On Sunday, a case was registered by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police against unidentified people behind a website for allegedly issuing ration cards to people in exchange for a payment of ₹407. A First Information Report (FIR) was filed under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 420 and Information Technology (IT) Act Section 66D after a complaint was filed by the Food and Civil Supplies Department.

Minister of Food and Civil Supplies for Delhi, Imran Hussain, said, “Cheating the public and playing fraud on the government at this critical juncture is a crime against humanity. The guilty persons should be immediately arrested and sternly proceeded against for violating various provisions of law.” The cops have also been directed to bring the accused to justice without further delay.

Amidst the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of the Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak, the Delhi Government has been providing free ration to authorised cardholders and also to those who have already applied for it. Hussain urged people to stay alert and not fall prey to ‘fake websites.’

The website, rationcardagent.co.in, alleged to have been used in fraudulently issuing ration cards to people is registered under the name of one Rajesh Shivolkar of the Shivolkar Corporate Consulting Private Limited. The information regarding the website ownership was revealed by the WHOIS database.

When our team contacted Mr. Rajesh on the registered mobile number, he informed that he is the lawyer of the “form-filling company.” Shivolkar claimed that they only ‘fill form’ and do not provide ration card and blamed ‘unhappy customers’ for the FIR.

On Thursday, the Jharkhand police nabbed two fraudsters, namely, Noor Hassan and Mohammad Iftekhar who were accused of duping people to the tune of ₹52 lacs by urging them to donate to a fake website in the name of PM Cares Relief Fund.

During the inquiry, one Parmeshwar Sau has been identified as the main leader. The cops raided the house of Sau and recovered several documents including bank passbooks, checkbooks, and ATM cards. The ring leader is currently on the run from the law enforcement authorities while the other two have been sent to JP Jail. The fake website has been taken offline now.