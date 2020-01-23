Fearing rampant conversions by the Christian evangelists, the Aboriginal elders in a remote Western Australian community now wants to ban Christians from visiting their region, reports Dailymail.

Expressing fear over religious conversions, the indigenous community said that the religious organisation was attempting to convert them to Christianity and take them away from their traditional culture.

Reportedly, the group of elders of the community has asked Western Australia’s discrimination watchdog if they were allowed to say ‘no’ and disallow the unidentified Christian group from their mixing in their community.

Equal Opportunity Commissioner of WA John Byrne said the Christian groups most likely cannot complain if they were to be banned by the aboriginals. Byrne said the elders would succeed as the ground of religious conviction does not apply to places.

“Aboriginal communities should be able to say who comes on their land,” Bryne added.

Reportedly, Christian organisations have repeatedly made attempts to convert by visiting remote communities across the state including Kingdom Aviation Ministries and Chariots of Fire Ministries.

The report stated that members of Kingdom Aviation Ministries fly to communities every week in the hope of expanding their religion by converting aboriginals to Christianity. In its website, the KAM states, “Many areas within Western Australia are very remote and have no viable witness to Christ.”

“Since the progressive withdrawal of Christian missions, there is a whole generation that has never heard the gospel,” the website reads.