Hyderabad University imposes Rs 5000 fine on students for violating varsity rules, organising ‘Shaheen Bagh night’

The University of Hyderabad on Tuesday penalised three students for violating the varsity rules to organise an anti-CAA protest similar to ‘Shaheen Bagh’ on the campus. The university has imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on all the three students.

According to the reports, the students of the University of Hyderabad had organised the ‘Shaheen Bagh night’ after the permitted hours of 9 pm and were also involved in painting graffiti on the walls of the north shopping complex on the campus. The action comes after an incident report was filed by the Security Officer.

The varsity administration issued the orders to PhD students Faseeh Ahmed, Sahana Pradeep and MA Student AS Adish. According to university rules, there is no permission to conduct any event after 9 pm on the campus.

The order, issued on February 18, has asked all three students to submit the penalty to the Gurubaksh Singh Students Assistance Fund in Finance and Accounts within 10 days of notice.

“The students are sternly warned to be cautious and focus on their studies in future. Recurrence of such incidents or indulging in any act of indiscipline would have serious repercussions on their academic career with strong disciplinary action,” the order said.

Condemning the university’s decision, the students union in a statement said the order or circular was arbitrary and they would not follow it and demanded that the fine imposed be withdrawn unconditionally.

A spokesperson of the University said the institution recognises the right of recognised student bodies to organise meetings or protests, in designated spaces without disrupting normal academic, administrative and residential life of a large number of teaching and non-teaching staff and their families who live on the campus.

“It is in that context that three students were fined for violating standing regulations of the University that no meetings and protests would be permitted in public spaces of the campus after 9 pm,” the varsity official said.

Another official speaking to the media said that there was enough photographic and video evidence to prove that these students “blatantly refused” to abide by the regulations on defacing of campus structures. The official also hoped that all students will abide by some basic institutional norms and make the campus space for healthy, democratic debates and discussions.