Friday, April 24, 2020
Home News Reports “I am deeply grateful to SC for upholding my constitutional right to report, I...
MediaNews Reports
Updated:

“I am deeply grateful to SC for upholding my constitutional right to report, I will not be intimidated”: Arnab Goswami

Goswami added that he will not be cowed down by the threats and abuse issued by the Congress party and said that such abuses only made his resolve to report much firmer.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
58

Hours after Supreme Court of India granted interim protection to senior journalist Arnab Goswami against multiple FIRs filed against him by the Congress party in various states, Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami expressed his gratitude to the Supreme Court for upholding his right to report.

In a video message, Arnab Goswami thanked the apex court for upholding his constitutional right to report and for defending his freedom of expression and his freedom as a journalist. Arnab Goswami added that he was delighted to know that the Supreme Court had given him protection from the arrest.

Continuing his attack on the Congress party, Arnab Goswami said filing hundreds of FIR against him and his network was an act of intimidation against reporting the truth on Palghar mob lynching. “I am deeply grateful to the Supreme Court for not allowing Congress party to harass me and my network, especially in Congress-ruled states,” said Arnab in his video message.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

“Congress leaders have been intimidating me and threatening me with physical violence. I am deeply grateful that the Supreme Court has noted the violence against me and my wife,” he said.

Arnab Goswami said that his faith in the country’s highest court has been upheld even today and said that he will bow down to the apex court for the manner in which they have defended his rights as a journalist. He also thanked millions of citizens who wrote to him at a time when he and his family was subjected to harassment by the Congress party leadership.

The Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV also urged the Congress party to reconsider its path of trying to coerce and intimidate a journalist on his duty by taking things out of context and to use fake news against him.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

“In the last 72 hours, numerous attempts of physical violence and threats have been issued and my phone number has been circulation by few people associated with the political party,” said Goswami.

Goswami added that he will not be cowed down by the threats and abuse issued by the Congress party and said that such abuses only made his resolve to report much firmer.

Sonia, you are nothing but a crumbling symbol of entitlement: Arnab

A day after the Congress ecosystem had suffered a meltdown after Arnab Goswami called Sonia Gandhi by her original name ‘Antonia Maino’ and questioned her silence on Palghar lynching, and started hounding him, resulting in an attack against Arnab Goswami, Goswami had declared on live TV again that he will not be scared by the intimidating tactics.

Last night, Goswami addressed to Sonia Gandhi again on the live debate of Republic TV. He stated, “I am sorry Sonia Gandhi, but here I am, back on the air. You carried out a little Italian mafia-style operation, remember?”

“And please Sonia, do not get touchy about the Italian reference, because that is where you are from. Because I truly mean it,” he said.

Calling Sonia Gandhi a failure, Arnab Goswami had said, “You failed Sonia, like you always do. You are a failure. You failed at elections. You failed to cover-up your scams. You failed to prop-up your tin-pot dynasty. And do you remember Sonia that scary tale? That those who dare to take you on do not survive to tell the tale? Figuratively or otherwise? Even that does not scare anyone any more.”

Youth Congress’ attack on Arnab Goswami

In a shocking incident, Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was attacked by two goons in the wee hours of the night.

In the intervening night of 22nd and 23rd April, Arnab Goswami and his wife were driving back home when two bike-borne assailants attacked their car. According to Republic TV, the goons confessed that they were from Youth Congress and the attack took place only 500 meters away from Goswami’s residence.

Following the horrific attack on him, Republic TV’s Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami released a video narrated the incident.

Narrating the incident, Arnab Goswami said that he and his wife were driving back to their residence around 12.15 AM at Ganpatrao Kadam Marg when two bike-borne attacked him. Arnab added that his security detail later informed him that the attackers belonged to Youth Congress workers, who confessed that they were given instructions by their higher-ups to carry out the attack.

In a video released after the attack, Arnab went on to hold Sonia Gandhi personally responsible for the attack while asserting that neither him or his network will be cowed down by the attack.

“I will hold you personally responsible for any consequences and any attack on me. If anything ever happens to me, it is Sonia Gandhi and Vadra family, who cannot take my questions, are responsible,” had added Arnab Goswami.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

UP CM Yogi Adityanath plans to create 15 lakh job opportunities in the next six months

OpIndia Staff -
Yogi Adityanath has directed the officials to prepare a presentation om creation of job opportunities within a week
Read more
Opinions

Puddle of Blood: There are too many unanswered questions in the Palghar Sadhu lynching case

eshaansg -
The Palghar Sadhu lynching has shocked the entire nation, the names of the sadhus are Swami Kalpvriksha Giri, Sushil Giriand
Read more
News Reports

After SC grants protection to Arnab Goswami, petitions seeking FIR against him and a ban on Republic TV filed in Bombay and Karnataka High...

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier today, the apex court of the country had provided protection from arrest for three weeks to Arnab Goswami in relation to the FIRs filed against him for the alleged defamation of Congress President Sonia Gandhi.
Read more
News Reports

Database with 267 million Facebook user profiles sold on the dark web: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The leaked user records comprised of unique Facebook IDs, email addresses, age, and even phone numbers.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

“I am deeply grateful to SC for upholding my constitutional right to report, I will not be intimidated”: Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami said filing hundreds of FIR against him and his network was intimidation against reporting the truth
Read more

Recently Popular

Media

Arnab Goswami and wife attacked by two goons who have confessed being from Congress: Watch exclusive footage

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV's Arnab Goswami has been attacked by two goons in the wee hours of the night and they have confessed being from Congress
Read more
Media

Rahul Kanwal has claimed twice in a row that India Today beat Republic TV hollow in terms of viewership: Here is what BARC data...

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Kanwal first said that viewers are spending twice the time on India Today as they do on their competition's, and their 'competition' would mean channels like Times Now and Republic TV
Read more
News Reports

Congress party files complaints with police demanding FIR against Arnab Goswami in several states across the country

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami had questioned Sonia Gandhi's silence over Palghar mob lynching incident in Congress ruled Maharashtra
Read more
News Reports

Would Antonia Maino (Sonia Gandhi) have remained silent if Christian padres were killed? Arnab asks on news debate over Palghar mob-lynching of Sadhus

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami stated in his show that Sonia Gandhi will probably send a report to Italy about mob lynching of Hindu Sadhus in a state governed by her party and will be applauded for it.
Read more
News Reports

Meet Arun Borade and Prateek Mishra, Congress workers named in FIR in attack on Arnab Goswami

Nirwa Mehta -
Gowami and his wife filed a written complaint to the NM Joshi Marg Police station naming two individuals, Arun Dilip Borade and Prateek Kumar Shyam Sunder Mishra of Mumbai who had allegedly attacked the couple.
Read more

Connect with us

220,769FansLike
300,652FollowersFollow
223,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com