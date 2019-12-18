The announcements to gather the Muslim mob to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act was reportedly made on loudspeakers of the nearest mosques in Delhi’s Seelampur, reports India Today.

According to the report, a man who had participated in the Anti-CAA riots on Tuesday revealed that the mosque in the locality had made announcements on loudspeaker asking Muslims to gather on Tuesday to protest against the Citizenship Act. The Muslim mob had unleashed the violence against public infrastructure and pelted stones at the police injuring many of them.

दिल्ली की सड़कों पर दंगाइयों को उतरने के लिए सूचना मस्जिदों के loud speakers से दी गयी थी… अगर ये हाल देश की राजधानी में है तो हम सिर्फ़ अन्दाज़ लगा सकते हैं की पाकिस्तान, बांग्लादेश और अफ़ग़ानिस्तान में वहाँ के अल्प संख्यकों का क्या होता होगा। इसलिए #CAB ज़रूरी है। pic.twitter.com/ni1qxFPZIZ — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 18, 2019

“Announcements were made in the locality since two-three days asking us to mobilise people to protest against the NRC. We were asked to gather on Tuesday,” said a protestor speaking to India Today.

- Ad - - article resumes -

As the reporter asked who gave the call to the mass mobilisation of Muslims, the protestor revealed that they had received instructions from the local mosque.

Read: Anti CAA riots: Seelampur rioters halted their rampage after 5.30 pm azaan from nearby mosque, dispersed after namaz call

On Tuesday, Muslim mobs carried out violent riots in Seelampur area of Delhi during their protests against the Citizenship Act. The violent protestors had even attacked school buses in Delhi’s Seelampur area. The rioters were also seen beating up policemen.

Later, the police had to resort to tear gas after the so-called ‘peaceful protestors’ pelted stones at them, injuring police officials including Additional DCP RP Meena. A Police post was also set on fire by the mob along with police and private motorcycles. The mob reportedly taunted the policemen to run after them following which they pelted stones at them.