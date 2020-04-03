Friday, April 3, 2020
Home Government and Policy Disbursement of cash under Coronavirus relief package to those who hold Jan Dhan account...
Government and PolicyNews Reports

Disbursement of cash under Coronavirus relief package to those who hold Jan Dhan account to take place between 3rd and 9th April: Details

The Ministry of Rural Development will be releasing the lump sum amounts Rs 500/- per woman to the female account holders of Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) for April 2020, and the same will be credited to the designated accounts of individual banks on 2 April 2020.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Beneficiaries under PMJDY(women) will receive Rs 500 per month under the government's Gareeb Kalyan package
Representational image, via Twitter
38

In order to maintain social distancing and orderly withdrawal of money by beneficiaries, the Department of Financial Services (DFS) has directed the banks to regulate the arrival of account-holders at branches, Business Correspondents and ATMs for withdrawal of money.

The DFS has released a schedule of disbursement based on the last digit of the account number of the beneficiary to avoid unnecessary over crowding at banks.

On Friday, the Department of Financial Services appealed to PMJDY women account holders to check the last digit of their account number and follow schedule shared below to visit banks or Bank Mitras to maintain social distancing during the nation-wide lockdown.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The Ministry of Rural Development will be releasing the lump sum amounts Rs 500/- per woman to the female account holders of Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) for April 2020, and the same will be credited to the designated accounts of individual banks on 2 April 2020.

The women PMJDY account holders having account number with the last digit as 0 or 1 can withdraw at the banks on April 3, 2019. Similarly, the women PMJDY account holders having account number with the last digit as 2 or 3 can withdraw at the banks on April 4. The beneficiaries with an account number ending with 4 or 5 will be allowed to visit banks on April 7.

On the similar lines, women with bank accounts ending with 6 or 7 can visit banks on April 8. Finally, the account holders ending with 8 or 9 can withdraw at the banks on April 9.

After April 9, the beneficiaries may go to the branch or BC on any date as per normal banking hours. Banks may accordingly phase out the credit to beneficiary accounts. In case of emergency, the account holders can withdraw their money immediately.

The decision was announced after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that an ex-gratia payment of Rs. 500/- will be deposited to women for the existing PMJDY account holders, for next three months, under the PM Garib Kalyan Package.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Home Ministry revokes visas of 960 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members, maybe penalised and deported

OpIndia Staff -
The blacklisting order will prohibit them from entering India for at least two years.
Read more
News Reports

RJD leader and Jamia PhD student Meeran Haider arrested for instigating violence during the Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -
Jamia student Meeran Haider is suspected of conspiracy to instigate riots, funding the violence and the agitation against the CAA
Read more
News Reports

The Archdiocese of Bombay appeals to Christians and pastors to cremate bodies of those who had Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Archdiocese of Bombay uploaded a video on YouTube directing Christians to abide by the govt mandated restrictions amidst coronavirus crisis
Read more
Government and Policy

Disbursement of cash under Coronavirus relief package to those who hold Jan Dhan account to take place between 3rd and 9th April: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The Department of Financial Services appealed to PMJDY women account holders to check the last digit of their account number and follow schedule shared below to visit banks or Bank Mitras to maintain social distancing during the nation-wide lockdown.
Read more
News Reports

Aligarh: Stone pelted on police by mob gathered at mosque for asking them to follow lockdown and not offer Namaz together

OpIndia Staff -
The police appealed to the group not to assemble outside and instead offer Namaz at their respective homes citing lockdown
Read more
News Reports

Shoot them dead! Instead of causing trouble, I will bury you: Philippines​ President issues orders against Coronavirus lockdown violators

OpIndia Staff -
The Philippines on March 31reported 538 new virus cases of Coronavirus - the highest daily jump in the number of infections
Read more

Recently Popular

Crime

Indore: Medical team that had gone to check a coronavirus suspect assaulted, pelted with stones, police team attacked too

OpIndia Staff -
A medical team that had gone to check on a patient with suspected coronavirus symptoms was attacked and pelted with stones in Indore's Tatpatti Bhakhal.
Read more
News Reports

“May Allah send a virus that kills 50 crores Indians”: Bengal Maulvi roared from the stage, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
May Allah send such a terrible virus to India that ten to twenty to fifty crore people die in India, the Maulvi said to an applauding crowd
Read more
News Reports

Tablighi Jamaat members kept in Ghaziabad hospital roam naked in the ward, make lewd gestures toward female staff

OpIndia Staff -
The Chief Medical Officer of the District MMG Hospital in Ghaziabad has written a letter to the Ghaziabad police informing about criminal behaviour of the Jamaatis
Read more
News Reports

FIRs filed against The Wire Founder-Editor Siddharth Varadarajan for spreading fake news about Yogi Adityanath

OpIndia Staff -
UP govt said that as Varadarajan neither deleted the false article and nor apologised, actions are being taken against him and FIR filed
Read more
Social Media

Islamists on TikTok refer to coronavirus as NRC of ‘God’, ‘welcome’ the contagion to India

OpIndia Staff -
Islamists on TikTok have 'welcomed' the Chinese coronavirus to India referred to the contagion as 'NRC' of God.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

217,268FansLike
270,436FollowersFollow
210,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com