Britain: Prince Charles tests positive for Coronavirus, moves to Scotland

Britains Prince Charles, the next-in-line to the British throne, has tested positive for coronavirus, media reports in the UK have revealed.

Reports in British media have stated that the 71-year-old Prince of Wales has ‘mild symptoms’ but is in otherwise good health.

Charles’ wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has been tested negative. As per reports, Prince Charles has decided to move to Birkhall, Scotland and ‘work from home’.

“The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland. The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing”, the Clarence House has stated in a media release.

As per reports, it is not yet clear from whom the British royal might have caught the virus. He has met a large number of people in the past few weeks.

Britain, like many western nations, has also seen many cases of the COVID-19. The death toll has reached 422 and more than 8000 confirmed cases have been reported. Over 82,000 people have already been tested for the disease.