogans during anti-pollution protests

Shraddha Pandey -

Hailing Naxalities to defending anti-Hindu Delhi riots accused: A brief history of Urban Naxal CASR’s devious actions

Rukma Rathore -

India’s new seismic map puts entire Himalayan region in high-risk zone: Read what it means and how it is more about building design and...

Sanghamitra -

Bhopal man Shubham Goswami’s Muslim girlfriend’s family forced him to covert, renamed him Aman Khan, and fed him beef, case filed after 3 years...

Anurag -

Aapada mein avsar: Read how India is finding new export markets in Europe and Asia to counter the effects of US tariffs

Shriti Sagar -

Maulana Mahmood Madani threatens Hindus with ‘jihad against oppression’ remark, attacks judiciary: Read about the radical Islamic scholar who heads Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind

Shriti Sagar -

Modi govt denies visa to Christian evangelist Franklin Graham: Read about his father’s conversion mission and connection to Nehru- Gandhi family

Anurag -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com