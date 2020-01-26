Sunday, January 26, 2020
Home Social Media National Geographic Traveller 'likes' tweet by ex-JNU student Umar Khalid where he is mocking Amit Shah's challenge on CAA debate
MediaNews ReportsSocial Media

National Geographic Traveller ‘likes’ tweet by ex-JNU student Umar Khalid where he is mocking Amit Shah’s challenge on CAA debate

It is important to note that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had invited leaders of opposition parties to discuss the historic legislation of Citizenship Amendment Act once again even after debating it on the floor of the parliament.

OpIndia Staff
Engagements158

National Geographic Traveller India’s Twitter handle today ‘liked’ a tweet by ex-JNU student and activist Umar Khalid where he was mocking Home Minister Amit Shah’s challenge to opposition leaders to debate with him on Citizenship Amendment Act.

Nat Geo promoting tweets of terror sympathiser Umar Khalid.

Umar Khalid, son of a former SIMI (Students Islamic Movement of India, a banned terror organisation) member, is accused of shouting pro-Pakistan slogans inside the JNU campus.

- Ad - - article resumes -

On 24th January, Khalid had tweeted, “Amit Shah – I challenge Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav and Mamta Banerjee for an open debate on CAA.

Meanwhile, Shaheen Bagh Dadis be like – Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe!”

It is important to note that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had invited leaders of opposition parties to discuss the historic legislation of Citizenship Amendment Act once again even after debating it on the floor of the parliament. The opposition parties which had indulged in a rampant disinformation campaign against the CAA, however, failed to respond to the Home Minister.

It is pertinent to note that the anti-CAA protests which started as a ‘peaceful’ protests at Shaheen bagh, later not only turned communal as manifested with the Hinduphobic “Jinnah wali Azaadi” slogans but also turned anti-India as Sharjeel Imam – the chief co-ordinator of the protest openly called Muslims to cut North-east from the rest of the country.

Earlier, Zee News had retweeted tweets in support of Shaheen Bagh from its official handle before undoing them. In December, the official handle of Government of India’s Press Information Bureau, the nodal agency for communicating with media on behalf of the government of India, was seen sharing a tweet in support of the Jamia rioters with hashtags like #SOSJamia, #RejectCAB and #StopViolenceAgainstStudents. After the tweets created a buzz on the social media amidst the news of Delhi Police’s crackdown on the Jamia rioters, PIB soon shared a tweet saying that the tweet in support of the Jamia rioters was ‘inadvertently’ done by one of the members of their social media team. They stated that the person had shared ‘her’ personal comments on the Jamia matter and they ‘deeply regret’ the error.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:umar khalid shaheen bagh, umar khalid national geographic traveller India

Big Story

Day after Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam was booked for ‘cut Assam from India’ statement, multiple explosions rock Assam

OpIndia Staff -
Four low-intensity blasts rock Assam on India's 71st Republic Day days after Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam urged Indian Muslims to cut off North East India from rest of the country.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Threats, water supply cut and no puja being allowed: How Hindu families are being harassed by Christians in a Mumbai building

Threats, water supply cut and no puja being allowed: How Hindu families are being harassed by Christians in a Mumbai building

OpIndia Staff -

Daughter of Naseeruddin Shah, Heeba Shah, assaults two veterinary clinic staff members in Mumbai: Read why

OpIndia Staff -

It’s official: Endgame of Shaheen Bagh protest is second partition of India. Listen to what mastermind and The Wire columnist says

Shashank Bharadwaj -
From The Print to The Wire: How journalists justified the attack on colleague Deepak Chaurasia by Shaheen Bagh goons

From The Print to The Wire: How journalists justified the attack on colleague Deepak Chaurasia by Shaheen Bagh goons

OpIndia Staff -
Deepak Chaurasia

Watch: Journalist Deepak Chaurasia attacked by anti-CAA mob at Shaheen Bagh, camera broken

OpIndia Staff -
Hussain Haidry

Writer of Karan Johar’s next movie Takht, Hussain Haidry, turns out to be an Islamist: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
Why India should be concerned about George Soros' promise to fight Modi and nationalism: Some 'Indian intellectuals' and NGOs connected to him

George Soros vows to fight PM Modi and Nationalists: Here are some Indian ‘intellectuals’ and NGOs connected to him

OpIndia Staff -
The Anatomy of an Islamist: Into the mind of Sharjeel Imam, the Radical Muslim behind the Shaheen Bagh protests

From The Wire to everything else, the Anatomy of an Islamist: Into the mind of Sharjeel Imam, mastermind of Shaheen Bagh

K Bhattacharjee -
George Soros declares war against Nationalists, including PM Modi: Read details

Good news for anti-Modi industry and ‘liberals’ worldwide, 1 Billion USD help coming in to fight ‘Nationalism’: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Watch: Muslim mob forces owner to shut shop in Chennai for selling pen with pro-CAA inscription, Hindu Munnani comes to shopkeepers aide

Watch: Muslim mob forces owner to shut shop in Chennai for selling pen with pro-CAA inscription, Hindu Munnani comes to shopkeeper’s aide

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

206,830FansLike
224,784FollowersFollow
164,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com