Thursday, March 5, 2020
Indian medical team to land in Qom, Iran soon, clinic to help stranded Indians to be set up by today: MEA Jaishankar

Covid-19 has struck Iran the hardest after China, along with Italy. 77 people have officially died due to the virus though the actual number is believed to be much higher.

OpIndia Staff
MEA S Jaishankar informs Indian medical team to land soon in Qom, Iran to help stranded Indian citizens
S Jaishankar(Source: Hindustan Times)
Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar has announced that the Indian medical team will arrive for the screening of Novel Coronavirus in the city of Qom in Iran on Thursday. It is hoped that the first clinic will be established in the Covid-19 infested city by today. The Minister also informed the public that the government is working on the logistics of the return of the Indian citizens stranded in the city with the Iranian authorities. He also urged the concerned families of the citizens to keep up their faith.

MEA Jaishankar’s made the announcement on social media.

Covid-19 has struck Iran the hardest after China, along with Italy. 77 people have officially died due to the virus though the actual number is believed to be much higher. Numerous senior officials and even Members of Parliament have been infected with the virus, the latest among them being the head of the emergency medical services, Pirhossein Kolivand. Twenty-three of the 290 MPs have also tested positive for the virus.

A member of the Expediency Council, which advises Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, died of the Novel Coronavirus outbreak. Mohammad Mirmohammadi had a close relationship with Khamenei. Most of the victims are believed to be from Iran’s capital, Tehran, and the city of Qom, where cases of Coronavirus first emerged.

Latest articles

