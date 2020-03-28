Sunday, March 29, 2020
After Reliance, Mahindra and Vedanta, Tata group steps in​: Commits to contribute Rs 500 cr to fight Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic

Ratan Tata said Covid-19 is one of the toughest challenges human race is facing. At this moment, the need of the hour is greater than any other time.

Jhankar Mohta

Tata Trusts on Saturday committed Rs. 500 crores to fight coronavirus, (courtesy: Nikkei Asian Review)
After business tycoons like Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries, Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group and Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal pledged their support amidst the unprecedented crisis that has triggered widespread lockdowns across many parts of the country, Ratan Tata, the former chairman of the Tata group, has also risen to the occasion to extend assistance to the government in their fight against Wuhan Coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, the Tata Group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata pledged Rs 500 crore to fight Covid-19 pandemic.

Ratan Tata on Twitter wrote: “The Covid-19 crisis is one of the toughest challenges we will face as a race. The Tata Trusts and the Tata group companies have in the past risen to the needs of the nation. At this moment, the need of the hour is greater than any other time.”

The funds will be used for Personal Protective Equipment for the medical personnel on the frontlines, respiratory systems for treating increasing cases, testing kits to increase per capita testing, setting up modular treatment facilities for infected patients, knowledge management and training of health workers and the general public, Ratan Tata said.

Prior to this, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance has announced a slew of measures taken by the conglomerate to shore up India’s battle against the Covid-19. Reliance has decided to step up production of 1 lakh masks per day, free fuel to emergency vehicles carrying Covid-19 patients and free meals to the needy ones in several cities to support the livelihood of those affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Besides undertaking a slew of measures to shore up India’s battle against the Covid-19, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance had also announced initial support of Rs 5 crores to Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to combat coronavirus spread. It also announced that it has set up India’s first COVID-19 dedicated hospital in Mumbai.

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra group, not only offered resorts under Mahindra Holidays as temporary care facilities for the patients, but he also claimed that his group’s project team would stand ready to assist the government and Army to help set up care facilities and that Mahindra Foundation will be setting aside a fund to help the worst-hit tide over the current crisis. 

Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal has pledged an amount of Rs 100 crores to fight the pandemic of coronavirus that has hit the nation. 

As India strives to contain the spread of deadly Wuhan Coronavirus which have devasted several first world countries in the world, today prime minister Narendra Modi appealed the citizens of the country to monetarily contribute towards this effort by making donations. Although there is already the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund where people can make donations, the union government has launched “Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund” to receive public donations for the fight against Covid-19.

