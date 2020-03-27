Friday, March 27, 2020
Home News Reports Almost half of India's imported cases of the Wuhan Coronavirus linked to the ​Middle...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports

Almost half of India’s imported cases of the Wuhan Coronavirus linked to the ​Middle East, data shows

Out of the countries in the Middle East, people who returned from Dubai topped the chart in testing positive in India. 105 patients out of the 300 patients who had a travel history had travelled back to India from Dubai.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Almost half of India’s imported cases of the Wuhan Coronavirus linked to the ​Middle East, data shows
credit: The Straights Times
602

The very first case of the Wuhan Coronavirus that originated in China, according to reports, was detected on the 17th of November. While China hid the outbreak for weeks and the WHO along with China downplayed the severity of the virus, soon, the entire world was reeling under the Coronavirus pandemic. In India, the outbreak reached later than several other countries. The first case in India was reported on the 30th of January. The first case came from Kerala of a student who was studying at the Wuhan University. Since then, the pandemic has grown manyfold. As of today, in India, there have been 724 positive cases of the Wuhan Coronavirus, including 66 cured and 17 dead.

Now, the data has revealed that out of the several cases in India, 300+ cases are of those who had a travel history abroad and out of those 300 cases, 142 positive cases in India were of those who had returned from the Middle East. Dr Anupam Singh analysed raw data from a voluntary effort called Covid19IndiaOrg that was collecting data in an attempt to build a verified tracker of the Wuhan Coronavirus cases in India.

Delhi based Dr Anupam Singh, who is a doctor of internal medicine and dabbles in public health data science, after analysing the raw data that has been made public by Covid19IndiaOrg analysed that so far, there have been 300 such cases where the patients had a direct travel history to another affected country and they were tested positive once they returned to India.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The data that was analysed by Dr Anupam Singh provides a unique window in the spread of the Wuhan Coronavirus in India. Interestingly, out of the 300 patients that had a travel history, almost 50%, 142 cases, had travel history to the Middle East.

The countries that they had travelled from where Dubai, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Mecca and Iran.

Out of the countries in the Middle East, people who returned from Dubai topped the chart in testing positive in India. 105 patients out of the 300 patients who had a travel history had travelled back to India from Dubai.

Read: 8-month old among 2 new Coronavirus positive cases in Kashmir, both grandchildren of Saudi returned preacher who died recently

There were many who suggested that the number of positive cases who had a travel history to Dubai may be higher because Dubai acts as a transit point for several people travelling back to India from other countries. However, that does not seem to be the case. Generally, a transit airport is entered in travel history as ‘transit airport’ and it seems unlikely that a transit airport would have been erroneously entered as the airport of origin.

The analysis done by Dr Singh shows that the mortality rate in India is about 2% with senior citizens at higher risk. This finding is in tune with what global experts have found.

Fatality rate in India by age (source: Dr Anupam Sigh)

In the known patients and whose gender details are available, Dr Singh also found the the ratio of positive patients in India is 60:40, Male to female.

Dr Singh also found some super-spreaders some of whom travelled back to India and spread the virus to 16 people.

List of super-spreaders (source: Dr Anupam Singh)

The raw data that Dr Singh used to analyse and reach these conclusions had been made freely available by Covid19IndiaOrg, the voluntary organisation that is trying to build a database tracking Coronavirus cases in India. The full raw data based on which Dr Singh conducted his analyses can be accessed here.

From the findings of Dr Anupam Singh, there are certain facts that become acutely clear. Firstly, the fact that the lockdown that India has announced is extremely essential to arrest the spread of the virus even in the face of hardships. One can see from Dr Singh’s research how in India, one person who does local transmission ends up spreading the infection to anywhere between 2 to 2.7 people on average.

What is also apparent is that the decision of the government of India to stop all International passenger flights in and out of India till the 14th of April seems essential given the number of patients in India who had a travel history especially to the Middle East.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termscovid 19, coronavirus in india, coronavirus total cases india, coronvirus cure, coronavirus medicines, coronavirus data,

Latest News

News Reports

Employee of Odisha assembly tests positive for Chinese COVID-19, assembly to be sanitised and staff quarantined

OpIndia Staff -
Odisha Assembly will shift its operations to the conference hall in Lok Seva Bhawan with 30% attendance of MLAs
Read more
News Reports

ISIS terrorist who attacked Gurudwara in Kabul was from India, killed Afghan Sikhs to avenge ‘plight’ of Kashmiri Muslims

OpIndia Staff -
Afghan and Western security agencies believe that the attack was ordered by Quetta Shura of Taliban at the behest of Pakistani intelligence.
Read more
News Reports

Saudi Arabia: Man spotted spitting on shopping carts tests positive for Coronavirus, may face the death penalty

OpIndia Staff -
Foreign national seen spitting on shopping trolleys in a mall in Saudi Arabia found positive for Covid-19, faces death penalty
Read more
News Reports

Following India, UK applauds their healthcare workers amidst coronavirus pandemic

OpIndia Staff -
People in the United Kingdom flocked to their balconies and windows and clapped for the National Health Service(NHS) workers amidst coronavirus outbreak
Read more
News Reports

FM announcement was just a relief package, a stimulus package will be announced soon: NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar

OpIndia Staff -
Rajiv Kumar said that the Modi government is likely to announce more measures after the package announced by Finance minister
Read more
News Reports

45-year-old Dubai returned Kerala man tests positive for Wuhan Coronavirus despite showing no symptoms

OpIndia Staff -
District Collector said that the man's samples were taken for coronavirus testing due to complaints that he was defying home quarantine.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

China refuses to allow discussion on Wuhan Coronavirus in UNSC, blocks draft that called for “full transparency” over the outbreak

OpIndia Staff -
The UNSC is divided on its proposal on the pandemic. China has also objections regarding the terminology of the proposal.
Read more
News Reports

Jamia professor fails 15 non-Muslim students for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Abrar Ahmad, a professor in Jamia Millia Islamia, posted on Twitter that he failed 15 students who supported the passage of Citizenship Amendment Act
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Doctors sit on dharna as AIMIM MLA and his goons beat up doctor in Malegaon

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst country-wide lockdown, AIMIM MLA Maulana Mufti Ismail reached Malegaon hospital with his supporters and misbehaved with the hospital staff.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Muslim mob attacks police for asking to avoid mass namaz in view of coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
A Muslim mob not only assembled at a local mosque in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh but also attacked the policemen for asking to avoid mass prayers (namaz) in the view of nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic
Read more
News Reports

Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia ‘suspends’ professor who failed non-Muslims students for supporting CAA

OpIndia Staff -
Jamia Millia Islamia University suspends Dr Abrar Ahmad, Assistant professor, who claimed he has failed 15 non-Muslim students for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

216,241FansLike
262,771FollowersFollow
206,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com