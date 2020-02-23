Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha met Pakistan President Arif Alvi on Saturday at the Governor House in Lahore and agreed on the “need” to “promote” peace in the subcontinent.

They both shared concerns about the supposed “lockdown” of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, post the abrogation of Article 370.

Indian politician Shatrughan Sinha met President Dr. Arif Alvi in Lahore today. They discussed the importance of building peace bridges across the border. Mr. @ShatruganSinha endorsed concern of the President about the lockdown of occupied Kashmir for more than 200 days. pic.twitter.com/3eiYsqRu4m — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) February 22, 2020

A tweet by the office of Pakistan President read, “Indian politician Shatrughan Sinha met President Dr. Arif Alvi in Lahore today. They discussed the importance of building peace bridges across the border. Mr. Shatrughan Sinha endorsed concern of the President about the lockdown of ‘occupied Kashmir for more than 200 days.'”

Last month, Pakistan President had tweeted a propaganda video and claimed that “resounding slogans” were coming from the Valley despite so-called “brutal oppression.” He wrote, “Kashmir will become Pakistan.”

Despite brutal suppression, resounding slogans are coming out from Indian Occupied Kashmir:

We are Pakistanis,

Pakistan is ours, and that

Kashmir will become Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/7dvDEe6RGh — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) January 31, 2020

The fact that Shatrughan Sinha chose to meet Arif Alvi despite him endorsing “Kashmir” to be a part of Pakistan has sparked a controversy on Twitter. Netizens slammed the Congress politician for siding with forces that work against India.

A Twitter user, Keya Ghosh, said that Sinha “cheerfully” attended a wedding in Pakistan despite Pakistan continuing to unleash terror in India, be it in Mumbai or Pulwama.

Meet Shatrughan Sinha. He is cheerfully attending a wedding in Pakistan. So what Pakistan continues to shell bombs, fire bullets on Indian Soldiers. So what 40 jawans got martyred in Pulwama. So what 26/11 happened. Shame on you @ShatruganSinha. pic.twitter.com/QvNwKcB2yv — Keya Ghosh (@keyakahe) February 22, 2020

Another user, Professor Srinath Rao K, wrote that Sinha had exposed the culture of the Congress party. He suggested the veteran actor to settle down in Pakistan for backing its stance on Kashmir.

Ashok Kumar asked whether Shatrughan Sinha has any official position to discuss critical matters such as Kashmir in Pakistan. Kumar urged the Government to take firm action against those who take an anti-India stand.

How can shatrughan sinha discuss Kashmir in Pakistan? Who the hell is he? He has become another Siddhu. Has he gone to promote the failed actress? The GOI should take firm action on these anti Indians. — ashokkumar (@AshkyaA1949jan) February 22, 2020

In a video shared by Pakistan-based Instagram channel “The Spotlight Moments,” Sinha was captured on camera while sitting next to Pakistani actress Reema Khan at a qawwali night. As per reports, Shatrughan Sinha attended a wedding in Lahore on the invitation of Pakistani businessman, Mian Asad Ahsan.

Shatrughan Sinha defected to the Congress party after being denied a ticket by the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Last year, he made a bizarre comment that Mohammed Ali Jinnah and Rahul Gandhi contributed to India’s independence and development.