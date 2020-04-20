Monday, April 20, 2020
Radio Mirchi RJ Fahad gives communal colour to Sadhus lynchings, suggest it’s result of lynching of Muslims

Radio Mirchi RJ Fahad is not the only one to have displayed the Islamist ideology.

OpIndia Staff

Radio Mirchi RJ Fahad gives communal colour to lynching of the Sadhus in Palghar (image: @rjfahad on Twitter)
Radio Mirchi RJ Fahad who hosts ‘Purani Jeans’ on Radio Mirchi UAE today took to Twitter to give a communal colour to the lynching of the two Sadhus in Palghar, Maharashtra.

RJ Fahad implied that had everyone condemned the lynching of Muslims, the Sadhus may not have been lynched by the mob in Palghar on the fateful night of 16th April. As a self-professed “Nehruvian”, RJ Fahad reiterated that the Sadhus being lynched by a mob as Palghar Police stood by and even let the mob take over the beatings, was because of Muslim lynching.

Ironically his attempt at giving the barbaric incident a communal angle came hours after he claimed there was no communal angle as Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh claimed that the victims and the perpetrators were both of the same religion.

Radio Mirchi RJs and their Islamist ideology

Radio Mirchi RJ Fahad is not the only one to have displayed the Islamist ideology. His colleague, RJ Sayema has also defended the allegations of misbehaviour against Tablighi Jamaat members amidst coronavirus outbreak. She had dismissed allegations of nurses being molested and doctors being spat on as ‘fake news’. Earlier, she had incited a mob to gather outside Delhi Police headquarters during the anti-CAB protests. She had also justified the anti-CAA violence in Delhi because everyone was ‘silent’ when Article 370 was abrogated making Jammu & Kashmir an integral part of India.

RJ Sayema’s tweet

Another former Radio Mirchi VP Akash Banerjee was caught spreading fake video.

Searched termsrj fahad, rj fahad radio mirchi, purani jeans radio mirchi

Radio Mirchi RJ Fahad gives communal colour to Sadhus lynchings, suggest it’s result of lynching of Muslims

Radio Mirchi RJ Fahad who hosts 'Purani Jeans' on Radio Mirchi UAE today took to Twitter to give a communal colour to the lynching of the two Sadhus in Palghar, Maharashtra.
