The New York City is clapping and cheering for the doctors and nurses and paramedical staff in their response in fighting the deadly epidemic when the USA is facing a grave health crisis with a sudden surge in the COVID-19 cases across the country. While the medical workers of the same New York City are facing difficulty with long hours and a dire need for protective equipment, the medical staff is fearing for their own safety.

Incredible #NYC moment, clapping and cheering for our first responders, doctors and nurses. 💪🏻 #ThankYou pic.twitter.com/HGFzkhBJu6 — Alexa Liautaud (@AlexaNBCNews) March 27, 2020

After a sudden surge in COVID-19 patients in New York city, the doctors and nurses are working tirelessly risking their lives on the front lines of the global crisis.

The United States is becoming a new epicenter for epidemic after reporting 100,000 confirmed cases and 1500 death due to COVID-19. What created more fear among the medical staff when a nurse manager named Kious Kelly at Manhattan hospital succumbed to the infection.

A psychiatry resident in a New York hospital citing the shortage of protective equipment for the medical staff said, “It’s abysmal. There’s not enough money, there aren’t enough tests, there’s not enough personal protective equipment for people who are dealing with this — not just the doctors, but nurses, ancillary staff, janitors — everyone in the hospital who are getting huge exposure to the virus.”

He is quarantined at home assuming to be a case in himself.

A former colleague of late Kelly, Diana Torres said that the hospital staff is devastated stating that Kelly paid the ultimate price. She told AFP that the units of the hospital filled to the brim with the COVID-19 patients.

The death of Kelly fumed the netizens who took to social media over inadequate protection equipment including one post showing medical staff wearing garbage bags.

Mount Sinai stated that it was a “grieving reply” over the death of Kelly, but also emphasized that they always provide their staff with critically important PPE.