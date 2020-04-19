An unusual video went viral on social media recently where one person could be seen informing his audience how the lockdown was having no impact in a particular area and narrating how grapes were available in the market and so were shows. The person appeared jubilant that people continued to crowd the streets defying the lockdown. The video caused outrage on social media and people were horrified by the threat the open defiance of norms posed to public health. The video is apparently from Meerut.

WTF. This video is reportedly from Shakoor Nagar, Meerut. pic.twitter.com/XnzwhAC9Se — Mayur Agarwal (@mayurjango) April 18, 2020

Now, Meerut Police has released a clip of the man who was giving his audience a guided tour of the defiance of lockdown norms. The man is apparently named Kashif Ali and he narrated his history of trouble with the Police on social media. He says that a long time ago, he was visited by the Police at his home in Mumbai due to some misunderstanding. He had abused the Police and when he came to Meerut, he realized his mistake and submitted a written apology over the matter.

A few days earlier, when the lockdown was being enforced, his brother’s phone store was shut down by the Police due to which he was aggrieved. It was following this incident that he made the video that went viral on social media. He said that he regrets it and apologized for it.

The Police across the country has had to deal with a great many lockdown violators who have made the task of the Police extremely difficult in this times of crisis. While Kashif Ali here was not violent, there have been numerous other occasions when the Police and medical teams had to suffer violence during the lockdown.