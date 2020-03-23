Aam Aadmi Party Haryana leader Sudhir Yadav today took to Twitter to make a cheap, classist jibe on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Sudhir Yadav’s tweet comparing Yogi Adityanath to a ‘peon’

In tweet, Yadav said that Yogi Adityanath looked like a ‘peon’ while playing the gong. He was later on called out by netizens for the unsavoury remark.

Many questioned him why does he hate poor people so much to mock them like this.

Which again proves, any random person or party close to the leftist/communist ideology is not only a certified hinduphobe, but a classist of the highest order. https://t.co/lTJC4T64vO — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) March 23, 2020

However, after he was called out by people for his insensitive tweet, he has deactivated his Twitter account. On Thursday, Prime Minister Modi had addressed nation and appealed to citizens to follow ‘Janta Curfew’, a voluntary self-quarantine where everyone stays at home amid coronavirus outbreak. PM Modi had also appealed to everyone to come out on their balconies and express gratitude to healthcare workers by clapping.

Not the first time

This is not the first time Yadav has indulged in deplorable behaviour. Ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit to India in February this year, Yadav, taking a dig at PM Modi’s wife, tweeted that if Trump were to ask to meet ‘Bhabhiji’, who would PM Modi introduce him to. Prime Minister Modi was married as a minor and it was a child marriage for both. However, they both decided to stay devoted but charted their own paths. Following the question, many other AAP supporters replied with even more derogatory remarks about other women including union cabinet minister Smriti Irani.