On Sunday, the Gujarat Health Department informed that the total number of Coronavirus cases in the State had risen to 1,604 while 58 people had lost their lives. 93 people have been discharged so far. About 228 new confirmed cases of the Chinese virus and 5 additionals deaths had been reported since the evening of April 18.

228 new #COVID19 positive cases and 5 more deaths reported since last evening in Gujarat. Total number of positive cases in the state rises to 1604, total death toll 58: Gujarat Health Department — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020

Moreover, 25 districts of the State have been affected by the Wuhan Coronavirus. 158 cases were identified in Vadodara while 153 people in Surat have been diagnosed with the deadly pathogen. The city of Ahmedabad which is the worst-hit now accounts for 50% (862 cases) of the total cases of 1604. So far, 1220 patients are stable while 10 have been put on ventilators.

As per reports, 95% of all cases have been detected in congested areas and slums. This has raised concerns about community transmission (Phase 3) of the Coronavirus outbreak. As such, testing has been increased in the city of Ahmedabad to almost 1000 samples per day. Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi informed that the spike in the number of cases was due to the aggressive testing strategy adopted by the State of Gujarat.

#CoronaUpdates #Gujarat

25 #Covid19 affected Districts

Total Deaths 58:

Ahmedabad 29

Surat 09

Vadodara 07

Bhavnagar 04

Gandhinagar, PanchMahal 02

Anand, Aravalli, Jamnagar, Patan, Kutch, Botad 01 each pic.twitter.com/SgVr6o9sDS — Kalpak Kekre (@Kalpakkekre) April 19, 2020

ICMR allows Blood Plasma Therapy Trials in Gujarat

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Health officials in the State informed that plasma transfusion can be used to boost the immunity of the critical Coronavirus patients by generating antibodies in the bodies. On Saturday, the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) gave its nod to the two hospitals to run plasma therapy trials.

Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra thanked Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani for the intervention that helped SVP hospital get the required approval from the ICMR. He also informed that the donor had been identified and that the plasma donation process had been completed after the consent of the donor was obtained.

Reportedly, 6 such donors had been identified and 3 of them had completed the mandatory 14-day period, following recovery from the Wuhan Coronavirus. According to Jayanti Ravi, one blood plasma donation can be used in the treatment of 4 Coronavirus infected patients. This technique is a viable option for the treatment of critical patients in the absence of drugs and vaccines.

MEA debunks false propaganda over treatment

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

On Wednesday, the Indian government slammed the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) for falsely criticising the country by citing fake reports that coronavirus patients were being segregated on the basis of religious identity in an Ahmedabad hospital. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs asked the USCIRF to stop adding “religious colour” to the Indian government’s efforts in fighting the Chinese pandemic.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said in a statement, “As if its peremptory commentary on religious freedom in India is not enough, the USCIRF is now spreading misguided reports on the professional medical protocols followed to deal with [the] spread of COVID-19 in India.”