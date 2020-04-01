A Church in the Mulhouse city of France that had organized a mega celebration in mid-February has now been linked to at least 2500 positive coronavirus cases across four different nations.

As per a Reuters report, the celebrations at the ‘Open Door Church’, in France lasted for a week starting on 18 February and was attended by persons who were already infected with the coronavirus.

As a result, the Christian congregation became another ‘super spreader’ since at least 2500 individuals across four countries such as France, Burkina Faso, Guyana, Switzerland, and Corsica infected with coronavirus have now been traced to the Open Door Church.

The week-long event witnessed attendance ranging from 1,000 to 2,500 per session. It was in late February when coronavirus had already hit various countries across the world. Reportedly, 17 members of the Church congregation have succumbed to COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

One of the infected attendees included employees at the French nuclear power plant and Peugeot Citroen Factory. A woman who was tested positive was a 70-year-old from the island of Corsica, a pastor Mamadou Karambiri who resides in Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso.

The head of the eastern France health agency, Christopher Lannelongue had earlier said that he expects more confirmed cases of coronavirus infection to appear in the region as the recent discoveries were of the 10 cases in the two families and all were linked to the evangelist church’s event in which over 2,000 people took part on an average.

Similar cases of coronavirus clusters have been seen in South Korea’s Sincheonji Church, where congregations led to dozens of positive cases. In India, Pakistan, Malaysia and several other places, the Tablighi Jamat’s Iztema have now been found to be behind infection and spreading of several dozen cases.