Thursday, March 26, 2020
Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi pass off social-distancing picture from Gujarat as that from Tamil Nadu

Prima facie itself it could be concluded that the image is from Gujarat as the names of the stores are written in Gujarati.

OpIndia Staff

People follow social distancing in Gujarat amidst lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak
Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi today took to Twitter to share an image of social distancing being practiced. People in the picture were standing on circles which were drawn away from one other.

Singhvi tweeted that the social distancing was being practiced at a milk booth in Puducherry, Tamil Nadu.

Prima facie itself it could be concluded that the image is from Gujarat as the names of the stores are written in Gujarati. To identify which place the image is from, OpIndia tried to look for clues. One of the stores has the word ‘Chandrumanawala’ printed on the board. Chandrumana is a place in Gujarat, near Patan.

Chandrumana in Gujarat
Another store one can see in the background is one ‘Bhagwati sweet mart’. If you search for ‘Bhagwati Sweets Patan’ on Google, it throws up the image of the store which is similar to that in the above picture.

Bhagwati Sweets, Patan, Gujarat

Amusingly, the line is for grocery store and not even a milk booth. Same image with similar claims was shared by former Times of India Managing Editor (TIMS), Priya Gupta.

However, Gupta later corrected herself that the image was from Gujarat. Others also joined in in wrongly identifying Gujarat as Tamil Nadu.

Actual photo of a milk booth in Puducherry where social distancing was being followed was shared by Puducherry LG Kiran Bedi.

And while it is Puducherry or Gujarat, milk booth or no milk booth, that Indians have risen to the occasion and paid heed to PM Modi’s call to implement lockdown and social distancing while we fight coronavirus, the efforts of the people are worth encouraging.

