‘Shekhar Gupta has been leading the compromise of Indian journalism’: Arnab Goswami resigns from Editors’ Guild on live TV

"I’ve been a member of the Editors’ Guild of India for a long time. I hereby on live television resign from the Editors’ Guild of India for its absolute compromise with its editorial ethics", said Arnab.

OpIndia Staff

Arnab Goswami resigns from Editor's Guild, slams Shekhar Gupta
Arnab Goswami (left), Shekhar Gupta (right)
10

On Monday, news media baron Arnab Goswami resigned from the Editors Guild of India on live TV, over its diminishing credibility and abject silence. During the course of a debate on the lynching of two Sadhus and a driver in Palghar, he slammed the President of the Guild, Shekhar Gupta, for destroying the remaining credibility of the organisation.

While tendering his resignation as a member of the Editor’s Guild, Goswami remarked, “I’ve been a member of the Editors’ Guild of India for a long time. I hereby on live television resign from the Editors’ Guild of India for its absolute compromise with its editorial ethics.”

He labelled the organisation as a ‘group of has-beens’ and accused it of being a self-serving entity. Moreover, Goswami called out Shekhar Gupta for sheer silence on the Palghar lynching Case and for ‘leading the compromise on Indian journalism’.

Background of the Resignation

The brutal mob lynching of three, including two Sadhus of the Dashnami order in Palghar, Maharashtra has shocked the nation. The sheer depravity of the whole scenario combined with the Policeman’s seeming unwillingness to offer their protection to the deceased has sent shock waves across the country. The incident occurred on the 16th of April 2020. Since then, 110 have been arrested.

As heinous as the crime was, it was another incident where the duplicity of the mainstream media came to light. The duplicitous manner in which the media reports on cases of mob lynching became evident in the wake of the murder of the Sadhus at Palghar.

Searched termsPalghar lynhcing, sadhus lynched to death, Maharashtra police

