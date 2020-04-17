Friday, April 17, 2020
Home Economy and Finance Strangled by coronavirus outbreak, Chinese economy shrinks for the first time since 1976, contracts...
Economy and FinanceNews Reports
Updated:

Strangled by coronavirus outbreak, Chinese economy shrinks for the first time since 1976, contracts by 6.8 per cent in Q1 2020

Retail sales in China sunk by 15.8 per cent in the last month of the quarter after registering a record drop of 20.5 per cent in the month two months of the year.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
China registers for the first time contraction in its economy since 1976
Xi Jingping(Source: Time)
43

The scourge of Wuhan Coronavirus has brought the remarkable growth-run of the Chinese economy to an end as China reported the contraction of its economy for the first time since the end of the Cultural Revolution in 1976. Ravaged by the coronavirus outbreak, China’s economy shrank by 6.8 per cent in the first three months of 2020.

On Friday morning, the data released by the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics confirmed the economic decline and shattered the expectations of the analysts who had pegged the economic slump caused due to coronavirus at minus 6 per cent. The data puts an end to China’s unfettered growth that had braved disruptions such as the Tiananmen Square crackdown, SARS epidemic and the 2008 global financial crisis.

Though China started measuring its GDP growth since 1992, the data existing in the public domain suggests that China has not witnessed an economic recession in more than 40 years.

- article continues after ad -
- article resumes -

As the world’s second largest economy enforced harsh measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the first three months, carrying out extensive shutdown and widespread lockdown, China’s economy was under a severe strain in the month of March, with the industrial sectors, retail and fixed asset investment all contracting dramatically over the decline observed in the first two months of the year.

Read: More to be added? China increases its official death toll in Wuhan from Coronavirus by 50%

Industrial production, a barometer for the country’s overall economy, shrunk by 1.1 per cent in March after declining 13.5 per cent over the period of January and February while manufacturing registered a fall of 10.2 per cent, suggesting that even as the outbreak subsides in China, economic woes continue to exacerbate.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Retail sales in China sunk by 15.8 per cent in the last month of the quarter after registering a record drop of 20.5 per cent in the month two months of the year.

The Fixed asset investment, a measure of expenditure over the year to date on items including infrastructure, property, machinery and equipment, collapsed by 16.1 per cent in the first quarter tormented by the menace of coronavirus.

In addition, the value-added of the primary industry diminished by 3.2 per cent, that of the secondary industry by 9.6 per cent and of the tertiary industry by 5.2 per cent.

China had announced earlier this week that its exports had fallen by 6.6 per cent in the first three months of the year.

Meanwhile, the analysts predict that China is set to grow by 1.2 per cent this year, down from the 6.0 per cent growth forecasted by the IMF in January this year.

- Advertisement -

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

Media

Meet Vidya Krishnan: A ‘health journalist’ who is more interested in playing politics than reporting on healthcare

OpIndia Staff -
With the advent of the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic, one journalist has suddenly shot to fame from relative obscurity. The name of the journalist is Vidya Krishnan.
Read more
News Reports

This moving graph shows how Maharashtra toppled Kerala to be No. 1 in coronavirus positive cases in India

OpIndia Staff -
A moving graph showing how the number of Coronavirus cases progressed in top ten states in the last two months
Read more
News Reports

Taiwan had warned WHO about the severity of Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak: Here is the email WHO ignored

OpIndia Staff -
Initially, WHO had denied the existence of any conclusive evidence that could prove human-to-human transmission of the Wuhan Coronavirus.
Read more
Economy and Finance

Strangled by coronavirus outbreak, Chinese economy shrinks for the first time since 1976, contracts by 6.8 per cent in Q1 2020

OpIndia Staff -
The latest decline in the Chinese economy marks the end as the Wuhan Coronavirus, which started in China, takes its toll
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Court hearing at 3 am, jailed by 5 am, read how Moradabad officials ensured all stone pelters are behind bars before Friday...

OpIndia Staff -
CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered that culprits who had attacked on medical professionals will b bookend under NSA and will be made to pay for the damages to public property.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus fight: Bengaluru cop travels 860 km on his scooter to deliver medicines to a cancer patient in Dharwad

OpIndia Staff -
The Head Constable decided to deliver the medicine 430 km away after watching a report about the cancer patient on a news channel
Read more

Recently Popular

Media

Times of India ‘journalist’ Samiya Latief wishes PM Modi and HM Amit Shah get infected with coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
On Wednesday, Samiya Latief - a Kashmiri 'journalist' working with Times of India, wished that Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah be tested positive for the deadly coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

‘You deserved acid attack, he should’ve thrown more of it’: Abusive tweeps wish another attack on Kangana Ranaut’s acid attack survivor sister

OpIndia Staff -
Rangoli Chandel, an acid attack survivor, gets mocked at and taunted after her angry tweet on 'mullahs' misbehaving with cops
Read more
Media

Dear Saba Naqvi, here are 8 things that Hindus would like Muslims to do – for starters

Editorial Desk -
Saba Naqvi in her video accused the entire Hindu community of spreading hatred against Muslims while remaining silent on the reprehensible conduct of significant sections of the latter.
Read more
News Reports

Twitter suspends account of Kangana Ranaut’s sister for angrily tweeting against ‘mullahs’ attacking doctors and cops

OpIndia Staff -
However, soon after her tweet, Rangoli Chandel was accused of 'giving an open call for genocide' on Twitter.
Read more
News Reports

‘Comedian’ Munawar Faruqui mocks Godhra carnage where 58 Hindus returning from Ayodhya were burnt alive by Muslim mob

OpIndia Staff -
In a part of the clip that has now gone viral on social media, one can hear Munawar Faruqui refer to the carnage as a fictional film 'directed' by Amit Shah and 'produced' by RSS.
Read more

Connect with us

219,640FansLike
288,529FollowersFollow
219,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com