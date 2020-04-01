Wednesday, April 1, 2020
Home News Reports Maulana Saad, head of the Markaz decided to vacate the masjid only after the...
News Reports

Maulana Saad, head of the Markaz decided to vacate the masjid only after the intervention of NSA Ajit Doval: Reports

Maulana Saad is now absconding and untraceable as per Delhi Police.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Maulana Saad (L) and NSA Ajit Doval (R)
266

It has been reported that Maulana Saad, head of Nizamuddin Markaz and other Muslims living inside the Nizamuddin Dargah did not vacate the virus-infected locality on Delhi police’s request, resulting in Home Minister Amit Shah deploying NSA Ajit Doval.

Citing unnamed top Home Ministry officials, the Hindustan Times report says that NSA Doval reached around 2.00 am on March 28-29 night at the Markaz and convinced Maulana Saad to get the occupants to be tested for the COVID-19 infection and be quarantined.

According to the reports, Maulana Saad, head of Nizamuddin Markaz, had refused to yield to pleas from Delhi Police and security agencies to vacate the Banglewali Masjid. As the controversial imam did not move an inch, NSA Doval had to reach the spot to convince the Muslims to vacate the mosque. Maulana Saad is now absconding and untraceable as per Delhi Police.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Shockingly, Shah and Doval knew about the situation after the security agencies had tracked down the nine test positive Indonesians at Karimnagar, in Telangana, to the March on March 18 itself. The security agencies had sent an alert on the Markaz infection the very next day to all state police and subsidiary offices.

However, no effective action to vacate the Markaz was taken by the Union Home Ministry hinting at the glaring security lapse in the national capital. Now the authorities have initiated a nation-wide hunt to trace all those who had attended the event and others they had come in contact with.

There were 216 foreign nationals in the Markaz in Delhi but there are over 800 more in different parts of the country. Most of them are nationals of Indonesia, Malaysia and Bangladesh. On Tuesday, the Home Ministry has blacklisted these 800 Islamic preachers for violating visa rules by visiting India on a tourist visa and attended the Islamic religious conference organised by the “Tablighi Jamaat”. The preachers were found staying at the Banglewali Masjid, the Mosque near the Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah in Delhi, earlier this month.

Since January, the Home Ministry has said, about 2,000 foreigners have attended the Markaz congregation. The initial reports indicated almost all of them violated their visa conditions by entering India on visas for tourists, not missionaries. They will be blacklisted from entering the country again.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police have registered FIR against Tablighi Jamaat preacher Maulana Saad and other members of the outfit under section 3 of The Epidemic Diseases Act (1897) for organizing the congregation at the times of severe lockdown amidst the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Rajasthan: Mass gathering at Sarwar Dargah despite lockdown orders, 6 persons arrested after clashes with police

OpIndia Staff -
The crowd present in the Dargah reportedly clashed with police. 6 persons were arrested.
Read more
Crime

Bihar: Muslim mob attacks, pelts stones at police personnel for asking to avoid mass namaz in view of Coronavirus lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
The Islamic religious event was being organised at the mosque located near the house of the RJD block president and former chief of Madna village Ojera Khatoon
Read more
News Reports

Maulana Saad, head of the Markaz decided to vacate the masjid only after the intervention of NSA Ajit Doval: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
It has been reported that Maulana Saad, head of Nizamuddin Markaz and other Muslims living inside the Nizamuddin Dargah did not vacate the virus-infected locality on Delhi police's request, resulting in Home Minister Amit Shah deploying NSA Ajit Doval.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus: Authorities begin a ‘manhunt’ to trace Tablighi Jamaat attendees as Nizamuddin’s Markaz emerges as hotspot for COVID-19, countrywide raids underway

OpIndia Staff -
Many of the foreign nationals who had attended the event were found 'hiding' in mosques at various parts of the country.
Read more
News Reports

Islamists who organised anti-CAA ‘protests’ stand in solidarity with Tablighi Jamaat super-spreaders, demand FIR be revoked calling it ‘Islamophobia’

OpIndia Staff -
An FIR had been lodged against Tablighi Jamaat management for organising the congregation and housing thousands pf people at a time when orders against mass-gatherings were already in place due to the coronavirus threat.
Read more
News Reports

Within months of exporting Wuhan Coronavirus, China reopens wet markets selling bats, dogs, cats

OpIndia Staff -
It is believed that the Wuhan Coronavirus spread to human from bats in wet markets in Huanan in in China's Wuhan
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Tablighi Jamaat and its links to terrorist organizations: History of association to Al Qaeda, Taliban and Kashmiri terrorists

OpIndia Staff -
The links of Tablighi Jamaat with terrorist organizations such as the Al Qaeda become hugely significant.
Read more
News Reports

Muslim clerics of Tablighi Jamaat exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 found spitting out on roads from buses

OpIndia Staff -
The Muslim clerics of Tablighi Jamaat suspected of suffering from COVID-19 were transported from Nizamuddin to medical centre for their treatment
Read more
News Reports

We’re not rich like US, but we’ve Islam: Pakistan PM announces ways to fight Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Imran Khan, in his address to his nation on March 30, praised China, the country which unleashed Wuhan coronavirus on rest of the world.
Read more
News Reports

Indian Cricketers shamelessly donating to Shahid Afridi Foundation to supposedly fight Coronavirus seem to have no self-respect: Here is why

OpIndia Staff -
Former Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh are voicing their support for the Shahid Afridi Foundation despite the fact that the Pakistani cricketer on numerous occasions has made crass remarks about India and Hindus.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Maulvi booked for hiding Indonesian Muslims in a mosque in Bijnor, Muslims of other nationalities also found from other mosques

OpIndia Staff -
A Markazi mosque in Kaiserbagh area of Lucknow was found sheltering foreigners from Kyrgystan and Kazakhastan since March 13
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

216,882FansLike
268,240FollowersFollow
209,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com