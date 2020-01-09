In their bid to fear-monger about CAA-NRC, ‘liberals’ are exposing how Muslim cab drivers are flouting safety rules

Thursday, January 9, 2020
The hysteria around CAA and NRC refuses to die down.

OpIndia Staff
Cab aggregator apps, Uber and Ola (image: zeebiz.com)
Since the passage of Citizenship Amendment Act, which aims to fast-track providing citizenship to persecuted religious minorities in three neighbouring Islamic countries, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, the Indian ‘liberals’ are out and about fear-mongering and sharing ‘anecdotes’ how Indian Muslims are afraid of being stateless. This, despite the fact that CAA does not affect Indian citizens, irrespective of their religion.

But now with National Population Register, the hysteria has gone through the roof. The ‘cab drivers’ are now changing their names on cab aggregator apps to ‘hide’ their Muslim identity.

Social media user Namaah, who tweets as @thehappyn00dle, took to Twitter on Tuesday to say how her ‘cab driver’ with a Muslim sounding name thanked her for not cancelling on him despite his ‘Muslim’ name. She added that “His fellow Muslim drivers have had to start using ambiguous nick names, dressing differently, and have wiped their cars of any religious symbolism.”

She further added how this isn’t about religion, “it’s a sneaky, effective way of obliterating any sense of belonging and community among Muslims when they might need them the most.” To further fear-monger, she asks people to imagine being rejected by your own country and then not having option to fall back on our cultural identity. First of all, Islam is a religion, not a culture. Second of all, since CAA does not affect Indian Muslims, how does one get rejected? Further, she adds how this is not just about Muslims but also Bahujan and trans people. This does not make any sense anymore.

Toeing similar line, Huffington Post India journalist Ankur Pathak floated another theory.

On Wednesday, he talked about a Muslim Uber driver from Vrindavan who grew up with Hindus but now that they’ve all grown up, he feels isolated as a Muslim. His ‘cab driver’ shared his anxiety about papers that might be needed for NRC. Instead of explaining his ‘cab driver’ that he need not worry about it since the NRC is not even ready in draft format and hence it is too soon to panic without knowing the whole issue, Pathak chooses to remain silent and let the poor ‘Muslim cab driver’ get more anxious.

He added some more human angle without getting a little alarmed that if his cab driver is registered with Uber, he would have at least some basic documents, like the driver’s licence or even the PAN. In fact, Uber website has a list of documents needed for drivers and Uber partners that need to be registered. Pathak could have explained that should the NRC come out, since he has so many proofs of identification, his having taken birth on a cot and not a hospital bed should not really be a problem.

Read: Delhi: Muslim Uber driver Naseem asks Pakistani Hindus to get off his cab, flees without taking them to Majnu Ka Tila camp

This, however, raises a few concerns. If Uber drivers claim they have no proof of identification, isn’t Uber thorough with vetting the driver partners? If not, how safe is it to ride in cabs where drivers have not provided their identification proofs. Moreover, if what Namaah says is true and if cab drivers are indeed changing their names to hide their identity, irrespective of religion, shouldn’t that be a red flag and raise concerns of safety? OpIndia has reached out to Uber for a statement on the same. We shall update our report once we hear back from them.

