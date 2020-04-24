Hours after Supreme Court of India granted interim protection to senior journalist Arnab Goswami against multiple FIRs filed against him by the Congress party in various states, Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami expressed his gratitude to the Supreme Court for upholding his right to report.

In a video message, Arnab Goswami thanked the apex court for upholding his constitutional right to report and for defending his freedom of expression and his freedom as a journalist. Arnab Goswami added that he was delighted to know that the Supreme Court had given him protection from the arrest.

#BREAKING | Arnab Goswami’s video message as Supreme Court upholds his right to report https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/I33kVNtecw — Republic (@republic) April 24, 2020

Continuing his attack on the Congress party, Arnab Goswami said filing hundreds of FIR against him and his network was an act of intimidation against reporting the truth on Palghar mob lynching. “I am deeply grateful to the Supreme Court for not allowing Congress party to harass me and my network, especially in Congress-ruled states,” said Arnab in his video message.

“Congress leaders have been intimidating me and threatening me with physical violence. I am deeply grateful that the Supreme Court has noted the violence against me and my wife,” he said.

Arnab Goswami said that his faith in the country’s highest court has been upheld even today and said that he will bow down to the apex court for the manner in which they have defended his rights as a journalist. He also thanked millions of citizens who wrote to him at a time when he and his family was subjected to harassment by the Congress party leadership.

The Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV also urged the Congress party to reconsider its path of trying to coerce and intimidate a journalist on his duty by taking things out of context and to use fake news against him.

“In the last 72 hours, numerous attempts of physical violence and threats have been issued and my phone number has been circulation by few people associated with the political party,” said Goswami.

Goswami added that he will not be cowed down by the threats and abuse issued by the Congress party and said that such abuses only made his resolve to report much firmer.

Sonia, you are nothing but a crumbling symbol of entitlement: Arnab

A day after the Congress ecosystem had suffered a meltdown after Arnab Goswami called Sonia Gandhi by her original name ‘Antonia Maino’ and questioned her silence on Palghar lynching, and started hounding him, resulting in an attack against Arnab Goswami, Goswami had declared on live TV again that he will not be scared by the intimidating tactics.

Last night, Goswami addressed to Sonia Gandhi again on the live debate of Republic TV. He stated, “I am sorry Sonia Gandhi, but here I am, back on the air. You carried out a little Italian mafia-style operation, remember?”

“And please Sonia, do not get touchy about the Italian reference, because that is where you are from. Because I truly mean it,” he said.

Calling Sonia Gandhi a failure, Arnab Goswami had said, “You failed Sonia, like you always do. You are a failure. You failed at elections. You failed to cover-up your scams. You failed to prop-up your tin-pot dynasty. And do you remember Sonia that scary tale? That those who dare to take you on do not survive to tell the tale? Figuratively or otherwise? Even that does not scare anyone any more.”

Youth Congress’ attack on Arnab Goswami

In a shocking incident, Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was attacked by two goons in the wee hours of the night.

In the intervening night of 22nd and 23rd April, Arnab Goswami and his wife were driving back home when two bike-borne assailants attacked their car. According to Republic TV, the goons confessed that they were from Youth Congress and the attack took place only 500 meters away from Goswami’s residence.

Following the horrific attack on him, Republic TV’s Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami released a video narrated the incident.

Narrating the incident, Arnab Goswami said that he and his wife were driving back to their residence around 12.15 AM at Ganpatrao Kadam Marg when two bike-borne attacked him. Arnab added that his security detail later informed him that the attackers belonged to Youth Congress workers, who confessed that they were given instructions by their higher-ups to carry out the attack.

In a video released after the attack, Arnab went on to hold Sonia Gandhi personally responsible for the attack while asserting that neither him or his network will be cowed down by the attack.

“I will hold you personally responsible for any consequences and any attack on me. If anything ever happens to me, it is Sonia Gandhi and Vadra family, who cannot take my questions, are responsible,” had added Arnab Goswami.