In order to maintain social distancing and orderly withdrawal of money by beneficiaries, the Department of Financial Services (DFS) has directed the banks to regulate the arrival of account-holders at branches, Business Correspondents and ATMs for withdrawal of money.

The DFS has released a schedule of disbursement based on the last digit of the account number of the beneficiary to avoid unnecessary over crowding at banks.

On Friday, the Department of Financial Services appealed to PMJDY women account holders to check the last digit of their account number and follow schedule shared below to visit banks or Bank Mitras to maintain social distancing during the nation-wide lockdown.

The Ministry of Rural Development will be releasing the lump sum amounts Rs 500/- per woman to the female account holders of Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) for April 2020, and the same will be credited to the designated accounts of individual banks on 2 April 2020.

The women PMJDY account holders having account number with the last digit as 0 or 1 can withdraw at the banks on April 3, 2019. Similarly, the women PMJDY account holders having account number with the last digit as 2 or 3 can withdraw at the banks on April 4. The beneficiaries with an account number ending with 4 or 5 will be allowed to visit banks on April 7.

On the similar lines, women with bank accounts ending with 6 or 7 can visit banks on April 8. Finally, the account holders ending with 8 or 9 can withdraw at the banks on April 9.

After April 9, the beneficiaries may go to the branch or BC on any date as per normal banking hours. Banks may accordingly phase out the credit to beneficiary accounts. In case of emergency, the account holders can withdraw their money immediately.

The decision was announced after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that an ex-gratia payment of Rs. 500/- will be deposited to women for the existing PMJDY account holders, for next three months, under the PM Garib Kalyan Package.