Musharraf’s corpse should be dragged to D-Chowk in Islamabad, hanged for three days: Pakistan court

"We direct the Law Enforcement Agencies to strive their level best to apprehend the fugitive/convict to ensure that the punishment is inflicted as per law and if found dead, his corpse is dragged to the D-Chowk, Islamabad, Pakistan and be hanged for 03 days," read the detailed verdict.

OpIndia Staff
Drag Mushraf's body to D-Chowk and hang for 3 days, orders Pakistan court's order
Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf, Courtesy: indiatvnews.com
The detailed verdict in the high treason case against former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf has been announced by the Special Court on Thursday.

In a decision which could escalate the war of words between Pakistan Army and its judiciary, the court has ordered that if Musharaf is found dead, his corpse be dragged to the D-Chowk, Islamabad, and be hanged for three days.

Reportedly, on Tuesday, the court had sentenced Musharraf to death for imposing a state of emergency on November 3, 2007, adding that it had found him guilty of high treason in accordance with Article 6 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

A three-member bench of the special court, headed by Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth announced its verdict on Thursday. Two of the three judges, Justice Seth and Justice Karim gave the death sentence while Justice Nazarullah Akbar wrote a dissenting note saying that the prosecution team could not prove treason case.

The judgment stated that the prosecution failed to defend the case effectively and provide sufficient evidence against the former army chief. In its verdict, the court announced that the death penalty is being awarded to Musharraf on different counts.

The judgment stated that the documents submitted in the court clearly states that Musharraf committed treason. It mentions that Musharraf was provided equal opportunity to defend his case and the prosecution pleaded to provide the convict with the maximum punishment in the treason case.

The judgment further stated that this is the first case of its kind in the history of Pakistan. The verdict maintained that if the convict dies before being awarded the sentence then his body should be dragged to D-Chowk and hanged.

The court also directed that the facilitators, who aided Musharraf to escape from the country should also be held accountable. The court also ordered that the implementation of the judgment should be carried out at all costs.

