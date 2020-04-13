Monday, April 13, 2020
Home News Reports Delhi Police registers case against a firm for allegedly issuing fake ration cards, company...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Delhi Police registers case against a firm for allegedly issuing fake ration cards, company cries foul

Amidst the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of the Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak, the Delhi Government has been providing free ration to authorised cardholders and also to those who have already applied for it.

Dibakar Dutta

Also Read

Dibakar Dutta
Firm accused of fraud in issuing ration cards by Delhi police denies claims
Ration card (left), Delhi Police (right)
2

On Sunday, a case was registered by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police against unidentified people behind a website for allegedly issuing ration cards to people in exchange for a payment of ₹407. A First Information Report (FIR) was filed under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 420 and Information Technology (IT) Act Section 66D after a complaint was filed by the Food and Civil Supplies Department.

Minister of Food and Civil Supplies for Delhi, Imran Hussain, said, “Cheating the public and playing fraud on the government at this critical juncture is a crime against humanity. The guilty persons should be immediately arrested and sternly proceeded against for violating various provisions of law.” The cops have also been directed to bring the accused to justice without further delay.

Amidst the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of the Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak, the Delhi Government has been providing free ration to authorised cardholders and also to those who have already applied for it. Hussain urged people to stay alert and not fall prey to ‘fake websites.’

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The website, rationcardagent.co.in, alleged to have been used in fraudulently issuing ration cards to people is registered under the name of one Rajesh Shivolkar of the Shivolkar Corporate Consulting Private Limited. The information regarding the website ownership was revealed by the WHOIS database.

When our team contacted Mr. Rajesh on the registered mobile number, he informed that he is the lawyer of the “form-filling company.” Shivolkar claimed that they only ‘fill form’ and do not provide ration card and blamed ‘unhappy customers’ for the FIR.

On Thursday, the Jharkhand police nabbed two fraudsters, namely, Noor Hassan and Mohammad Iftekhar who were accused of duping people to the tune of ₹52 lacs by urging them to donate to a fake website in the name of PM Cares Relief Fund.

During the inquiry, one Parmeshwar Sau has been identified as the main leader. The cops raided the house of Sau and recovered several documents including bank passbooks, checkbooks, and ATM cards. The ring leader is currently on the run from the law enforcement authorities while the other two have been sent to JP Jail. The fake website has been taken offline now.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

Dibakar Dutta

Latest News

News Reports

Delhi Police registers case against a firm for allegedly issuing fake ration cards, company cries foul

Dibakar Dutta -
A First Information Report (FIR) was filed under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 420 and Information Technology (IT) Act Section 66D after a complaint was filed by the Food and Civil Supplies Department.
Read more
Fact-Check

Assorted fake news peddlers come together to spread lies that woman drowned her five children in river ‘due to lockdown’

OpIndia Staff -
While the country has come together to fight Chinese coronavirus, a certain section of propagandists are rooting for the government's efforts to fail.
Read more
Government and Policy

Central govt rejects Sonia Gandhi’s demand to transfer PM-CARES fund to PMNRF, to allow FCRA-exempted foreign donation

OpIndia Staff -
The PM-CARES Fund will also receive exemptions from the operation of all provisions of the FCRA Act and can now accept donations from individuals and organisations based in foreign countries through foreign credit/debit cards and through wire transfer/SWIFT. Receipts can be downloaded directly from the portal.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

Punjab: Doctors successfully reattach hand of police officer which was amputated in an attack by Nihangs in Patiala

OpIndia Staff -
Doctors at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research in Chandigarh managed this feat after a 7.5 hours long surgery
Read more
News Reports

Uttarakhand: Muslim mob comes out onto the streets in hotspot Balbhoonpoora to prevent authorities from quarantining an Imam

OpIndia Staff -
A Muslim mob came out onto the streets at Balbhoonpura in Haldwani, Uttarakhand after a team of the health department had visited the area in order to quarantine an Imam.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Watch: Nihangs chop off Punjab Policeman’s hand after cops stopped them from Patiala market amidst coronavirus lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
A group of five 'Nihangs', armed with swords and iron rods, were travelling in a vehicle and they were asked to stop at a vegetable market at 6.15 am by Mandi board officials.
Read more
Social Media

Bunch of Indian Muslim handles gang up to target Hindus living in Middle East, send them to jail by branding them ‘Sanghis’ and accusing...

OpIndia Staff -
There appears to be a sinister attempt underway to target Hindus by a section of Indian Muslims on Twitter
Read more
News Reports

Did you know that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund had the President of Congress party in its managing committee

OpIndia Staff -
After PM Modi launched PM CARES Fund, a lot has been discussed about similarities and differences between PM CARES Fund and PMNRF
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police takes cognizance of hateful tweets made by a Communist genocidal maniac after outrage by netizens, Mumbai based company to terminate his employment

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai police to take action against Arun Nambiar who had earlier called for genocide of 'Sanghis' and people from 'upper castes'.
Read more
News Reports

‘You belong in the dustbin of journalism’: Communists outrage as India Today journalist Rahul Kanwal exposes Islamists spreading Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
"You are a hate monger and history will remember you", Rahul Kanwal faces the ire on Twitter for report on coronavirus and madrasas
Read more

Connect with us

218,526FansLike
281,941FollowersFollow
216,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com